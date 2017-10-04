WATCH LIVE: Blues at Penguins

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The summer has come and gone. The preseason is behind us.

The 2017-18 NHL regular season (finally) begins tonight, and the Pittsburgh Penguins officially begin their quest for a third consecutive Stanley Cup title.



The Penguins host the St. Louis Blues tonight, and you can catch all the action on NBCSN (8 p.m. ET) or online with the live stream.

Here are some links to check out for tonight’s game:

