Penguins receive ‘phenomenal’ 2017 Stanley Cup rings

For the second year in a row, members of the Pittsburgh Penguins were handed incredible championship rings.

The players received their Stanley Cup rings during a private ceremony at the Carnegie Museum of Art on Monday.

The 2017 ring was created by Jostens, and it was made of 14-karat white and yellow gold. Here’s some more information about the ring via the official release:

199 hand-set diamonds adorn the top of the ring to create a unique full-domed waterfall effect, making for smooth cascading edges.

In an industry first, Jostens has created a technique that inserts independent, solid 14-karat yellow gold panels on either side of the ring that contrast with the brilliant white gold seen throughout the rest of the ring’s design.

The right side of the ring features the year date of “2017” and is pavé-set with 23 diamonds. Five white gold Stanley Cups sit below the year, representing the team’s remarkable five Stanley Cup victories in franchise history.

As you can tell from the picture at the top of the page, the eye of the Penguin is represented by the number 5, which signifies that this was the fifth championship in team history.

“It always is a very special day, and a dream come true, for an NHL player, coach or staff member to receive a Stanley Cup ring,” team president and CEO David Morehouse said. “We want to thank everyone at Jostens for doing a great job in creating this phenomenal ring to honor our back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. We are proud of what they accomplished and proud of what they mean to our city. The ring is a lasting tribute to their season of excellence.”