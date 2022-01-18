Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fans have voted Nazem Kadri, Steven Stamkos, Troy Terry, and Mika Zibanejad into the 2022 NHL All-Star Game as the “Last Men In.”

Kadri will join the Central Division team with Avalanche teammate Nathan MacKinnon; Stamkos will be with Andrei Vasilevskiy and Victor Hedman as the Lightning representatives on the Atlantic Division roster; and Terry and John Gibson will be the Ducks’ players on the Pacific Division squad.

This should make MacKinnon happy after he expressed his displeasure at Kadri not being included on the initial roster by saying, “It’s silly. I don’t think every team should send a guy. It’s an All-Star Game, not a Participation Game.”

While Zibanejad was voted in as the Metropolitan Division’s “Last Men In” winner, the forward will not be attending the weekend in Las Vegas due to personal reasons. Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the division voting, will replace him to represent the Penguins along with goaltender Tristan Jarry. Chris Kreider and Adam Fox will be the Rangers’ players on the Metro team.

The NHL announced the All-Star captains and rosters last week for the 3-on-3 event on Feb. 4-5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The three-game tournament will feature two semifinals pitting one division against another with the winners advancing to the final.

Andrew Brunette (Panthers, Atlantic Division), Jared Bednar (Avalanche, Central Division), Rod Brind’Amour (Hurricanes, Metropolitan Division), and Peter DeBoer (Golden Knights, Pacific Division) will serve as the head coaches for each division.

2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th) – captain

F Steven Stamkos, TB (7th) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote

F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st)

F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

Central Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th) – captain

F Nazem Kadri, COL (1st) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote

F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th)

D Cale Makar, COL (1st)

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th) – captain

*F Mika Zibanejad, NYR (1st) – will not attend due to personal reasons

F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st) – replacing Zibanejad via “Last Men in Vote”

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)

F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)

D Adam Fox, NYR (1st)

D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)

D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)

Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th) – captain

F Troy Terry, ANA (1st) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)

F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)

F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)

F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)

F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)

F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)

G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)

G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.