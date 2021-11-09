Ducks GM Bob Murray on leave, accused of improper conduct

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Anaheim Ducks announced that GM Bob Murray has been placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation following “accusations of improper professional conduct.”

In the interim, assistant GM Jeff Solomon will serve as Ducks GM. The team’s statement notes that Shephard Mullin will undergo the investigation regarding Bob Murray’s alleged “improper professional conduct.”

At the moment, those are the only details made available. Here’s the full Ducks statement regarding Bob Murray:

“We recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Bob Murray. After internal review, we enlisted Shephard Mullin to perform an independent investigation. Upon recommendation from their initial findings, we have decided to place Bob on administrative leave pending final results. In the interim, Vice President of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager Jeff Solomon will assume the role of Interim General Manager. We will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.”

Bob Murray began as Ducks GM in November 2008.

Early on in his time as Ducks GM, Murray faced a lawsuit that alleged that he injured a woman after throwing a chair. In 2012, a Michigan jury concluded that Murray wouldn’t have to pay damages from the alleged incident.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.