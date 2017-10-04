WATCH LIVE: Blues at Penguins

The summer has come and gone. The preseason is behind us.
The 2017-18 NHL regular season (finally) begins tonight, and the Pittsburgh Penguins officially begin their quest for a third consecutive Stanley Cup title.
The Penguins host the St. Louis Blues tonight, and you can catch all the action on NBCSN (8 p.m. ET) or online with the live stream.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE
Here are some links to check out for tonight’s game:
Penguins, Rangers, Capitals headline PHT’s mighty Metro Division preview
NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Blues vs. Penguins; Flyers vs. Sharks
Penguins receive ‘phenomenal’ 2017 Stanley Cup rings
It’s official: Blues sign Upshall to one-year deal
Blues rule out Robby Fabbri for 2017-18 season
Brayden Schenn had an early impact in his regular season debut with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.
Acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers in June, Schenn got the Blues on the board with his first just before the midway point of the opening period against the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Pretty passing play from the Blues, with Schenn finishing it off by re-directing the puck into the wide open net on Matt Murray to tie the game at 1-1. The play was reviewed but the goal stood.
Patrick Marleau was about to embark on his rookie NHL season when Auston Matthews was born.
The year was 1997. Way back in the day. . .
On Wednesday, they combined to score Toronto’s fourth goal of the night versus Winnipeg, as Matthews set up Marleau off the rush, and the former San Jose Sharks forward finished the play off with a nice move to the backhand on Steve Mason.
Marleau turned 38 years old last month at the beginning of training camp, after deciding to sign as a free agent in Toronto following 19 seasons and 1,493 games with San Jose.
The Anaheim Ducks don’t play Wednesday, but they made news anyway, by announcing that Josh Manson has signed a new four-year contract.
Manson, 25, was in the final year of a two-year contract with an annual average value of $825,000 and a pending restricted free agent at the end of this season.
This new contract comes with a substantial raise, too, according to Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register.
Manson, the son of former NHLer Dave Manson, broke into the league with the Ducks during the 2014-15 season and brings a physical style of play to Anaheim’s blue line. Last season, he recorded a career high in points with 17 in 82 games, while being used in a penalty killing role, as well.
“I’m hoping this year will be another step in that direction,” he told the L.A. Times a few days ago. “I hope I don’t fully feel like I’ve reached my potential. I’m always going to keep getting better.”
Last year, Auston Matthews scored the first goal of the 2016-17 regular season.
On Wednesday, it was his Toronto Maple Leafs teammate Nazem Kadri opening the new season with its first goal, as he skated by the net and flipped a loose puck over Steve Mason, who is making his official debut for the Winnipeg Jets.
The Kadri goal came soon after the Maple Leafs killed off three consecutive Winnipeg power plays early on, which helped the Jets take a sizable lead in shots on goal. That said, they were unable to beat Frederik Andersen, who was up to the challenge with some key stops.
Toronto opened up a three-goal lead on Winnipeg after the opening period. Talk about a tough start for Mason.