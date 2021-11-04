Jack Eichel saga ends as Sabres deal forward to Golden Knights

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jack Eichel has been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights for a package of Alex Tuch, prospect Peyton Krebs, and draft picks. The Buffalo Sabres, who will not be retaining any salary, will also send a 2023 third-round pick Vegas’ way.

Here are conditions on those draft picks:

If Vegas’ First Round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is not a top-10 pick (following the Draft Lottery results) then: – Vegas will transfer its own First Round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and its own Second Round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to Buffalo

– Buffalo will transfer its own Third Round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to Vegas If Vegas’ First Round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is a top-10 pick (following the Draft Lottery results) then: – Vegas will transfer its own First Round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and its own Second Round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft to Buffalo

– Buffalo will transfer its own Third Round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft to Vegas

Years of losing soured Eichel on staying in Buffalo. That, along with a disagreement between the player and Sabres franchise on how to treat his neck injury were why he desired a trade.

“I’d be lying to say that things have moved smoothly since my injury,” Eichel said in May. “There’s been a bit of a disconnect between myself and the organization. It’s been tough at times. The most important thing now is to try to get healthy, figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year, wherever that might be.”

Eichel, 25, suffered the neck injury during a March game against the Islanders. He prefers artificial disk replacement surgery, something that has never been done on an NHL player. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said the team wanted him to have the disk fused.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Eichel is expected to have disk replacement surgery soon and the hope is he will return to the ice in four months. Once that happens he will be cleared to skate in six weeks but won’t be cleared for contract for at least three months. He could make his Golden Knights debut sometime after the February Olympic break.

As per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, teams have the final say on treating player injuries, which is why Eichel could not just go and get his preferred surgery in the summer.

As the dispute lingered on, it was clear there would be no resolution between the two sides. As training camp opened in September, Eichel failed his physical, as expected, and was stripped of his captaincy. “From our perspective and my perspective, I feel the captain is the heartbeat of your team. And we’re in a situation from where we were in the past and where we are now that we felt we needed to address that and make that decision,” Adams said at the time.

Eichel, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft, carries a $10 million cap hit as part of a contract that runs through the 2025-26 season and features a no-move clause that kicks in next summer. In 375 games with the Sabres he scored 139 goals and recorded 355 points.

What the Sabres are getting

The 25-year-old Tuch had shoulder surgery in July and has yet to play this season. He’s expected to hit the ice again in January and carries a $4.75 million cap hit through 2025-26. The upstate New York native scored 61 times and recorded 139 points in 249 games for the Golden Knights.

Krebs, 20, was the prospect Adams reportedly wanted in any deal involving Vegas. He was picked 17th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft out of the Western Hockey League. He’s spent parts of the past two seasons between the American Hockey League and NHL.

