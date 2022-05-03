Triple OT, review drama, stars: Penguins – Rangers Game 1 had it all

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You can’t ask for much more than what the Penguins and Rangers gave viewers as their Game 1 marathon stretched to triple overtime. Ultimately, Evgeni Malkin tipped in a shot past Igor Shesterkin to win it 4-3 (3OT).

Earlier in the contest, John Marino was one of the Penguins players who absorbed some big hits. He was the defenseman sending a shot to eventually get tipped by Malkin.

Game 1 of Penguins – Rangers began with controversial hit, physical play

After the Tom Wilson incident last season (which totally didn’t make the Rangers lose their minds), the Rangers hoped to be the vaunted team that’s tough for the Penguins “to play against” in Game 1 and beyond. During the first period, it sure looked that way.

The Rangers were all over the Penguins early on, including some hits that blurred the line.

Then there was a hit that seemed to leave Rickard Rakell injured. Should Ryan Lindgren have received a major penalty for his hit on Rakell, or was the video review on the mark by knocking it down to a minor?

Judge for yourself:

During that sequence, the Rangers arguably should’ve been whistled for another infraction on Jake Guentzel, who was shaken up.

Crosby, Guentzel help Penguins get back into Game 1 vs. Rangers

If Guentzel was banged up, he had a funny way of showing it. Especially during a dominant second period.

Crosby, Guentzel, and Bryan Rust piled up chances in the middle frame, with some especially beautiful plays from Crosby to Guentzel.

Beyond the goals, that duo really shredded New York. This tweet was from the second period:

Big problem for NYR: Per @NatStatTrick, Guentzel, Crosby, and Rust have controlled 77% of the shot attempts at 5v5 and 92% of the expected goal share. They have 9 scoring chances for and 0 against. — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) May 4, 2022

Impressive stuff. After a violent first period and a momentum-turning second, the Rangers and Penguins remained in a deadlock during the third of Game 1.

Of course, the Rangers likely believe that Game 1 shouldn’t have gone to OT, and that the Penguins shouldn’t have survived a goal review. Apparently, the review process leaned toward Kaapo Kakko being responsible for contact on Casey DeSmith. That contact nullified a would-be Filip Chytil go-ahead goal.

Filip Chytil scores, but the Penguins are challenging for goaltender interference. Mike Sullivan went 7-0 on challenges in the regular season, 1-0 specifically on interference plays. pic.twitter.com/vXiNOz5f7n — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2022

Check out the league’s explanation here.

Explanation of Coach’s Challenge at 16:50 of the third period in the @penguins / @NYRangers game.https://t.co/fzd7HTCJTt — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 4, 2022

Penguins beat Rangers 4-3 in triple OT of Game 1

With that would-be go-ahead goal nullified, the Rangers and Penguins went to overtime.

Then double overtime.

Yeah, this wasn’t just the first OT of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs (on day two), it was also the first multiple-overtime contest.

Through the first overtime period, the Rangers and Penguins traded shots. Things got even more interesting in double OT.

Suffering from what might have been a cramp, Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith needed to leave Game 1 about midway through the second overtime period. This really put Pittsburgh in a pickle, what with No. 1 goalie Tristan Jarry being injured.

So, in came journeyman goalie Louis Domingue. On the bright side, the 30-year-old Domingue’s at least experienced, having played 142 regular-season games and some spot playoff duty.

The less-bright side is that this is by no means a way of easing a third goalie into a situation. It had been more than four hours since Domingue last faced shots (during warmups) when he was thrown into the fire.

Domingue’s played for six different NHL franchises over his career, and has really bounced around the league (five teams in the last three years).

To Domingue’s credit, he handled shots right away, helping the Penguins force the Rangers to triple overtime in Game 1.

This man is currently keeping the @penguins in this game. https://t.co/kjSWgJQWLG — Michelle Methot (@MichMethot) May 4, 2022

Domingue ended up making all 17 saves to help the Penguins grind out a memorable win over the Rangers. We’ll see how New York responds to a brutal setback, and how both teams handle the fatigue.

NEW YORK RANGERS v. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS schedule (PIT leads 1-0)

Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (triple overtime)

Game 2: May 5, 7 p.m. ET – Penguins at Rangers (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 3: May 7, 7 p.m. ET – Rangers at Penguins (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 4: May 9, 7 p.m. ET – Rangers at Penguins (ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Game 5: May 11, TBD – Penguins at Rangers (TBD)

*Game 6: May 13, TBD – Rangers at Penguins (TBD)

*Game 7: May 15, TBD – Penguins at Rangers (TBD)

* if necessary

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.