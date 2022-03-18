Trade: Lightning package to Blackhawks for Hagel includes two first-rounders

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you wanted a surprising trade — yet one that also feels familiar — than the Lightning acquiring Brandon Hagel from the Blackhawks should do the trick. It’s a stunner that the Lightning sent a package including two first-round picks to the Blackhawks for Hagel, yet it falls in line with past trades for the likes of Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow.

Note that the Blackhawks and Lightning haven’t confirmed the Hagel trade yet. (Although the Blackhawks did post the two eyeballs emoji.)

Lightning send two first-rounders, more to Blackhawks in Hagel trade

The Athletic’s Scott Powers and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman report that the trade looks like this. If there are any changes, this post will be updated.

Lightning receive: Brandon Hagel (23, $1.5M cap hit through 2023-24), 2022 fourth-round pick, 2024 fourth-rounder.

Blackhawks receive: Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick. Both first-round picks are top-10 protected.

Yes, Lightning evoke Coleman, Goodrow additions with Hagel trade

Some might have thought of the Lightning acquiring Blake Coleman/Barclay Goodrow when the Flames landed Calle Järnkrok. Nah, leave it to the Lightning to parallel their past more faithfully.

The Lightning paid big (first-rounders, a prospect like Nolan Foote) to land both Goodrow and Coleman. But those two players weren’t mere rentals. Coleman gave the Lightning two seasons of quality play at a cheap $1.8M cap hit; the Flames would go on to give him big term and almost $5M per year. Goodrow added to Tampa Bay’s depth at less than $1M, and now takes home more than $3.6M per year from the Rangers.

So, the Lightning are adding a piece who is a nice supplementary player, whose dirt-cheap contract fits their salary cap needs, and hopefully, one who is worth a lot more than $1.5M.

You know, like Goodrow and especially Coleman.

Brandon Hagel's market value is already almost 4x his salary cap + he's signed for 2 more years at a $1.5M. The Lightning add a real solid middle-six winger who can set up his teammates + create off the rush. Should help rebuild that 3rd line as a Coleman/Gourde-type replacement pic.twitter.com/vqPHSMB7T1 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 18, 2022

Also fitting the Goodrow/Coleman comparison: Hagel brings a physical element to the Lightning as a strong forechecker.

Does all of that translate to being worth a couple interesting prospects and two first-rounders? Maybe not for most franchises, but it’s an easy idea to sell for the Lightning, who are hoping to “three-peat.”

More to come …

—

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.