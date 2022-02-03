NHL announces 2022 All-Star Skills participants

The NHL’s All-Star Skills event takes place on Friday night from T-Mobile Arena on Las Vegas and begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. On Thursday, the league announced what players will participate in each of the events.
Each individual event winner will take home $30,000.
Below is the official lineup from the NHL for each skills challenge.
FASTEST SKATER
Chris Kreider, Rangers
Adrian Kempe, Kings
Kyle Connor, Jets
Evgeny Kuznetsov, Capitals
Jordan Kyrou, Blues
Dylan Larkin, Red Wings
Cale Makar, Avalanche
Connor McDavid, Oilers
2020 winner: Mathew Barzal, 13.175 seconds
NHL SAVE STREAK
Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning
Frederik Andersen, Hurricanes
Tristan Jarry, Steelers
Cam Talbot, Wild
Juuse Saros, Predators
Thatcher Demko, Canucks
John Gibson, Ducks
2020 winner: Jordan Binnington, 10
NHL FOUNTAIN FACE-OFF (new event)
Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers
Claude Giroux, Flyers
Jordan Eberle, Kraken
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson
Roman Josi, Predators
Nick Suzuki, Canadiens
Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets
Mark Stone, Golden Knights
From the NHL:
Competition takes place on the iconic Bellagio Fountains. Players will travel by boat to the “rink” and are required to successfully shoot pucks into five targets in the least amount of time. Qualifying players move to the head-to-head final. Fountain spray and the breeze off The Strip will add to the challenge of this unprecedented NHL All-Star Skills event.
NHL HARDEST SHOT
Adam Pelech, Islanders
Timo Meier, Sharks
Victor Hedman, Lightning
Tom Wilson, Capitals
2020 winner: Shea Weber, 106.5 mph
NHL BREAKAWAY CHALLENGE
Goalies: Manon Rhéaume, Wyatt Russell
Kirill Kaprizov, Wild
Trevor Zegras, Ducks
Jack Hughes, Devils
Alex DeBrincat, Bears
Alex Pietrangelo, Golden Knights
2016 winner: P.K. Subban
NHL 21 IN 22 (new event)
Nazem Kadri, Avalanche
Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs
Joe Pavelski, Stars
Steven Stamkos, Lightning
Brady Tkachuk, Senators
From the NHL:
Shutting down part of Las Vegas Boulevard to hang a full deck of oversized cards on a rack puts a new twist on street hockey. 21 in ’22 is a game of chance, strategy and skill. The object of the game is to achieve a hand of 21 without going bust, in the least number of shots. The player who wins two rounds is crowned Puck Shark.
NHL ACCURACY SHOOTING
Four passers, including Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers
Clayton Keller, Coyotes
Rasmus Dahlin, Sabres
Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes
Jake Guentzel, Steelers
Troy Terry, Ducks
Johnny Gaudreau, Flames
Patrice Bergeron, Bruins
Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights
2020 winner: Jaccob Slavin, 9.505
2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters
Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th) – captain
F Steven Stamkos, TB (7th) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote
*F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st) – will not attend due to injury
F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (2nd) – replacing Batherson
F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)
F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)
F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)
F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)
D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)
D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)
G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)
G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)
Central Division (All-Star Appearance)
*F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th) – will not be able to attend due to injury
F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th) – replacing MacKinnon as captain
F Nazem Kadri, COL (1st) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote
F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)
F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)
F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)
F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)
F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)
D Cale Makar, COL (1st)
D Roman Josi, NSH (5th) – replacing MacKinnon
G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)
G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)
[MORE: Brunette, Bednar, Brind’Amour, DeBoer named NHL All-Star coaches]
Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th) – replacing Ovechkin as captain
*F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th) – will not attend after entering NHL COVID protocol
*F Mika Zibanejad, NYR (1st) – will not attend due to personal reasons
F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st) – replacing Zibanejad via “Last Men in Vote”
F Tom Wilson, WSH (1st) – replacing Ovechkin
F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)
F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)
F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)
F Evgeny Kuznetsov WSH (2nd) – replacing Fox
*D Adam Fox, NYR (1st) – will not attend due to injury
D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)
D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)
G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)
G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)
Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th) – captain
F Troy Terry, ANA (1st) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote
F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)
F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)
F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)
F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)
F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)
F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)
F Jonathan Marchessault, VGK (1st)
D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)
G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)
G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)
