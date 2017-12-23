Getty

Mathew Barzal quickly becoming a star for Islanders

By Adam GretzDec 23, 2017, 3:41 PM EST
After narrowly missing the playoffs a season ago the New York Islanders are right in the thick of the highly competitive Metropolitan Division playoff race. They have hit a bit of a rough stretch lately but their 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon were two big points in the standings.

Leading the way on Saturday was rookie standout Mathew Barzal as he recorded his first career hat trick.

Those three goals helped him take over the NHL rookie scoring lead (at least as of publication here) and moved him into the top-four for goals among first-year players.

Including Barzal, there are 27 players in the NHL as of Saturday afternoon averaging at least 0.97 points per game this season. Barzal is one of just three that is currently under the age of 22  (the others are Vancouver’s Brock Boeser, his top competition in the rookie scoring race, and the NHL’s reigning MVP and scoring champion Connor McDavid).

His development is a big one for the Islanders because of the long-term impact he can potentially have on the team. Assuming the Islanders can get John Tavares to re-sign before he hits the open market as an unrestricted free agent, he and Barzal could have the Islanders set up with an outstanding 1-2 punch down the middle for the next decade. In Barzal’s case, given that he still has two years remaining on his entry-level contract after this one it would also make him a perfect complement under the salary cap to Tavares if he is re-signed at his market rate.

What is most encouraging for the Islanders is that Barzal’s early success doesn’t seem to be a fluke.

All of the underlying factors that should be lead to sustained success in the future are all there.

His shot volume is strong (more than two per game, a fair number given his ice time), he has a 54 percent Corsi mark, and while his shooting percentage is a little on the higher side (12.3 percent heading into Saturday’s game) it isn’t anything that is unsustainably high.

As the season has gone on the Islanders’ coaching staff has given him significantly more minutes. His top-six games in terms of ice-time have all come within the past three weeks. He has nine points, including five goals, during that nine-game stretch.

A lot of the Islanders’ future success is tied in to whether or not they can get Tavares re-signed. Whether they do or not they have another emerging star in Barzal that is going to be a key building block for the foreseeable future.

Tuukka Rask and the Bruins are on a roll

By Adam GretzDec 23, 2017, 4:30 PM EST
There has been no hotter team in the NHL over the past month than the Boston Bruins.

Following their 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon the Bruins are now on a 13-3-1 run over their past 17 games dating back to Nov. 16, the best record in the NHL over that stretch.

That run has helped them climb to the second spot (pending the result of the Toronto Maple Leafs game on Saturday night) in the Atlantic Division along with the seventh best points percentage in the NHL.

Their big-three trio of forwards up front — Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak — have been a key cog in that success. All of them have been putting up massive numbers with all three contributing all of the offense on Saturday.

Another key vital part of this hot streak: Starting goaltender Tuukka Rask.

Rask stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced in Saturday’s game and continued what has been by far his best stretch of hockey this season.

Including Saturday’s game Rask is now 8-0-1 in his past nine decisions with a save percentage (via NHL PR).

The key for the Bruins is whether or not this is a sign of Rask returning to his elite level, or if it’s just a hot streak in the middle of the season. A few years ago Rask was one of the top goaltenders in the NHL but had seen his overall production drop to more of a league average level. Still solid enough. Still good enough to win with. But not quite at the same standard he had set for himself earlier in his career. Part of that drop in production could be attributed to a weaker defense in front of him in recent years, and that aspect of the team has improved decidedly over the past two years with the development of youngsters Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy.

With that improvement on defense, the elite trio of forwards dominating the way they are and a returning-to-form Rask the Bruins could become a pretty fierce contender in the Eastern Conference very quickly.

The best hockey bloopers of 2017 (PHT Year in Review)

By James O'BrienDec 23, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
(Pro Hockey Talk is taking a look back at the year in hockey. We’ll be presenting you with the best goals, saves, moments, players and much more as we bring you the best of 2017.)

As a clumsy human, it feels awkward to spotlight the clumsiest moments of very-much-not-clumsy professional athletes. It’s the “glass houses” adage amped up by the fact that your walls are shattered.

Then again, maybe that’s the beauty of the blooper when it comes to professional sports or other high levels of activity. (People love blooper reels during movie credits, and often with good reason.)

For that split second, a star athlete or at least a handsomely paid athlete feels a version of the embarrassment and irritation you feel when you mess up your favorite shirt thanks to especially runny queso. These athletes aren’t “like us” – I’d wager none of them feel the same angst as clothes get tighter, if not inoperable, during the holidays – yet it’s enjoyable to see them humanized, nonetheless.

Speaking of bloopers, there’s a 100 percent chance I’ve missed a few, possibly some big step-on-the-rake moments. So feel free to share your own favorites in the comments, via email, or on Twitter.

OWNED BY OWN-GOALS

We must begin with the king of the own-goals, at least in the sense of drawing a lot of attention. Kris Russell‘s slapper costs the Oilers one, if not two standings points that could end up being precious, and even Nazem Kadri couldn’t believe it:

Speaking of defensemen who sometimes generate debates between traditional types and analytic-leaning observers, Dan Girardi‘s suffered some tough moments, with this recent flub:

Then-Dallas Stars forward Jiri Hudler tried to send a drop pass to his teammates. Instead, he sent it back into his own empty net in February.

Apparently you can win too much, at least when it comes to Nick Bjugstad sending a faceoff win into his own empty net in October.

CENTER-ICE BIFFS

P.K. Subban can really wire the puck when he wants to, but this center-ice goal from December is rough for Anders Nilsson, who’s had a rocky season for Vancouver overall:

It already must be exhilarating to score a goal from the middle of the rink. Imagine how great if felt for Dougie Hamilton to do so in March, with the huge bonus of it happening against his former team, as the Bruins decided to trade him:

Brian Elliott allowed this center-ice goal on the first shot he faced during a February game:

ASSORTED FUN

The falling bear is what 2017 really needed (sorry, falling bear). OK, technically this actually surfaced at the very end of 2016, but are you really going to complain?

(Oh, it’s the Internet and everyone complains here? Uh oh.)

Michael Del Zotto‘s misadventures being nice to an adorable Canucks fan, a two-act play from October:

During his Puck Daddy days, PHT’s Sean Leahy captured the story of an arena accidentally retiring a player’s jersey to the rafters … upside-down.

As is often the case with bloopers, the best part might have been the Twitter fallout.

If you ever had a tough day at the office …

Wes McCauley is weird.

***

Many mistakes were made in 2017, and again, some might have been made in the form of omissions in this post. So feel free to share some of your own favorites from the last 12 months.

Enjoy more sports strangeness below, too.

USA Hockey sees youth program climb toward top of the heap

Associated PressDec 23, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
By Mitch Stacy (AP Sports Writer)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In the first 20 years of the world junior hockey championship, Team USA managed two podium finishes good for bronze medals in 1986 and 1992. The American youngsters couldn’t keep up with teams from Canada and other nations where hockey is more deeply woven into the sporting culture.

That has changed. U.S. amateur hockey has caught up and then some.

At the annual tournament for the world’s best players 20 and under, the results reflect the development work and higher profile of a sport that usually plays second fiddle to football, baseball, basketball and more: The Americans have won gold medals three times since 2010, including last January when they beat Canada in a riveting final .

The U.S., however, has never successfully defended a title or been able to win juniors at home. That will be the objective when the 10-nation tournament begins Dec. 26 in Buffalo, New York.

Coach Bob Motzko tried to drive that message home with the players – seven from last year’s gold-medal team – who trained in Ohio this month.

”At our meeting, Coach basically said this is probably one of the best times USA Hockey is going through right now, with the strength of the teams we have, the players in the NHL, the strength of colleges nowadays,” said defenseman Andrew Peeke, who is playing college hockey at Notre Dame . ”It’s just an awesome time.”

Peeke, a second-round draft pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2016, is one of two players on the preliminary roster from Florida, a region not exactly known for producing elite hockey prospects. But the growth of the NHL – Miami and Tampa got teams in the early 1990s – and more media exposure has helped youth hockey make inroads in nontraditional markets in the South and West.

”You look at a kid like Auston Matthews coming from Arizona,” said Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski , regarding his former teammate in World Juniors. Both are just 20 and already established NHL stars.

”Kids coming from all over are playing,” said Werenski, who grew up in suburban Detroit. ”The training and what everyone knows now is way more in-depth on what you need to work on at a young age, the skills you need and just how to play at a fast pace.”

The game has seen tremendous growth in the U.S. since the early 1990s, leading to more rinks, kids getting involved earlier, better instruction and more competitive select leagues. The 555,000 registered hockey players in America this year is up from about 195,000 in 1991, according to USA Hockey. Participation is up 21 percent just in the past decade.

All that means there are more elite players to choose from for the national teams.

”A lot of respect for what some other countries have done, but we feel like we’re going on a great path now,” said Jim Johannson, general manager of the U.S. Junior team. ”We have more depth at every level and any championship we show up to, we feel like we can compete with anybody in the tournament.”

Motzko, who coaches at St. Cloud State in Minnesota, said traditional hockey states in the Northeast and Midwest continue to put the bulk of talented youth players on the ice. A third of the players on the 28-man early roster this time are from Minnesota. But there are also a few from Missouri. Peeke and defenseman Quinn Hughes came from Florida. Forward Kailer Yamamoto, who grew up in Spokane, Washington, has already played in nine NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers. California has been well represented in recent years.

”We’re in strong traditional markets that are still producing players, but it’s fun to see this spread out and grow now,” Motzko said.

Team USA routed Belarus 14-0 on Wednesday and had another exhibition game Friday night against Sweden ahead of the tournament’s opening round next week. The U.S. team has Dec. 29 circled and recircled on the calendar – that’s the day the Americans play Canada in the tournament’s first outdoor game, at New Era Field, home of the Buffalo Bills.

No pressure, right?

”There will be a little bit of pressure knowing you’re the defending champ, but I think it’s kind of more a motivation to want to defend rather than the pressure of it,” Peeke said. ”Especially that it’s on home soil. You want to be able to give people the opportunity to see that we can defend it and cherish the opportunity to defend it.”

The Buzzer: Night of upsets

By James O'BrienDec 22, 2017, 11:48 PM EST
Player of the Night: Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

You know how the Flyers sunk to the bottom of the Metropolitan Division – at least for a limited time – thanks to their loss? Well, the Capitals “backed into” first in that same division – probably for a limited time, considering games played versus games in hand – after squandering a lead against the Coyotes.

Coyotes super-rookie Keller was in the middle of some of the most crucial activity. Keller generated a primary assist on the goal that sent the game to overtime and then ended it in OT with about 37 seconds remaining in extra time.

Keller now has 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points as he continues to strive for the Calder Trophy.

He also cemented the theme of the night: upsets. The Flyers fell short against the Sabres, the Capitals squandered that lead to the lowly Coyotes, and on smaller scales, lower-ranked Canadiens beat the Flames and Panthers topped the Wild, respectively.

Highlights of the Night

Near-player-of-the-night Jonathan Huberdeau settles for the highlight of the night. While one of his goals was an empty-netter, the other was a thing of beauty in Florida’s victory:

Honorable mention goes to this Capitals goal. Washington took it pretty easy tonight against Arizona, but they also made it look easy on this one:

And another honorable mention goes to Nicolas Deslauriers of the Canadiens for this nice finish on a great effort from Byron Froese:

(Bonus factoid, too: the Canadiens have disproportionately strong luck with “Byrons.”)

Factoids:

That’s a lot of Matt Cullen.

Maybe the Capitals losing wasn’t an upset?

Scores

Sabres 4, Flyers 2
Panthers 4, Wild 2
Coyotes 3, Capitals 2 (OT)
Canadiens 3, Flames 2

