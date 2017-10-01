It’s official: Blues sign Upshall to one-year deal

He’s back.
After starting the preseason with the Vancouver Canucks on a professional tryout, Scottie Upshall is officially back with the St. Louis Blues, who have announced a one-year, one-way deal for the 33-year-old winger.
The news Sunday isn’t a surprise.
After spending the last two seasons in St. Louis, Upshall had most recently left the Canucks camp amid reports he was going to sign once again with the Blues, who will be without forward Robby Fabbri for the entire season.
Last season, Upshall scored 10 goals and 18 points in 73 games.
Per reports, the Blues also had discussions about free agent forward Jaromir Jagr, who sat out this weekend’s action in the Czech Republic while awaiting possible word on his NHL future.
Thomas Chabot has been sent to the American Hockey League, the day after a difficult outing versus the Montreal Canadiens in preseason action.
The Senators lost 9-2 to the Habs. Craig Anderson allowed six goals and Mike Condon wasn’t able to fare much better, giving up three goals on 10 shots. Ottawa, as a team, was held to just 17 shots on goal throughout the entire game. So, it was a nightmare for everyone dressed in a Senators uniform.
Chabot had a minus-five rating, and was reassigned to Belleville in the AHL the following afternoon, the Senators announced.
The Senators had high hopes for Chabot, their 2015 first-round pick, heading into camp, particularly with Marc Methot now in Dallas and Erik Karlsson‘s status for opening night still in question as he continues his comeback from offseason foot surgery. Prior to training camp, Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion had gone so far as to say that he believed Chabot could step into the lineup to begin the season.
Chabot made his Senators debut last season, appearing in one game before he was sent back to junior, where he enjoyed another impressive campaign.
He is still just 20 years old and has shown plenty of potential throughout his junior career, so getting sent to the AHL to help develop his game isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
The only constant when it comes to Joel Quenneville’s line combinations with the Chicago Blackhawks is that they are always going to change.
A lot.
The one exception to that over the past couple of seasons has been the second line of Patrick Kane, Artem Anisimov and Artemi Panarin, a truly dynamic trio that could take over any game at any time. But with Panarin now playing in Columbus following an offseason trade to reacquire Brandon Saad even that line has been broken apart.
Instead of skating alongside Kane, Anisimov has spent the preseason skating next to Ryan Hartman and a rotation of Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Sharp on the team’s third line.
He talked about that experience this weekend, via CSN Chicago’s Tracey Myers.
“It’s been good, actually,” Anisimov said. “Every time it’s a challenge, you know? It’s hard to play without those two guys, but you have to adapt to situations and I can play with every player. I’ll try to do my best with any player on the team.”
Replacing Anisimov alongside Kane has been 21-year-old Nick Schmaltz. If he ends up sticking on that line for any reasonable amount of time it should help to boost his production a little bit.
Dropping Anisimov down to his own line could, in theory, help to stretch out the Blackhawks’ depth a little bit and not make them quite as top heavy. If he ends up playing on a line with a young standout like Debrincat — who absolutely should make the roster — it could help create a pretty dynamic third line … assuming Anisimov is able to maintain his current level of production away from Kane and Panarin.
Anisimov has played the best hockey of his career with the Blackhawks (averaging more than 20 goals and 45 points each year) but he has also been surrounded by some pretty high-end talent. Debrincat has the look of a potential star, and Sharp has been a high-level player in the past, so it’s not like he is going to be dragging around some anchors. But it is still a pretty significant change.
Of course, given how much the Blackhawks juggle their lines it is probably only a matter of time until he ends up back alongside Kane anyway.
After attending New Jersey Devils camp on a tryout contract Jimmy Hayes did enough to show management that he was worthy of a roster spot for the 2017-18 season.
TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported on Sunday morning that the Devils have signed Hayes to a one-year contract that will pay him a salary of $700,000.
Hayes is coming off of a pretty miserable season in Boston that saw him manage just five points (two goals, three assists) in 58 games. His ice-time was significantly reduced to less than 10 minutes per game and he managed to score on just 2.7 percent of his shots.
Given his track record in the NHL before last season, including the fact that he scored 32 goals over the previous two seasons, there is reason to believe that he can bounce back at least a little bit.
Now he is going to get that chance with the Devils. It’s only a one-year deal with a minimal salary cap hit so it is a pretty low-risk move for the Devils.
The Devils have gone to great lengths to improve their offense this offseason, adding Marcus Johansson, Brian Boyle, Drew Stafford and Hayes to their forward lineup. The biggest addition, though, is No. 1 overall pick Nico Hischier.
With NHL teams in the process of finalizing their rosters for the start of the season, players that were in camps on tryout contracts are starting to find out whether or not they are going to stick on a roster.
For Brandon Pirri and P.A. Parenteau, the answer to that question on Sunday is, at least for now, a no.
The Florida Panthers announced a series of roster transactions on Sunday morning, with two of the most notable ones being the release of forwards Pirri and Harry Zolnierczyk from their professional tryout contracts.
The Panthers’ roster now sits at 23 players, a list that includes first-round pick Owen Tippett. This past week general manager Dale Tallon said there was a pretty good chance he was going to be in their starting lineup.
The 26-year-old Pirri spent the 2016-17 season playing for the New York Rangers where he scored 10 goals and added eight assists in 60 games.
He previously played for the Panthers between the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons and had some of his best seasons in the NHL with the team, including a 22-goal effort (in only 49 games) in 2014-15.
Meanwhile, in Detroit, TSN’s Bob McKenzie reports that Parenteau has been released from his PTO.
In 67 games split between the New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators this past season Parenteau scored 13 goals and added 15 assists during the 2016-17 season.