Brunette, Bednar, Brind’Amour, DeBoer named NHL All-Star coaches

The NHL announced the four coaches for the 2022 All-Star game on Tuesday, and it will be Andrew Brunette (Florida Panthers, Atlantic Division), Jared Bednar (Colorado Avalanche, Central Division), Rod Brind’Amour (Carolina Hurricanes, Metropolitan Division), and Peter DeBoer (Vegas Golden Knights, Pacific Division) behind the benches.

Coaches were selected based on which teams had the highest points percentage in their respective divisions through January 10.

Their current marks:

Hurricanes (Brind’Amour): .758

Panthers (Brunette): .729

Avalanche (Bednar): .719

Golden Knights (DeBoer): .618

Brind’Amour, Bednar, and DeBoer have all coached their teams for years, while Brunette took over the Panthers early in the season following Joel Quenneville’s resignation.

The NHL All-Star weekend will take place February 4-5 in Vegas, and it will again involve a 3-on-3 tournament between the four divisions.

All-Star rosters and captains (which are voted on by the fans) will be announced on Thursday evening.

—