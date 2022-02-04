NHL All-Star Skills 2022: Blues’ Kyrou upsets McDavid as Fastest Skater

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heading into the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills events, most expected Connor McDavid to regain his Fastest Skater title after Mathew Barzal beat him in 2020. Avalanche phenom Cale Makar was tabbed as the potential usurper this time around. Instead, St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou surprisingly won the Fastest Skater with a time of 13.55 seconds.

Blues’ Jordan Kyrou beats McDavid, others for Fastest Skater

Kyrou beat out a densely packed Fastest Skater field at the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills competition.

Check out the full Fastest Skater results, with the winner (Blues’ Kyrou) in bold:

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets – 13.851 seconds

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings – 13.585 seconds

Chris Kreider, NY Rangers – 13.664 seconds

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals – 14.559 seconds

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues – 13.550 seconds

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings – 14.116 seconds

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – 13.834 seconds

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers – 13.690 seconds

Interestingly, Adrian Kempe finished closest to Kyrou, not McDavid. Two skaters finished above 14 seconds: Dylan Larkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. In Kuznetsov’s case, he really hammed it up after his attempt.

In case you’re wondering, the Oilers shared previous Fastest Skater results from McDavid, who’s won the event three times.

How zoomy will he be this year? ⚡️ Previous times:

2017 – 13.31 seconds

2018 – 13.454 seconds

2019 – 13.378 seconds

2020 – 13.175 seconds Fastest Skater COMING UP. #NHLAllStar | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Im4yP9NCJh — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 5, 2022

Look back at the 2020 winner: Mathew Barzal, 13.175 seconds

Enjoying watching the 2022 NHL All-Star weekend participants in this video from the league:

2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th) – captain

F Steven Stamkos, TB (7th) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote

*F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st) – will not attend due to injury

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (2nd) – replacing Batherson

F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

Central Division (All-Star Appearance)

*F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th) – will not be able to attend due to injury

F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th) – replacing MacKinnon as captain

F Nazem Kadri, COL (1st) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote

F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

D Cale Makar, COL (1st)

D Roman Josi, NSH (5th) – replacing MacKinnon

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th) – replacing Ovechkin as captain

*F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th) – will not attend after entering NHL COVID protocol

*F Mika Zibanejad, NYR (1st) – will not attend due to personal reasons

F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st) – replacing Zibanejad via “Last Men in Vote”

F Tom Wilson, WSH (1st) – replacing Ovechkin

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)

F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)

F Evgeny Kuznetsov WSH (2nd) – replacing Fox

*D Adam Fox, NYR (1st) – will not attend due to injury

D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)

D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)

Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th) – captain

F Troy Terry, ANA (1st) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)

F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)

F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)

F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)

F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)

F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)

F Jonathan Marchessault, VGK (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)

G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)

G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.