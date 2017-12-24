Getty Images

The Buzzer: Merry Christmas Edition

By Scott BilleckDec 24, 2017, 12:45 AM EST
Players of the Night:

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders: Barzal recorded his first career NHL hat trick against the Winnipeg Jets and took over the rookie scoring lead with 35 points. Not a bad day.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks, James Reimer, Florida Panthers, Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights, and Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks: Each of these goaltenders recorded shutouts on Saturday night. Vasilevskiy got his fourth of the season, stopping 22 shots to tie Sergei Bobrovsky for the NHL lead in shutouts; Gibson made 29 saves, including one you will see below on Sidney Crosby; Reimer stopped all 38 shots sent his way by the Ottawa Senators; Fleury kept the Capitals in check, stopping 26 shots for his first shutout of the season; and Jones dethroned the Kings, stopping all 28 shots he faced.

Dallas Stars penalty killers: The Stars appeared dead in the water after Jamie Benn and Dan Hamhuis took penalties in overtime against the Nashville Predators, but Ben Bishop and Co. weathered the storm, which included 31 seconds of 5-on-3 time, and ended up taking the game in a shootout on Tyler Seguin‘s winner.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks: Kane became the fifth player in Blackhawks history to record his 300th NHL goal on Saturday.

Highlights of the Night:

John Gibson did this to Sidney Crosby tonight:

Barzal’s hatty deserves its spot here:

Taylor Hall scored on this ridiculous deke. Poor Anton Forsberg:

Alexander Radulov‘s shootout goal was pretty filthy:

Factoids of the Night: 

More Barzal:

Vegas keeps, well, Vegasing.

Brock Boeser smashes Pavel Bure’s record by 15 games:

“Merry Christmas to me,” Brock Boeser said, probably.

MISC: 

Scores: 

Bruins 3, Red Wings 1

Islanders 5, Jets 2

Oilers 4, Canadiens 1

Lightning 3, Wild 0

Panthers 1, Senators 0

Devils 4, Blackhawks 1

Ducks 4, Penguins 0

Hurricanes 4, Sabres 2

Blue Jackets 2, Flyers 1 (SO)

Golden Knights 3, Capitals 0

Avalanche 6, Coyotes 2

Stars 4, Predators 3 (SO)

Sharks 2, Kings 0

Blues 3, Canucks 1

Merry Christmas and happy holidays, everyone!

Are the Edmonton Oilers finally coming around?

By Scott BilleckDec 23, 2017, 10:01 PM EST
Don’t look now, but the Edmonton Oilers appear to be mounting their assault.

Whether it’s all a tease seems to be seen, but they sure look like the team most expected them to be these days.

Over the past week, the Oilers have rattled off four straight wins, capped off by a 4-1 win on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s not something they’ve done this season. Hell, winning three straight wasn’t something they’d done this season until they beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Thursday.

These past four games have one common denominator: Cam Talbot.

The man who played in 73 games last year, winning 42 of them, has begun to look like the goalie that posted a .919 save percentage last season and helped carry the Oilers to the playoffs.

Since Talbot returned from injury on Dec. 16, he’s played a part in each of the wins on the four-game heater.

And it hasn’t just been a supporting role.

Talbot has allowed two goals or fewer in three of those four starts (and only three in the other one). He’s won seven straight dating back to Nov. 22 and has allowed two or fewer in six of those contests.

It’s the type of goaltending Oilers fans came to expect after last season, and with the team not lighting the lamp on a regular basis every night, limiting the pucks behind him has been pivotal as Edmonton tries to climb back up the ladder in the Western Conference.

The return of Andrej Sekera has provided a boost to the Oilers back end, with the defenseman playing over 20 minutes on Saturday in his second game back after a seven-month layoff due to knee surgery.

They’ll certainly need Talbot, Sekera and a host of others to continue their recent form after the Christmas break.

And they’ll certainly be hoping that this isn’t serious either:

McDavid had a goal and an assist in the game, but lost a faceoff late in the game and then had to make up for it by blocking the ensuing shot.

We’ll have to wait and see what McDavid’s prognosis is, but Oilers fans will surely be trying to get a last-minute addition to Santa on their Christmas wish lists.

Predators bring holiday cheer to Dallas after bet

By Scott BilleckDec 23, 2017, 8:48 PM EST
For the record, this isn’t Halloween and Peter Laviolette isn’t dressing up as Don Cherry. Nor is he as sad as he looks.

Rather, it’s two nights before Christmas and Laviolette is living up to his end of a bet he made with his teammates.

The bet was a rather simple one.

The players wanted to wear their best festive garb to their final matchup before the Christmas break against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Arena in Dallas on Saturday night, so Roman Josi hatched a plan of sorts.

To do so, the Preds needed to grab five of a possible six points during their most recent Western Canadian road swing.

Seems doable. But it appears the players wanted to go one step further.

If the Predators took maximum points, the players would get their wishes and, to spice things up, the coaches would have to wear festive suits behind the bench for the game.

The deal was struck, and judging by how well the Predators were doing, Laviolette must have called his tailor immediately after handshakes.

The Predators’ players held up their end of the bargain and then some, going 3-0-0 while shutting out two of the possible three teams and allowing just one goal on the road trip after all was said and done.

So there were suits on Saturday night in Dallas. And it looked pretty glorious.

A small price to pay for Laviolette with his team doing so well.

Tuukka Rask and the Bruins are on a roll

By Adam GretzDec 23, 2017, 4:30 PM EST
There has been no hotter team in the NHL over the past month than the Boston Bruins.

Following their 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon the Bruins are now on a 13-3-1 run over their past 17 games dating back to Nov. 16, the best record in the NHL over that stretch.

That run has helped them climb to the second spot (pending the result of the Toronto Maple Leafs game on Saturday night) in the Atlantic Division along with the seventh best points percentage in the NHL.

Their big-three trio of forwards up front — Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak — have been a key cog in that success. All of them have been putting up massive numbers with all three contributing all of the offense on Saturday.

Another key vital part of this hot streak: Starting goaltender Tuukka Rask.

Rask stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced in Saturday’s game and continued what has been by far his best stretch of hockey this season.

Including Saturday’s game Rask is now 8-0-1 in his past nine decisions with a save percentage (via NHL PR).

The key for the Bruins is whether or not this is a sign of Rask returning to his elite level, or if it’s just a hot streak in the middle of the season. A few years ago Rask was one of the top goaltenders in the NHL but had seen his overall production drop to more of a league average level. Still solid enough. Still good enough to win with. But not quite at the same standard he had set for himself earlier in his career. Part of that drop in production could be attributed to a weaker defense in front of him in recent years, and that aspect of the team has improved decidedly over the past two years with the development of youngsters Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy.

With that improvement on defense, the elite trio of forwards dominating the way they are and a returning-to-form Rask the Bruins could become a pretty fierce contender in the Eastern Conference very quickly.

Mathew Barzal quickly becoming a star for Islanders

By Adam GretzDec 23, 2017, 3:41 PM EST
After narrowly missing the playoffs a season ago the New York Islanders are right in the thick of the highly competitive Metropolitan Division playoff race. They have hit a bit of a rough stretch lately but their 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon were two big points in the standings.

Leading the way on Saturday was rookie standout Mathew Barzal as he recorded his first career hat trick.

Those three goals helped him take over the NHL rookie scoring lead (at least as of publication here) and moved him into the top-four for goals among first-year players.

Including Barzal, there are 27 players in the NHL as of Saturday afternoon averaging at least 0.97 points per game this season. Barzal is one of just three that is currently under the age of 22  (the others are Vancouver’s Brock Boeser, his top competition in the rookie scoring race, and the NHL’s reigning MVP and scoring champion Connor McDavid).

His development is a big one for the Islanders because of the long-term impact he can potentially have on the team. Assuming the Islanders can get John Tavares to re-sign before he hits the open market as an unrestricted free agent, he and Barzal could have the Islanders set up with an outstanding 1-2 punch down the middle for the next decade. In Barzal’s case, given that he still has two years remaining on his entry-level contract after this one it would also make him a perfect complement under the salary cap to Tavares if he is re-signed at his market rate.

What is most encouraging for the Islanders is that Barzal’s early success doesn’t seem to be a fluke.

All of the underlying factors that should be lead to sustained success in the future are all there.

His shot volume is strong (more than two per game, a fair number given his ice time), he has a 54 percent Corsi mark, and while his shooting percentage is a little on the higher side (12.3 percent heading into Saturday’s game) it isn’t anything that is unsustainably high.

As the season has gone on the Islanders’ coaching staff has given him significantly more minutes. His top-six games in terms of ice-time have all come within the past three weeks. He has nine points, including five goals, during that nine-game stretch.

A lot of the Islanders’ future success is tied in to whether or not they can get Tavares re-signed. Whether they do or not they have another emerging star in Barzal that is going to be a key building block for the foreseeable future.

