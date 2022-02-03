NHL announces 2022 All-Star Skills participants

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL’s All-Star Skills event takes place on Friday night from T-Mobile Arena on Las Vegas and begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. On Thursday, the league announced what players will participate in each of the events.

Each individual event winner will take home $30,000.

Below is the official lineup from the NHL for each skills challenge.

FASTEST SKATER

Chris Kreider, Rangers

Adrian Kempe, Kings

Kyle Connor, Jets

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Capitals

Jordan Kyrou, Blues

Dylan Larkin, Red Wings

Cale Makar, Avalanche

Connor McDavid, Oilers

2020 winner: Mathew Barzal, 13.175 seconds

NHL SAVE STREAK

Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning

Frederik Andersen, Hurricanes

Tristan Jarry, Steelers

Cam Talbot, Wild

Juuse Saros, Predators

Thatcher Demko, Canucks

John Gibson, Ducks

2020 winner: Jordan Binnington, 10

NHL FOUNTAIN FACE-OFF (new event)

Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers

Claude Giroux, Flyers

Jordan Eberle, Kraken

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson

Roman Josi, Predators

Nick Suzuki, Canadiens

Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets

Mark Stone, Golden Knights

From the NHL:

Competition takes place on the iconic Bellagio Fountains. Players will travel by boat to the “rink” and are required to successfully shoot pucks into five targets in the least amount of time. Qualifying players move to the head-to-head final. Fountain spray and the breeze off The Strip will add to the challenge of this unprecedented NHL All-Star Skills event.

NHL HARDEST SHOT

Adam Pelech, Islanders

Timo Meier, Sharks

Victor Hedman, Lightning

Tom Wilson, Capitals

2020 winner: Shea Weber, 106.5 mph

NHL BREAKAWAY CHALLENGE

Goalies: Manon Rhéaume, Wyatt Russell

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild

Trevor Zegras, Ducks

Jack Hughes, Devils

Alex DeBrincat, Bears

Alex Pietrangelo, Golden Knights

NHL 21 IN 22 (new event)

Nazem Kadri, Avalanche

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

Joe Pavelski, Stars

Steven Stamkos, Lightning

Brady Tkachuk, Senators

From the NHL:

Shutting down part of Las Vegas Boulevard to hang a full deck of oversized cards on a rack puts a new twist on street hockey. 21 in ’22 is a game of chance, strategy and skill. The object of the game is to achieve a hand of 21 without going bust, in the least number of shots. The player who wins two rounds is crowned Puck Shark.

NHL ACCURACY SHOOTING

Four passers, including Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers

Clayton Keller, Coyotes

Rasmus Dahlin, Sabres

Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes

Jake Guentzel, Steelers

Troy Terry, Ducks

Johnny Gaudreau, Flames

Patrice Bergeron, Bruins

Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights

2020 winner: Jaccob Slavin, 9.505

2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th) – captain

F Steven Stamkos, TB (7th) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote

*F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st) – will not attend due to injury

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (2nd) – replacing Batherson

F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

Central Division (All-Star Appearance)

*F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th) – will not be able to attend due to injury

F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th) – replacing MacKinnon as captain

F Nazem Kadri, COL (1st) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote

F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

D Cale Makar, COL (1st)

D Roman Josi, NSH (5th) – replacing MacKinnon

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th) – replacing Ovechkin as captain

*F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th) – will not attend after entering NHL COVID protocol

*F Mika Zibanejad, NYR (1st) – will not attend due to personal reasons

F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st) – replacing Zibanejad via “Last Men in Vote”

F Tom Wilson, WSH (1st) – replacing Ovechkin

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)

F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)

F Evgeny Kuznetsov WSH (2nd) – replacing Fox

*D Adam Fox, NYR (1st) – will not attend due to injury

D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)

D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)

Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th) – captain

F Troy Terry, ANA (1st) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)

F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)

F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)

F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)

F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)

F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)

F Jonathan Marchessault, VGK (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)

G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)

G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)

