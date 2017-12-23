NBC

The best hockey bloopers of 2017 (PHT Year in Review)

By James O'BrienDec 23, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
(Pro Hockey Talk is taking a look back at the year in hockey. We’ll be presenting you with the best goals, saves, moments, players and much more as we bring you the best of 2017.)

As a clumsy human, it feels awkward to spotlight the clumsiest moments of very-much-not-clumsy professional athletes. It’s the “glass houses” adage amped up by the fact that your walls are shattered.

Then again, maybe that’s the beauty of the blooper when it comes to professional sports or other high levels of activity. (People love blooper reels during movie credits, and often with good reason.)

For that split second, a star athlete or at least a handsomely paid athlete feels a version of the embarrassment and irritation you feel when you mess up your favorite shirt thanks to especially runny queso. These athletes aren’t “like us” – I’d wager none of them feel the same angst as clothes get tighter, if not inoperable, during the holidays – yet it’s enjoyable to see them humanized, nonetheless.

Speaking of bloopers, there’s a 100 percent chance I’ve missed a few, possibly some big step-on-the-rake moments. So feel free to share your own favorites in the comments, via email, or on Twitter.

OWNED BY OWN-GOALS

We must begin with the king of the own-goals, at least in the sense of drawing a lot of attention. Kris Russell‘s slapper costs the Oilers one, if not two standings points that could end up being precious, and even Nazem Kadri couldn’t believe it:

Speaking of defensemen who sometimes generate debates between traditional types and analytic-leaning observers, Dan Girardi‘s suffered some tough moments, with this recent flub:

Then-Dallas Stars forward Jiri Hudler tried to send a drop pass to his teammates. Instead, he sent it back into his own empty net in February.

Apparently you can win too much, at least when it comes to Nick Bjugstad sending a faceoff win into his own empty net in October.

CENTER-ICE BIFFS

P.K. Subban can really wire the puck when he wants to, but this center-ice goal from December is rough for Anders Nilsson, who’s had a rocky season for Vancouver overall:

It already must be exhilarating to score a goal from the middle of the rink. Imagine how great if felt for Dougie Hamilton to do so in March, with the huge bonus of it happening against his former team, as the Bruins decided to trade him:

Brian Elliott allowed this center-ice goal on the first shot he faced during a February game:

ASSORTED FUN

The falling bear is what 2017 really needed (sorry, falling bear). OK, technically this actually surfaced at the very end of 2016, but are you really going to complain?

(Oh, it’s the Internet and everyone complains here? Uh oh.)

Michael Del Zotto‘s misadventures being nice to an adorable Canucks fan, a two-act play from October:

During his Puck Daddy days, PHT’s Sean Leahy captured the story of an arena accidentally retiring a player’s jersey to the rafters … upside-down.

As is often the case with bloopers, the best part might have been the Twitter fallout.

If you ever had a tough day at the office …

Wes McCauley is weird.

***

Many mistakes were made in 2017, and again, some might have been made in the form of omissions in this post. So feel free to share some of your own favorites from the last 12 months.

Enjoy more sports strangeness below, too.

USA Hockey sees youth program climb toward top of the heap

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
Associated PressDec 23, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
By Mitch Stacy (AP Sports Writer)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In the first 20 years of the world junior hockey championship, Team USA managed two podium finishes good for bronze medals in 1986 and 1992. The American youngsters couldn’t keep up with teams from Canada and other nations where hockey is more deeply woven into the sporting culture.

That has changed. U.S. amateur hockey has caught up and then some.

At the annual tournament for the world’s best players 20 and under, the results reflect the development work and higher profile of a sport that usually plays second fiddle to football, baseball, basketball and more: The Americans have won gold medals three times since 2010, including last January when they beat Canada in a riveting final .

The U.S., however, has never successfully defended a title or been able to win juniors at home. That will be the objective when the 10-nation tournament begins Dec. 26 in Buffalo, New York.

Coach Bob Motzko tried to drive that message home with the players – seven from last year’s gold-medal team – who trained in Ohio this month.

”At our meeting, Coach basically said this is probably one of the best times USA Hockey is going through right now, with the strength of the teams we have, the players in the NHL, the strength of colleges nowadays,” said defenseman Andrew Peeke, who is playing college hockey at Notre Dame . ”It’s just an awesome time.”

Peeke, a second-round draft pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2016, is one of two players on the preliminary roster from Florida, a region not exactly known for producing elite hockey prospects. But the growth of the NHL – Miami and Tampa got teams in the early 1990s – and more media exposure has helped youth hockey make inroads in nontraditional markets in the South and West.

”You look at a kid like Auston Matthews coming from Arizona,” said Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski , regarding his former teammate in World Juniors. Both are just 20 and already established NHL stars.

”Kids coming from all over are playing,” said Werenski, who grew up in suburban Detroit. ”The training and what everyone knows now is way more in-depth on what you need to work on at a young age, the skills you need and just how to play at a fast pace.”

The game has seen tremendous growth in the U.S. since the early 1990s, leading to more rinks, kids getting involved earlier, better instruction and more competitive select leagues. The 555,000 registered hockey players in America this year is up from about 195,000 in 1991, according to USA Hockey. Participation is up 21 percent just in the past decade.

All that means there are more elite players to choose from for the national teams.

”A lot of respect for what some other countries have done, but we feel like we’re going on a great path now,” said Jim Johannson, general manager of the U.S. Junior team. ”We have more depth at every level and any championship we show up to, we feel like we can compete with anybody in the tournament.”

Motzko, who coaches at St. Cloud State in Minnesota, said traditional hockey states in the Northeast and Midwest continue to put the bulk of talented youth players on the ice. A third of the players on the 28-man early roster this time are from Minnesota. But there are also a few from Missouri. Peeke and defenseman Quinn Hughes came from Florida. Forward Kailer Yamamoto, who grew up in Spokane, Washington, has already played in nine NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers. California has been well represented in recent years.

”We’re in strong traditional markets that are still producing players, but it’s fun to see this spread out and grow now,” Motzko said.

Team USA routed Belarus 14-0 on Wednesday and had another exhibition game Friday night against Sweden ahead of the tournament’s opening round next week. The U.S. team has Dec. 29 circled and recircled on the calendar – that’s the day the Americans play Canada in the tournament’s first outdoor game, at New Era Field, home of the Buffalo Bills.

No pressure, right?

”There will be a little bit of pressure knowing you’re the defending champ, but I think it’s kind of more a motivation to want to defend rather than the pressure of it,” Peeke said. ”Especially that it’s on home soil. You want to be able to give people the opportunity to see that we can defend it and cherish the opportunity to defend it.”

The Buzzer: Night of upsets

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 22, 2017, 11:48 PM EST
Player of the Night: Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

You know how the Flyers sunk to the bottom of the Metropolitan Division – at least for a limited time – thanks to their loss? Well, the Capitals “backed into” first in that same division – probably for a limited time, considering games played versus games in hand – after squandering a lead against the Coyotes.

Coyotes super-rookie Keller was in the middle of some of the most crucial activity. Keller generated a primary assist on the goal that sent the game to overtime and then ended it in OT with about 37 seconds remaining in extra time.

Keller now has 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points as he continues to strive for the Calder Trophy.

He also cemented the theme of the night: upsets. The Flyers fell short against the Sabres, the Capitals squandered that lead to the lowly Coyotes, and on smaller scales, lower-ranked Canadiens beat the Flames and Panthers topped the Wild, respectively.

Highlights of the Night

Near-player-of-the-night Jonathan Huberdeau settles for the highlight of the night. While one of his goals was an empty-netter, the other was a thing of beauty in Florida’s victory:

Honorable mention goes to this Capitals goal. Washington took it pretty easy tonight against Arizona, but they also made it look easy on this one:

And another honorable mention goes to Nicolas Deslauriers of the Canadiens for this nice finish on a great effort from Byron Froese:

(Bonus factoid, too: the Canadiens have disproportionately strong luck with “Byrons.”)

Factoids:

That’s a lot of Matt Cullen.

Maybe the Capitals losing wasn’t an upset?

Scores

Sabres 4, Flyers 2
Panthers 4, Wild 2
Coyotes 3, Capitals 2 (OT)
Canadiens 3, Flames 2

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Sabres sink Flyers to bottom of Metro

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 22, 2017, 9:56 PM EST
The Philadelphia Flyers deserve credit for their patience during tough times, culminating with a six-game winning streak as a response to a 10-game skid. For those advising the team not to panic, the last month provides redemption.

Still, nights like Friday also remind us that the Metropolitan Division can be cruel to teams who stumble for lengthy periods of time. It also serves as a reminder that, in a league of “charity points” and three-point games, the standings can be deceptive. “We’re only behind x points” is a great way to avoid recklessly gutting a team, yet it may also provide false hope.

Despite a late surge, the Flyers fell 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

On the bright side, this was just the second loss in Philly’s last nine games. That said, when you consider games in hand, this regulation loss places Philly behind the Carolina Hurricanes for last place in the Metropolitan Division. (Both teams stick to 37 standings points, but Carolina’s played one fewer game.)

Of course, there’s a big difference between being in the cellar of the East’s best division rather than last place in the Atlantic, as the Sabres are even after they broke a three-game losing streak.

As of this writing, the lower rankings of the Metro represent the East’s wild-card races:

First wild card: Rangers – 42 points, 35 games played
Second wild card: Islanders – 40 points, 35 GP

***

Penguins – 39 points, 36 GP
Hurricanes: 37 points, 34 GP
Flyers: 37 points, 35 GP

(The Canadiens could reach 36 points if they win their game tonight, their 35th of 2017-18.)

Looking at the standings, this is again a matter of perspective.

The glass-half-full approach would be to note that the Flyers salvaged their season, and only remain three points behind the Islanders for the final playoff spot. They can maneuver their way up the rankings with their games remaining against the Rangers, Islanders, Penguins, and Hurricanes.

This context makes losing to Buffalo more painful, however.

With a win on Friday, the Flyers would finish the night ahead of the Penguins because of games in hand. Instead, they’re in a familiar spot: needing to make up ground.

This loss began a four-game road trip, so the upcoming schedule isn’t easy on paper. At least this team seems to do some of its best work when people expect things to unravel.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

The 100-point scorer is trying to make a comeback this season

Getty
By Adam GretzDec 22, 2017, 3:45 PM EST
Even though the overall numbers have started to decline a little bit from where they were earlier in the season, the NHL has still seen an increase in goal-scoring this season. Whether it’s because of the crackdown on slashing, better power plays, or any other combination of factors it has been a pleasant change from what we have seen over the past decade.

That rise in scoring also means individual scoring numbers are improving as well, and it could lead to the return of something that has been rapidly disappearing in recent years: The 100-point scorer.

Since the start of the 2010-11 season the 100-point mark has been eclipsed just five times in a season.

Daniel Sedin did it in 2010-11, Evgeni Malkin did it in 2011-12, Sidney Crosby in 2013-14, Patrick Kane in 2015-16 and Connor McDavid this past season. The highest point total during that stretch was Malkin’s 109 points in 2011-12. It is not just the century mark that seemed unreachable because even hitting 90 points seemed impossible. Only 11 players were able to hit that mark over the aforementioned stretch.

Once during those years (not counting the lockout shortened 2012-13 season) the Art Ross Trophy was won by a player that came in under the 90-point mark, something that had not happened (in a non-lockout season) since 1967-68.

That brings us to this season where things have changed dramatically for the top scorers in the league.

Heading into the holiday weekend there are currently five players in the NHL this season on pace for at least 100 points.

Nikita Kucherov is leading the way with a 120-point pace, a number that would be the highest point total in the league since Crosby hit it during the 2006-07 season. His teammate, Steven Stamkos, is on pace for 108, New York Islanders teammates John Tavares and Josh Bailey are both on pace for 105, while Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek is on pace for 101.

There are also 12 players in the NHL on pace to hit the 90-point mark this season. That would be more than the previous six seasons … combined.

Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid are both on pace for more than 95, and it would not be a stretch to think that McDavid could get white hot again at some point and get back on to a 100-point pace.

At this point all of these are just projections at nearly the NHL’s halfway point, and it is possible that a few of these players will cool off and not maintain their current pace.

But at this same point in time last season there were currently zero players on a 100-point pace and only four that were on a 90-point pace. Only McDavid topped 90 points for the season (he finished with 100 exactly) while Crosby and Kane finished with 89. Nicklas Backstrom, Brad Marchand, and Kucherov all finished with 85.

In the end they’re just arbitrary numbers, but the decline in overall offense over the past two decades has really limited what the best players in the league can do. There is a ton of high-level skill in the NHL right now and some truly generational talents (both the old guard of Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, as well as the next wave represented by Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews) and it was not a great look for the league when those players were no longer able to hit even the 90-point mark every year. We want to see the best players dominate and put up numbers that clearly separate them from the pack. This season, for the first time in a while, that seems to be happening.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.