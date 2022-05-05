Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Louis Domingue will start Game 2 for the Penguins Thursday night as they look to take a 2-0 lead on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Domingue entered Game 1 in the second overtime after Casey DeSmith left due to injury. Domingue went on to stop all 17 shots he faced as the Penguins won 4-3 thanks to Evgeni Malkin‘s goal in the third overtime.

“He’s confident,” said Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan of Domingue. “He has a little swagger to him. I think that serves him well.”

The Penguins have been without Tristan Jarry since April 14 as he recovers from a broken bone in his foot. The netminder could return later in the series but Sullivan only wanted to focus on Game 2 for now.

DeSmith is considered “day to day” and Alex D’Orio, who made 33 starts between the American Hockey League and ECHL this season, will back up Domingue.

Rickard Rakell, who left Game 1 following a hit by Ryan Lindgren, is also out. Jason Zucker, who has not played since April 26 due to a lower-body injury, will be a game-time decision.

Wilson out vs. Panthers

Tom Wilson will miss Game 2 vs. the Panthers due to a lower-body injury. The Capitals forward played only three shifts in Game 1 before exiting. He did score a goal in his 1:31 of ice time during their 4-2 Game 1 win.

“You can’t replace Tom,” said T.J. Oshie. “Especially in playoffs, he is one of our most important players because of his ability to play physical, his ability to score big goals like he did [in Game 1]. His ability to penalty kill, power play, he is just a guy you cannot replace. Not only that, but his presence in the room is very influential to our team.”

Head coach Peter Laviolette said Wilson remains day to day and did not comment on if his absence could last beyond Game 2.

“Right now Tom is day-to-day,” he said. “We always hope for the best with players. He’s listed as day-to-day, and hope to see him down the road.”

Brett Leason will enter the lineup on the fourth line and T.J. Oshie was bumped up into Wilson’s spot on the second line.

Changes in Boston

The Bruins are down 0-2 to the Hurricanes and will not have Hampus Lindholm for Game 3 Friday night.

Lindholm, acquired from the Ducks in March, took a big hit from Andrei Svechnikov in the second period of their Game 2 defeat and did not return. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said afterward that the 28-year-old defenseman was “not doing well.”

Andrei Svechnikov with a massive hit on Hampus Lindholm pic.twitter.com/ztnnk02izx — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 5, 2022

“I like [the] physical part of the game, but I feel bad for that guy,” Svechnikov said. “I had time there and he didn’t see me, but I had to do that. But I feel bad and sorry for him.”

A new face on the blue line won’t be the only change for the Bruins in Game 3. Jeremy Swayman will start in goal after Linus Ullmark allowed eight goals and an .833 5-on-5 save percentage through two games. It wasn’t all the goalie’s fault, however. Boston only has three goals and is 1-for-8 on the power play.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.