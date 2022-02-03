Pat Verbeek hired as new Ducks general manager

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pat Verbeek has been named the new general manager of the Anaheim Ducks.

“Susan and I are delighted to welcome Pat Verbeek to our community to guide our hockey club as the next General Manager of the Anaheim Ducks,” said owners Henry and Susan Samueli. “Pat’s outstanding work ethic and vast knowledge of the game as a successful executive and player throughout his 35-plus years in the NHL make him an outstanding fit to lead us forward. He brings a unique pedigree, having vast experience and serving in integral leadership roles for championship teams as both a player and executive at the NHL level.”

Verbeek, who played 20 seasons with five NHL teams, had served as assistant GM with the Detroit Red Wings since 2019. He had the same position, as well as the job of Director of Player Personnel, with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2012-19.

Jeff Solomon had been acting as interim GM since November when then-Ducks GM Bob Murray resigned and entered an alcohol abuse program. Murray had been placed on leave amid an investigation about “accusations of improper professional conduct.”

To help in their search for a new general manager, the Ducks reached out to team alumni and Hockey Hall of Famers Paul Kariya, Scott Niedermayer and Teemu Selanne for help. Their work led to picking Verbeek over Seattle Kraken AGM Jason Botterill, who was reportedly a finalist for the job.

Sean Leahy