Rangers’ depth on display early in 2018 Winter Classic

Scoring depth has been an advantage for the New York Rangers during the last couple of seasons, and that’s something that surfaced during the first period of the 2018 Winter Classic against the Buffalo Sabres.
For one thing, Paul Carey continued to make more of a mark for this offense.
After scoring just one goal in 13 games between October and November, Carey was really starting to make more of an impact for the Rangers in December, scoring seven points in 13 games that month. He carried that momentum into the new year, making it 1-0 about four minutes into the contest:
The speedy Grabner is really on a “Cy Young” pace so far: as of this writing, he has 18 goals versus three assists (18-3, if you will). While Grabner now has more goals (149) than assists (85) in his career, this season is putting that imbalance to an extreme.
Either way, depth continues to be a factor in the Rangers’ favor. They came into the 2018 Winter Classic with 14 players with 13+ points on the season, and Carey is one point away from being the 15th Ranger to hit double digits.
The Rangers put themselves in some tough spots against the Buffalo Sabres when it came to taking penalties early on during Monday’s bitterly cold outdoor game, so perhaps it’s fitting that they ended up winning in overtime thanks to a J.T. Miller overtime goal, taking it 3-2.
Rangers fans then serenaded their winning team by joining in on the goal song, making for a cool scene at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.
Lehner stopped 39 out of 42 shots on goal, but Henrik Lundqvist continues to get the job done in outdoor games, making 31 saves to win this one. Lundqvist and the Rangers aren’t just experienced with outdoor contests, they’ve been able to clean up amid unusual conditions.
After the contest, Henrik Lundqvist discussed the win, and kept things mysterious regarding how he’s tweaked his style both “technically” and mentally.
The frustrations continue for Buffalo, although it’s worth noting that the Sabres are at least making baby steps in the right direction. Sabres head coach Phil Housley backed that notion up after the game.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Housley said. “We battled back. We’ve been through tough times. We’re playing a better brand of hockey right now.”
As much of an event as the 2018 Winter Classic is, the Rangers could use every standings point they can get, so managing a victory here is a big boost in the bitter battles for Metropolitan Division positioning.
Plenty was said about the cold weather, but grabbing a W had to warm the hearts of Rangers players and their fans to kick off 2018.
NEW YORK — During the second intermission of Monday’s NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field, USA Hockey revealed the final rosters for the Olympic men’s, women’s and Paralympic teams. The men and women will begin their quest for gold in PyeongChang, South Korea beginning Feb. 11. The Paralympic team will play from March 8-18, also in PyeongChang.
The 2018 Olympic men’s tournament will not feature NHL players for the first time since the 1994. After participating in five straight Olympics, the league decided in April not to send its players, forcing USA Hockey to seek out those plying their trade in Europe, the American Hockey League and the collegiate ranks.
Here’s what the men’s roster looks like:
GOALTENDERS Ryan Zapolski (Jokerit, KHL)
Two other goalies will be announced later this month
DEFENSEMEN Chad Billins (Linkoping HC, SHL)
Jonathon Blum (Admiral Vladivostok, KHL)
Will Borgen (St. Cloud State University, NCAA)
Matt Gilroy (Jokerit, KHL)
Ryan Gunderson (Brynäs IF, SHL)
Bobby Sanguinetti (HC Lugano, NLA)
Noah Welch (Växjö Lakers, SHL)
James Wisniewski (EC Kassel Huskies, DEL2)
FORWARDS Mark Arcobello (SC Bern, NLA)
Chris Bourque (Hershey Bears, AHL)
Bobby Butler (Milwaukee Admirals, AHL)
Ryan Donato (Harvard University, NCAA)
Brian Gionta (C)
Jordan Greenway (Boston University, NCAA)
Chad Kolarik (Adler Mannheim, DEL)
Broc Little (HC Davos, NLA)
John McCarthy (San Jose, AHL)
Brian O’Neill (Jokerit, KHL)
Garrett Roe (EV Zug, NLA)
Jim Slater (Fribourg-Gotteron, NLA)
Ryan Stoa (Spartak Moskva, KHL)
Troy Terry (University of Denver, NCAA)
Head Coach: Tony Granato Assistant Coaches: Keith Allain, Chris Chelios, Ron Rolston, Scott Young
It was 20 years ago that the U.S. women won their only Olympic gold medal during the inaugural tournament. The Americans came close at Sochi 2014 when they were 54 seconds away from winning gold before Marie-Philip Poulin tied the game and later scored the winner in overtime.
The two sides have continued to battle and have met eight times since October with the U.S. claiming victory in the Four Nations Cup championship game and Canada exacting revenge by sweeping a four-game series of exhibitions earlier this month.
Here’s the women’s roster:
GOALTENDERS Nicole Hensley (Lindenwood University, CHA)
Alex Rigsby (Minnesota Whitecaps)
Maddie Rooney (University of Minnesota Duluth, WCHA)
General Manager: Reagan Carey Head Coach: Robb Stauber Associate Head Coach: Brett Strot Assistant Coach: Paul Mara
The U.S. team that’s had the most success on the Olympic stage has been the Paralympic team, who’s won three of the last four tournaments. The winning has continued since 2014 as Team USA won four straight World Sled Hockey Challenges and silver at the 2017 Para Sled Hockey World Championship.
Here’s the Paralympic team that will defend gold:
GOALTENDERS Jen Lee (Chicago Blackhawks)
Steve Cash (Disabled Athlete Sports Association St. Louis Blues)
DEFENSEMEN Ralph DeQuebec (Colorado Avalanche)
Billy Hanning (Disabled Athlete Sports Association St. Louis Blues)
Tyler Carron (Colorado Avalanche)
Nikko Landeros (A) (Colorado Avalanche)
Josh Pauls (C) (Disabled Athlete Sports Association St. Louis Blues)
FORWARDS Brody Roybal (Chicago Blackhawks)
Jack Wallace (NJ Freeze)
Travis Dodson (Chicago Blackhawks)
Luke McDermott (Buffalo Sabres)
Declan Farmer (A) (Tampa Bay Lightning)
Kevin McKee (Chicago Blackhawks)
Adam Page (Buffalo Sabres)
Noah Grove (USA Warriors)
Rico Roman (Colorado Avalanche)
Josh Misiewicz (Chicago Blackhawks)
General Manager: Dan Brennan Head Coach: Guy Gosselin Assistant Coach: David Hoff
Have you ever wanted to witness Jeremy Roenick chow down on Nathan’s hot dogs? Perhaps you’ve wanted to see the former rugged star make a shocked face taking a dip into really, really cold water as part of a polar bear plunge?
OK, maybe those are highly specific scenarios, but as you can see in the video above, it’s some really amusing stuff as Roenick was around for the 2018 Winter Classic between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres.
The longer version is above this post’s headline. If you want to jump to the plunge, a briefer clip is below.
(You’ll probably enjoy the full version, in my opinion.)