Bob Murray resigns as Ducks GM, will enter alcohol abuse program

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Anaheim Ducks announced that Bob Murray resigned as GM on Wednesday. This comes after Tuesday’s news that he was placed on leave amid an investigation about “accusations of improper professional conduct.”

Bob Murray noted that he plans to enroll in an alcohol abuse program after resigning. Jeff Solomon will serve as interim GM for the Anaheim Ducks.

The NHL released a statement supporting Murray’s decision to resign while also noting that tips through the league hotline led to the Ducks putting him on leave.

NHL statement regarding decision by Bob Murray to resign as general manager of the Anaheim Ducks. pic.twitter.com/0UwZkcmQ6M — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 11, 2021

Ducks, Bob Murray’s statements after he resigns as GM

In that announcement, Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli apologized to “anyone affected by misconduct from Bob” and support his decision to “improve his physical and mental health.”

Bob Murray also released a statement after resigning as Ducks GM, including a “vow to make changes” in his life.

“I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior. I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program. I want to thank Henry and Susan Samueli, and Michael Schulman, as working for them has been one of the highlights of my career. As I step away from the Ducks, I will focus my attention on where it should be: improving my life for the betterment of my family and friends.”

The Samuelis also said that the Ducks will begin a search for a new GM that will last “no later than next summer.”

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.