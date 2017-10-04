Getty

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Blues vs. Penguins; Flyers vs. Sharks

By Joey AlfieriOct 4, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season kicks off with a doubleheader on Wednesday night. In the early game, the Pittsburgh Penguins host the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here

For the second year in a row, the Penguins will be raising a Stanley Cup banner to the rafters. After last year’s win, the roster didn’t go through much change, but things are different this year.

Pittsburgh lost Marc-Andre Fleury in the expansion draft, and Trevor Daley, Nick Bonino, Matt Cullen, Ron Hainsey and Chris Kunitz in free agency.

They still have core players like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Kris Letang and Matt Murray, but their depth has taken a serious hit.

The fact they’ve lost some key players and that they have two long playoff runs in their legs won’t be easy things to overcome just don’t tell head coach Mike Sullivan that.

“There were a lot of people last year when we were going into training camp that were telling us that we couldn’t repeat,” Sullivan said, per the Pittsburgh Tribune. “History was against us. Statistics were against us. But these guys found ways to compete and bring their best effort every day and we ended up repeating with back-to-back championships.

As for the Blues, they’ve already had to deal with their share of adversity and the season hasn’t even started yet. St. Louis just couldn’t seem to shake the injury bug in training camp, as they’ll be without forwards Alex Steen, Patrik Berglund, Zach Sanford, Robby Fabbri (out for the year) and defenseman Jay Bouwmeester.

One of the young forwards that has benefited from all these injuries, is 2016 first-round Tage Thompson, who will be sticking around with the Blues for now. The 19-year-old wrapped up his collegiate career with 19 goals and 32 points in 34 games with the University of Connecticut before scoring one goal and one assist in 16 AHL games in 2016-17.

“What I like about Tage, what I’ve seen is that his mind is in the game no matter what happens on the ice,” Blues head coach Mike Yeo said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “If he’s in the ‘D’ zone, he’s thinking the game, he’s aware, he’s alert. If he is in the offensive zone, he has that same mindset. He wants to make a difference, whether it’s defensively or offensively right now. He’s engaged.”

It’ll be interesting to see how they manage to overcome all these key injuries early on.

In the late game, the San Jose Sharks host the Philadelphia Flyers 10:30 p.m. ET. To stream that game live, click here

For the first time in 20 years, the Sharks will open the regular season without Patrick Marleau, which is still kind of weird. Marleau bolted for Toronto in free agency.

But even with the departure of Marleau, the Sharks are still a relatively old team. Joe Thornton, Joel Ward, Joe Pavelski, Jannik Hansen, Brent Burns, Paul Martin, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and Justin Braun are all between 30 and 38 years old.

San Jose was able to make the playoffs last season and they went to the Stanley Cup Final two seasons ago, but is this the year they start regressing?

Head coach Pete DeBoer already called out some of his youngsters during the preseason, which isn’t a good sign. The youth on the roster will have to contribute if they hope to have success in 2017-18.

If the Sharks are considered an old team, the Flyers are pretty much the opposite of that. Sure, they still have older players like Valtteri Filppula, Andrew MacDonald and Brian Elliott, but those are their only three players over the age of 30 right now, and none of those three are older than 33.

Philadelphia is particularly young on the blue line, as they’re currently carrying three rookies. Robert Hagg, Samuel Morin and Travis Sanheim are all on the roster. Ivan Provorov, who is entering his second year in the NHL, is still just 20 years old.

It’s an interesting start to the season for the Flyers. After they’re done with the Sharks, they’ll be traveling to Los Angeles to play the Kings tomorrow night, Anaheim to play the Ducks on Saturday and Nashville to play the defending Western Conference Champs on Tuesday. That’s not exactly easing your way into the season.

The good news for the Flyers, is that it sounds like Shayne Gostisbehere, who was injured during the preseason, will be available for tonight’s opener.

Jets sign Nikolaj Ehlers to seven-year, $42 million extension (update)

By Joey AlfieriOct 4, 2017, 9:41 AM EDT
On the opening day of training camp, the Winnipeg Jets shelled out a lot of money to sign forward Bryan Little to an extension. With today being the opening day of the regular season, it’s only normal to expect the Jets to make another big splash.

According to Winnipeg Jets TV host and insider Jamie Thomas, the team is on the verge of announcing a seven-year contract extension worth $42 million with forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

UpdateThe Jets made the move official this morning

Ehlers had a breakout season in 2016-17, as he scored 25 goals and 64 points in 82 games with the Jets.

The Jets’ future is looking particularly bright. Patrik Laine has two years left on his entry-level contract, they have Mark Scheifele under contract at $6.125 million per year through 2023-24, Little is signed at $5.291 million through 2023-24, Blake Wheeler is signed for two more years at  $5.6 million, and now Ehlers will be around for a while.

On defense, Dustin Byfuglien has four years left on his deal at over $7 million per season, and Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey are both signed for one more year, but they’re both restricted free agents.

Bryan Bickell signs one-day contract to retire with ‘Hawks

By Joey AlfieriOct 4, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT
Bryan Bickell is going to finish his NHL career where it all began. The veteran forward signed a one-day contract so that he can retire with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bickell spent parts of nine seasons with the ‘Hawks from 2006-07 to 2015-16. He also managed to win an impressive three Stanley Cups during his stint with the Blackhawks.

“As any professional athlete will tell you, stepping away from the game is extremely difficult especially given my circumstances,” Bickell said in a release. “I’m honored to be retiring a Chicago Blackhawk-a team that has given me and my family so many great memories. I appreciate Rocky Wirtz, John McDonough and Stan Bowman for allowing me this opportunity.”

In November of last year, while he was a member of the Carolina Hurricanes, the 31-year-old announced that he was dealing with multiple sclerosis. He spent most of the 2016-17 campaign on the injured list, but he managed to come back and play four games before the end of the season.

Bickell hangs up his skates with 66 goals, 136 points, and 192 penalty minutes in 395 games during the regular season. He also tallied 20 goals and 39 points in 75 playoff games.

He earned $20.275 million in salary during his career.

PHT Morning Skate: Five overreactions from the preseason

By Joey AlfieriOct 4, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT
–USA Today looks at five overreactions that have come up during the preseason. The first one, is that the Golden Knights can make the playoffs. They put together a decent record during exhibition play, but the games didn’t mean anything and they beat bad teams. (USA Today)

–Earlier this week, we found out that the Calgary Flames were going to sign Jaromir Jagr. The veteran’s fan club, The Travelling Jagrs, are more than ready to cheer for the Flames. (Calgary Sun)

–Being the person responsible for choosing the music in an NHL locker room isn’t easy because there’s so many different players from so many different countries. There’s also some unwritten rules when it comes to picking the music. The main one, is rookies can’t touch the music. (Sportsnet)

–Lightning head coach Jon Cooper organized his  “Coop’s Catch for Kids” which is a charity fishing tournament that has raised $210,000 for  pediatric cancer research in Tampa Bay. “You don’t know how long you’re going to be in this position, to be able to have somebody hold a microphone or a camera in front of your face. I’m a big believer when that happens to use that in a positive way.” (NHL.com)

–The Score breaks down the five most surprising cuts of the 2017 preseason. Frederick Gaudreau was a hero for the Predators last postseason, but he didn’t do enough to stick around this fall. (The Score)

 –Every year we hear about the EA Sports NHL video game doing a preseason simulation. Last season, they predicted a final between Montreal and Nashville (hey, they were half right). This year, they predicted that a non-playoff team from last season would lift the cup. (BarDown)

Sabres’ salary cap outlook with Jack Eichel’s massive extension

Getty
By James O'BrienOct 3, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
PHT already discussed whether Jack Eichel is really worth $80 million over eight years for the Buffalo Sabres. Although the short answer is “Yes,” there’s room for debate, so click here for more.

Fair or not, many hockey fans will judge Eichel based upon how the Sabres fare as a team; if they remain also-rans, big numbers might not save Eichel from taking the heat for his $10M cap hit.

Really, though, Eichel will need some help. Let’s take a look at the structure of this Sabres team to see where the strengths lie, the big decisions ahead, and the red flags waving in front of our faces.

This is part of a running series at PHT, so click here for more salary cap breakdowns.

Long-term commitments

Eichel’s contract extension won’t kick in until 2018-19, so the Sabres get one more year of rookie-deal savings before they pay up. His extension expires after 2025-26; the Sabres own Eichel’s prime years, so it will be fascinating to watch the ups and downs.

Eichel joins a few other lengthy commitments. Ryan O'Reilly, 26, isn’t cheap with a $7.5M cap hit. He’s a borderline Selke-worthy two-way forward who’s still in his prime, and it’s unlikely that he’ll regress sharply during this current deal, which runs for six more seasons.

At worst, “ROR” is a “$5 shake.”

Kyle Okposo, 29, carries a $6M cap hit through 2022-23. It’s tough to beat up too much on the winger considering how comforting it is that Okposo is OK after his health scares. Okposo’s a solid guy right now, assuming he’s healthy, but that could be a problem deal.

Rasmus Ristolainen ($5.4M for five more seasons) is a fascinating case. On one hand, he scored 45 points at the ripe age of 22. On the other hand, he’s framed as a disaster in his own end; TSN’s Travis Yost listed him as a “dud” from an analytics standpoint. You might not find a better case of perception … unless “eye test” types aren’t impressed, either?

The Sabres boast two other mid-range guys with expensive, three-year deals: Zach Bogosian and Marco Scandella. That’s almost $10M in debatable defensemen (though they both could help, even if one or both might be overpriced).

Off the books soon

Jason Pominville ($5.6M) and Matt Moulson ($5M) are two aging wingers whose contracts expire after two more seasons. Pominville has more to offer going forward, but you’d think that management is keen on transferring many of those dollars to younger players.

Josh Gorges only has one year remaining on his $3.9M, so as much as Eichel adds to the bottom line, Buffalo is ridding itself of some problems soon.

You almost wonder if Buffalo might accept a bad expiring deal or two if this season goes wrong, just to gain riches soon enough?

Big choices

Robin Lehner can be a scary dude. The 26-year-old has also shown flashes of serious brilliance as a goalie. He’s in a contract year, so the Sabres must decide if the intimidating netminder is a part of the future or not.

Chad Johnson backs him up with a one-year deal of his own.

Evander Kane, 26, faces quite the crossroads in his career, as his $5.25M cap hit will expire after 2016-17. Kane is on the short list of players who future value is difficult to determine; seriously, what kind of contract do you expect for the power forward? Years and term both stand as tough to determine.

Growth areas

The Sabres have some interesting guys on two-year deals: Zemgus Girgensons, Jake McCabe, Nathan Beaulieu, and others could be key fixtures or short-term guys.

Naturally, the Sabres also have some other young players, with Alex Nylander and Sam Reinhart being make-or-break types. Buffalo’s been enjoying some strong draft picks while adding some potential foundational pieces; the crucial thing, then, is to actually develop some of them into difference-makers.

***

Cap Friendly places Buffalo’s 2018-19 cap spending at $56.56M with Eichel’s deal in mind. That provides some serious room to maneuver, even if the ceiling remains flat at $75M.

Despite this huge investment, the Sabres’ new management has room to operate. They have some nice pieces and a worry or two. Some crucial decisions and serious progress (or failed developments) may determine if Buffalo can really contend.