Penguins receive ‘phenomenal’ 2017 Stanley Cup rings

For the second year in a row, members of the Pittsburgh Penguins were handed incredible championship rings.
The players received their Stanley Cup rings during a private ceremony at the Carnegie Museum of Art on Monday.
The 2017 ring was created by Jostens, and it was made of 14-karat white and yellow gold. Here’s some more information about the ring via the official release:
199 hand-set diamonds adorn the top of the ring to create a unique full-domed waterfall effect, making for smooth cascading edges.
In an industry first, Jostens has created a technique that inserts independent, solid 14-karat yellow gold panels on either side of the ring that contrast with the brilliant white gold seen throughout the rest of the ring’s design.
The right side of the ring features the year date of “2017” and is pavé-set with 23 diamonds. Five white gold Stanley Cups sit below the year, representing the team’s remarkable five Stanley Cup victories in franchise history.
As you can tell from the picture at the top of the page, the eye of the Penguin is represented by the number 5, which signifies that this was the fifth championship in team history.
“It always is a very special day, and a dream come true, for an NHL player, coach or staff member to receive a Stanley Cup ring,” team president and CEO David Morehouse said. “We want to thank everyone at Jostens for doing a great job in creating this phenomenal ring to honor our back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. We are proud of what they accomplished and proud of what they mean to our city. The ring is a lasting tribute to their season of excellence.”
NHL teams have to submit their final 23-man rosters before today’s 5:00 p.m. ET deadline, so expect general managers throughout the league to be busy.
Senators GM Pierre Dorion will be one of those busy people. Talking to TSN 1200 radio in Ottawa, Dorion admitted that he’s ’51 percent’ sure that he won’t be able to make a move today, but if he does, it’ll be for a forward.
“If we do anything it’ll be at the forward position,” Dorion said. “On defense, we’ve got more than enough. We’ve got a lot of bodies on defense and a lot of good bodies on defense, so we’re good there.”
Of course, the Senators have been one the teams linked to Colorado’s Matt Duchene, who is unhappy with his current situation.
When asked if he’d be looking for a “filler” type of forward or “somebody more high-end,” Dorion said “it could be either-or”.
The Senators currently have $4.018 million in cap space, so if there’s a move for Duchene coming (he comes with a $6 million cap hit), they’ll have to shed some salary.
The Chicago Blackhawks will be allowed to place veteran forward Marian Hossa on injured reserve, according to Scott Power of The Athletic.
This offseason, the Blackhawks raised some eyebrows when they placed Hossa on the long-term injured list because of a skin disorder.
There was skepticism surrounding the move because Hossa, who has a cap hit of $5.275 million, is “only” scheduled to make $1 million per year starting this season.
Eventually, after the announcement was made, everyone moved on to something else until Leafs forward Joffrey Lupul wrote about the Maple Leafs cheating on player physicals. Lupul had just failed his physical and the Leafs were set to put him on long-term IR so that his salary wouldn’t count towards their salary cap.
Lupul backtracked as best he could, but it was too late, as the NHL decided to do their own investigation into his failed physical and Hossa’s inability to suit up.
The NHL had an independent physician take a deeper look into Hossa’s case, and it looks like they’ll be able to sit him out for as long as they have to.
The ‘Hawks are over the salary cap by over $500,000, so this definitely benefits them.
Jyrki Jokipakka’s days in the NHL are over for now, as the blue liner has signed a one-year deal with HC Sochi of the KHL.
Jokipakka attended Washington Capitals training camp on a professional tryout, but he failed to earn a contract with the club.
The 26-year-old was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to suit up for the Stars, Flames and Senators between 2014-15 and 2016-17.
Last season, Jokipakka was traded from Calgary to Ottawa along with a second round pick in 2017 for forward Curtis Lazar.
The Finnish blue liner had one goal and six points in 41 games last year.
After missing training camp due to a stalemate in contract talks with the Blue Jackets, it looks like restricted free agent forward Josh Anderson will, in fact, be returning to Columbus.
According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Blue Jackets and Anderson have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with an average annual value of $1.85 million.
The Blue Jackets open the regular season Friday against the New York Islanders.
The 23-year-old Anderson scored 17 goals and 29 points in 2016-17 — his first full NHL season.
This contract situation dragged on through the summer and beyond training camp and preseason. It included reports that his camp had been in talks with Hockey Canada about the 2018 Olympics and, most recently, a report that Anderson had requested a trade, which the Blue Jackets denied.
Update:
According to Portzline, the Blue Jackets have confirmed the deal. The Jackets beat reporter also has a year-by-year break down of Anderson’s salary.