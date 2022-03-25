2021-22 NHL Trade Tracker

By Mar 25, 2022, 8:15 AM EDT
1 Comment

The ProHockeyTalk 2021-22 NHL Trade Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2022 NHL trade deadline was Monday, March 21 at 3 p.m. ET.

March 21, 2022 (*This trade has been invalidated by the NHL)
Anaheim Ducks: Evgenii Dadonov
Vegas Golden Knights: 2024 conditional second-round pick, John Moore, Ryan Kesler

March 21, 2022
Minnesota Wild: Future considerations (MIN retains 50% of Rask’s contract)
Seattle Kraken: Victor Rask

March 21, 2022 (Link)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Rickard Rakell
Anaheim Ducks: 2022 second-round pick, Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon, Calle Clang, (ANA retains 35% of Rakell’s contract)

March 21, 2022 (Link)
New York Rangers: Andrew Copp, 2023 sixth-round pick
Winnipeg Jets: two 2022 conditional second-round picks, 2023 fifth-round pick, Morgan Barron

[MORE: Copp, Braun make Rangers more balanced after trade deadline]

March 21, 2022
San Jose Sharks: Antoine Morand
Tampa Bay Lightning: Alexei Melnichuk

March 21, 2022
Chicago Blackhawks: 2024 fifth-round pick
Calgary Flames: Ryan Carpenter

March 21, 2022
Dallas Stars: Vladislav Namestnikov
Detroit Red Wings: 2024 fourth-round pick (DET retains 50% of Namestnikov’s contract)

March 21, 2022
Edmonton Oilers: Brett Kulak
Montreal Canadiens: William Lagesson, 2022 conditional second-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick (MTL retains 50% of Kulak’s contract)

March 21, 2022
Winnipeg Jets: Markus Phillips
Los Angeles Kings: Nelson Nogier

More NHL news

NHL Stats
NHL Stunning Numbers: The crazy seasons for Cale Makar and Roman Josi
Giroux productive, Panthers win in his first game since trade
Giroux productive, Panthers win in his first game since trade
toews blackhawks
Jonathan Toews on ‘disheartening’ trades, uncertain future with...

March 21, 2022 (Link)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Aidan Hreschuk
Carolina Hurricanes: Max Domi, Tyler Inamoto
Florida Panthers: Egor Korshkov, 2022 sixth-round pick (from CBJ)

March 21, 2022
Edmonton Oilers: Derick Brassard (EDM retains 50% of Brassard’s contract)
Philadelphia Flyers: 2023 fourth-round pick

March 21, 2022
New York Rangers: Tyler Motte
Vancouver Canucks: 2023 fourth-round pick

March 21, 2022
New Jersey Devils: Andrew Hammond
Montreal Canadiens: Nathan Schnarr

[MORE: Trade deadline a much-needed win for Canadiens]

March 21, 2022
New York Rangers: Nick Merkley
San Jose Sharks: Anthony Bitetto

March 21, 2022
Ottawa Senators: Michael McNiven
Calgary Flames: Future considerations

March 21, 2022
Arizona Coyotes: Future considerations
Tampa Bay Lightning: Riley Nash

March 21, 2022
Ottawa Senators: 2022 fifth-round pick
Winnipeg Jets: Zach Sanford

March 21, 2022
Arizona Coyotes: 2023 third-round pick (ARZ retains 50% of Larsson’s contract)
Washington Capitals: Johan Larsson

March 21, 2022
San Jose Sharks: 2024 fifth-round pick (SJS retains 50% of Cogliano’s contract)
Colorado Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano

March 21, 2022
Detroit Red Wings: Jake Walman, Oskar Sundqvist, 2023 second-round pick (DET retains 50% of Leddy’s contract)
St. Louis Blues: Nick Leddy, Luke Witkowski

March 21, 2022
Colorado Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen
Montreal Canadiens: 2024 second-round pick, Justin Barron (MTL retains 50% of Lehkonen’s contract)

March 21, 2022
Ottawa Senators: Zach Senyshyn, 2022 fifth-round pick
Boston Bruins: Josh Brown, 2022 conditional seventh-round pick

March 21, 2022
Nashville Predators: Alex Biega
Toronto Maple Leafs: Future considerations

March 21, 2022
Nashville Predators: Brayden Burke
Los Angeles Kings: Frédéric Allard

March 21, 2022
New York Rangers: Justin Braun
Philadelphia Flyers: 2023 third-round pick

March 21, 2022
Arizona Coyotes: Nathan Smith, Bryan Little
Winnipeg Jets: 2022 fourth-round pick

March 21, 2022
Washington Capitals: Marcus Johansson
Seattle Kraken: Daniel Sprong, 2022 fourth-round pick, 2023 sixth-round pick (SEA retains 50% of Johansson’s contract)

March 21, 2022
Minnesota Wild: Jacob Middleton
San Jose Sharks: Kaapo Kähkönen, 2022 fifth-round pick

March 21, 2022 (Link)
Minnesota Wild: 2022 conditional second-round pick
Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury (CHI retains 50% of Fleury’s contract)

[MORE: With Fleury trade, Wild boldly aim to fix biggest weakness]

March 21, 2022
Minnesota Wild: 2022 second-round pick
Arizona Coyotes: Jack McBain

March 21, 2022
Winnipeg Jets: 2022 conditional seventh-round pick
Pittsburgh Penguins: Nathan Beaulieu

March 20, 2022
Winnipeg Jets: Mason Appleton
Seattle Kraken: 2023 fourth-round pick

March 20, 2022
Nashville Predators: Jeremy Lauzon
Seattle Kraken: 2022 second-round pick

March 20, 2022
Dallas Stars: Scott Wedgewood
Arizona Coyotes: 2023 conditional fourth-round pick

March 20, 2022
Ottawa Senators: Mathieu Joseph, 2022 fourth-round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning: Nick Paul

March 20, 2022 (Link)
Seattle Kraken: 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick (SEA retains 50% of Giordano’s contract)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Mark Giordano, Colin Blackwell

March 20, 2022 (Link)
Vancouver Canucks: Travis Dermott
Toronto Maple Leafs: 2022 third-round pick

March 20, 2022
Los Angeles Kings: Troy Stecher
Detroit Red Wings: 2022 seventh-round pick

March 20, 2022
Ottawa Senators: Travis Hamonic
Vancouver Canucks: 2022 third-round pick

March 20, 2022 
Florida Panthers: Robert Hägg
Philadelphia Flyers: 2022 sixth-round pick

March 19, 2022 (Link)
Florida Panthers: Claude Giroux, 2024 fifth-round pick, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov
Philadelphia Flyers: 2023 third-round pick, 2024 conditional first-round pick, Owen Tippett (PHI retains 50% of Giroux’s contract)

[MORE: Claude Giroux arrives in Florida: ‘Time to go to work’]

March 19, 2022 
Anaheim Ducks: 2023 third-round pick
Minnesota Wild: Nicolas Deslauriers

March 19, 2022 (Link)
Anaheim Ducks: 2022 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick, Urho Vaakanainen, John Moore (ANA retains 50% of Lindholm’s contract)
Boston Bruins: Hampus Lindholm, Kodie Curran

March 18, 2022 (Link)
Chicago Blackhawks: Boris Katchouk, Taylor Raddysh, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning: Brandon Hagel, 2022 conditional fourth-round pick, 2024 conditional fourth-round pick

March 16, 2022 (Link)
Florida Panthers: Ben Chiarot
Montreal Canadiens: 2023 conditional first-round pick, 2022 conditional fourth-round pick, Ty Smilanic (MTL retains 50% of Chiarot’s contract)

March 16, 2022 (Link)
Seattle Kraken: 2022 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick (SEA retains 50% of Järnkrok’s contract)
Calgary Flames: Calle Järnkrok

March 16, 2022 (Link)
Florida Panthers: 2022 fourth-round pick
New York Rangers: Frank Vatrano

March 15, 2022 (Link)
Minnesota Wild: Tyson Jost
Colorado Avalanche: Nico Sturm

March 14, 2022 (Link)
Anaheim Ducks: Drew Helleson, 2023 second-round pick (ANA retains 50% of Manson’s contract)
Colorado Avalanche: Josh Manson

March 3, 2022
San Jose Sharks: Alex Stalock
Edmonton Oilers: Future considerations

March 2, 2022
Calgary Flames: Michael McNiven
Montreal Canadiens: Future considerations

Feb. 22, 2022
Arizona Coyotes: 2024 seventh-round pick
Bruins Bruins: Michael Callahan

Feb. 21, 2022
Arizona Coyotes: Future considerations
Toronto Maple Leafs: Carter Hutton

Feb. 19, 2022 (Link)
Arizona Coyotes: Nick Ritchie, 2025 conditional second-round pick
Toronto Maple Leafs: Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin

Feb. 14, 2022 (Link)
Calgary Flames: Tyler Toffoli
Montreal Canadiens: Tyler Pitlick, Emil Heineman, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 fifth-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick

Feb. 12, 2022
Minnesota Wild: Brandon Braddock
Montreal Canadiens: Andrew Hammond

Feb. 1, 2022
Nashville Predators: Jimmy Huntington
Tampa Bay Lightning: Anthony Richard

Feb. 1, 2022
Dallas Stars: Alexey Lipanov
Tampa Bay Lightning: Tye Felhaber

Jan. 5, 2022
Chicago Blackhawks: Sam Lafferty
Pittsburgh Penguins: Alex Nylander

Dec. 29, 2021
Minnesota Wild: Nolan Stevens
St. Louis Blues: Will Bitten

Dec. 15, 2021
New Jersey Devils: Jon Gillies
St. Louis Blues: Future considerations

Dec. 9, 2021
Chicago Blackhawks: Kurtis Gabriel
Toronto Maple Leafs: Chad Krys

Dec. 2, 2021 (Link)
Buffalo Sabres: Malcolm Subban
Chicago Blackhawks: Future considerations

Nov. 30, 2021
Nashville Predators: Kole Sherwood
Ottawa Senators: Future considerations

Nov. 16, 2021
St. Louis Blues: Future considerations
Toronto Maple Leafs: Kyle Clifford

Nov. 4, 2021 (Link)
Buffalo Sabres: Johnny Boychuk
New York Islanders: Future considerations

Nov. 4, 2021 (Link)
Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, 2022 conditional first-round pick, 2023 conditional second-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel, 2023 conditional third-round pick

Oct. 24, 2021
Ottawa Senators: Dylan Gambrell
San Jose Sharks: 2022 seventh-round pick