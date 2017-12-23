Predators bring holiday cheer to Dallas after bet

The players wanted to wear their best festive garb to their final matchup before the Christmas break against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Arena in Dallas on Saturday night, so Roman Josi hatched a plan of sorts.
To do so, the Preds needed to grab five of a possible six points during their most recent Western Canadian road swing.
Seems doable. But it appears the players wanted to go one step further.
If the Predators took maximum points, the players would get their wishes and, to spice things up, the coaches would have to wear festive suits behind the bench for the game.
The deal was struck, and judging by how well the Predators were doing, Laviolette must have called his tailor immediately after handshakes.
The Predators’ players held up their end of the bargain and then some, going 3-0-0 while shutting out two of the possible three teams and allowing just one goal on the road trip after all was said and done.
Don’t look now, but the Edmonton Oilers appear to be mounting their assault.
Whether it’s all a tease seems to be seen, but they sure look like the team most expected them to be these days.
Over the past week, the Oilers have rattled off four straight wins, capped off by a 4-1 win on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.
It’s not something they’ve done this season. Hell, winning three straight wasn’t something they’d done this season until they beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Thursday.
These past four games have one common denominator: Cam Talbot.
The man who played in 73 games last year, winning 42 of them, has begun to look like the goalie that posted a .919 save percentage last season and helped carry the Oilers to the playoffs.
Since Talbot returned from injury on Dec. 16, he’s played a part in each of the wins on the four-game heater.
And it hasn’t just been a supporting role.
Talbot has allowed two goals or fewer in three of those four starts (and only three in the other one). He’s won seven straight dating back to Nov. 22 and has allowed two or fewer in six of those contests.
It’s the type of goaltending Oilers fans came to expect after last season, and with the team not lighting the lamp on a regular basis every night, limiting the pucks behind him has been pivotal as Edmonton tries to climb back up the ladder in the Western Conference.
There has been no hotter team in the NHL over the past month than the Boston Bruins.
Following their 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon the Bruins are now on a 13-3-1 run over their past 17 games dating back to Nov. 16, the best record in the NHL over that stretch.
That run has helped them climb to the second spot (pending the result of the Toronto Maple Leafs game on Saturday night) in the Atlantic Division along with the seventh best points percentage in the NHL.
Their big-three trio of forwards up front — Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak — have been a key cog in that success. All of them have been putting up massive numbers with all three contributing all of the offense on Saturday.
Another key vital part of this hot streak: Starting goaltender Tuukka Rask.
Rask stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced in Saturday’s game and continued what has been by far his best stretch of hockey this season.
Including Saturday’s game Rask is now 8-0-1 in his past nine decisions with a save percentage (via NHL PR).
The key for the Bruins is whether or not this is a sign of Rask returning to his elite level, or if it’s just a hot streak in the middle of the season. A few years ago Rask was one of the top goaltenders in the NHL but had seen his overall production drop to more of a league average level. Still solid enough. Still good enough to win with. But not quite at the same standard he had set for himself earlier in his career. Part of that drop in production could be attributed to a weaker defense in front of him in recent years, and that aspect of the team has improved decidedly over the past two years with the development of youngsters Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy.
With that improvement on defense, the elite trio of forwards dominating the way they are and a returning-to-form Rask the Bruins could become a pretty fierce contender in the Eastern Conference very quickly.
After narrowly missing the playoffs a season ago the New York Islanders are right in the thick of the highly competitive Metropolitan Division playoff race. They have hit a bit of a rough stretch lately but their 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon were two big points in the standings.
Leading the way on Saturday was rookie standout Mathew Barzal as he recorded his first career hat trick.
Those three goals helped him take over the NHL rookie scoring lead (at least as of publication here) and moved him into the top-four for goals among first-year players.
Including Barzal, there are 27 players in the NHL as of Saturday afternoon averaging at least 0.97 points per game this season. Barzal is one of just three that is currently under the age of 22 (the others are Vancouver’s Brock Boeser, his top competition in the rookie scoring race, and the NHL’s reigning MVP and scoring champion Connor McDavid).
His development is a big one for the Islanders because of the long-term impact he can potentially have on the team. Assuming the Islanders can get John Tavares to re-sign before he hits the open market as an unrestricted free agent, he and Barzal could have the Islanders set up with an outstanding 1-2 punch down the middle for the next decade. In Barzal’s case, given that he still has two years remaining on his entry-level contract after this one it would also make him a perfect complement under the salary cap to Tavares if he is re-signed at his market rate.
What is most encouraging for the Islanders is that Barzal’s early success doesn’t seem to be a fluke.
All of the underlying factors that should be lead to sustained success in the future are all there.
His shot volume is strong (more than two per game, a fair number given his ice time), he has a 54 percent Corsi mark, and while his shooting percentage is a little on the higher side (12.3 percent heading into Saturday’s game) it isn’t anything that is unsustainably high.
As the season has gone on the Islanders’ coaching staff has given him significantly more minutes. His top-six games in terms of ice-time have all come within the past three weeks. He has nine points, including five goals, during that nine-game stretch.
A lot of the Islanders’ future success is tied in to whether or not they can get Tavares re-signed. Whether they do or not they have another emerging star in Barzal that is going to be a key building block for the foreseeable future.
(Pro Hockey Talk is taking a look back at the year in hockey. We’ll be presenting you with the best goals, saves, moments, players and much more as we bring you the best of 2017.)
As a clumsy human, it feels awkward to spotlight the clumsiest moments of very-much-not-clumsy professional athletes. It’s the “glass houses” adage amped up by the fact that your walls are shattered.
Then again, maybe that’s the beauty of the blooper when it comes to professional sports or other high levels of activity. (People love blooper reels during movie credits, and often with good reason.)
For that split second, a star athlete or at least a handsomely paid athlete feels a version of the embarrassment and irritation you feel when you mess up your favorite shirt thanks to especially runny queso. These athletes aren’t “like us” – I’d wager none of them feel the same angst as clothes get tighter, if not inoperable, during the holidays – yet it’s enjoyable to see them humanized, nonetheless.
Speaking of bloopers, there’s a 100 percent chance I’ve missed a few, possibly some big step-on-the-rake moments. So feel free to share your own favorites in the comments, via email, or on Twitter.
OWNED BY OWN-GOALS
We must begin with the king of the own-goals, at least in the sense of drawing a lot of attention. Kris Russell‘s slapper costs the Oilers one, if not two standings points that could end up being precious, and even Nazem Kadri couldn’t believe it:
Speaking of defensemen who sometimes generate debates between traditional types and analytic-leaning observers, Dan Girardi‘s suffered some tough moments, with this recent flub:
Apparently you can win too much, at least when it comes to Nick Bjugstad sending a faceoff win into his own empty net in October.
CENTER-ICE BIFFS
P.K. Subban can really wire the puck when he wants to, but this center-ice goal from December is rough for Anders Nilsson, who’s had a rocky season for Vancouver overall:
It already must be exhilarating to score a goal from the middle of the rink. Imagine how great if felt for Dougie Hamilton to do so in March, with the huge bonus of it happening against his former team, as the Bruins decided to trade him:
Brian Elliott allowed this center-ice goal on the first shot he faced during a February game: