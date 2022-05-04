Penguins’ DeSmith ‘day to day’ after Game 1 injury vs. Rangers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith is being evaluated for a lower-body injury and considered day to day, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

DeSmith left Game 1 midway through the second overtime of their 4-3 win over the Rangers Tuesday night. Louis Domingue, who made only two starts during the regular season, came in and stopped all 17 shots he faced before Evgeni Malkin tipped home the winning goal at the 105:58 mark.

Alex D’Orio, who made 33 starts between the American Hockey League and ECHL this season, has been called up.

Sullivan noted that Tristan Jarry, who’s out with a lower-body injury, continues to rehab off ice. Rickard Rakell was also labeled “day to day” after leaving Game 1 in the first period.

Domingue fueled by pork and broccoli

After Domingue’s fantastic performance in relief of DeSmith he revealed to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan that his intermission meal — before he knew he’d end up playing — consisted of spicy pork and broccoli.

“It was not great. I needed something in my belly,” Domingue said afterward. “Maybe it sustained my energy.”

Domingue not only helped power the Penguins to a Game 1 win, he also made history becoming the first goalie in NHL history to enter a postseason game in the second overtime period or later.

“Guys are just eating fruit and anything to get some energy going,” said Penguins forward Kasper Kapanen. “Unlike Louis, he pulled out the spicy pork. I don’t think he expected to go in, which is understandable, but he did a phenomenal job for us.”

Game 2 is Thursday night (7 p.m. ET) at Madison Square Garden.

NEW YORK RANGERS v. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (PIT leads 1-0)

Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT)

Game 2: May 5, 7 p.m. ET – Penguins at Rangers (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 3: May 7, 7 p.m. ET – Rangers at Penguins (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 4: May 9, 7 p.m. ET – Rangers at Penguins (ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Game 5: May 11, TBD – Penguins at Rangers (TBD)

*Game 6: May 13, TBD – Rangers at Penguins (TBD)

*Game 7: May 15, TBD – Penguins at Rangers (TBD)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.