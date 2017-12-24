The Buzzer: Merry Christmas Edition

Players of the Night:
Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders: Barzal recorded his first career NHL hat trick against the Winnipeg Jets and took over the rookie scoring lead with 35 points. Not a bad day.
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks, James Reimer, Florida Panthers, Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights, and Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks: Each of these goaltenders recorded shutouts on Saturday night. Vasilevskiy got his fourth of the season, stopping 22 shots to tie Sergei Bobrovsky for the NHL lead in shutouts; Gibson made 29 saves, including one you will see below on Sidney Crosby; Reimer stopped all 38 shots sent his way by the Ottawa Senators; Fleury kept the Capitals in check, stopping 26 shots for his first shutout of the season; and Jones dethroned the Kings, stopping all 28 shots he faced.
Dallas Stars penalty killers: The Stars appeared dead in the water after Jamie Benn and Dan Hamhuis took penalties in overtime against the Nashville Predators, but Ben Bishop and Co. weathered the storm, which included 31 seconds of 5-on-3 time, and ended up taking the game in a shootout on Tyler Seguin‘s winner.
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks: Kane became the fifth player in Blackhawks history to record his 300th NHL goal on Saturday.
Highlights of the Night:
John Gibson did this to Sidney Crosby tonight:
Barzal’s hatty deserves its spot here:
Taylor Hall scored on this ridiculous deke. Poor Anton Forsberg:
Alexander Radulov‘s shootout goal was pretty filthy:
Factoids of the Night:
More Barzal:
Vegas keeps, well, Vegasing.
Brock Boeser smashes Pavel Bure’s record by 15 games:
“Merry Christmas to me,” Brock Boeser said, probably.
MISC:
- Bloopers? Yeah, we’ve got bloopers. A lot of bloopers.
- Peter Laviolette lost a bet, which turned out to be a good thing for both him and everyone else.
- The Boston Bruins cannot be stopped at the moment.
- How about some more Mathew Barzal?
- Relive some of Patrick Kane’s 300 NHL goals
Scores:
Bruins 3, Red Wings 1
Islanders 5, Jets 2
Oilers 4, Canadiens 1
Lightning 3, Wild 0
Panthers 1, Senators 0
Devils 4, Blackhawks 1
Ducks 4, Penguins 0
Hurricanes 4, Sabres 2
Blue Jackets 2, Flyers 1 (SO)
Golden Knights 3, Capitals 0
Avalanche 6, Coyotes 2
Stars 4, Predators 3 (SO)
Sharks 2, Kings 0
Blues 3, Canucks 1
Merry Christmas and happy holidays, everyone!
