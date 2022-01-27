Trevor Zegras adds ‘Michigan’-style lacrosse goal to highlight reel

In the most famous goal Trevor Zegras has been involved in (so far), he set up Sonny Milano for an alley-oop goal by essentially remixing the “Michigan” or lacrosse-style goal. But, hey, you have to keep defenses honest by making sure they know* that you can pull off the actual move, right?* During Thursday’s game against the Canadiens, Ducks rising star Trevor Zegras indeed added a “Michigan” lacrosse-style goal to his already-growing highlight reel.
Ducks’ Trevor Zegras scores a ‘Michigan’ lacrosse-style goal
Choose how you want to watch Trevor Zegras pulling off the “Michigan,” really. Just make sure you watch it.
If you prefer, take a look in the video above this post’s headline. If you’d rather go the GIF/Twitter embed route, here you go:
.@tzegras11 DOES THE MICHIGAN!! pic.twitter.com/UvYPvC8W0l
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 28, 2022
This brings up some burning questions.
- Which goal is better, Zegras scoring that “Michigan” goal, or Zegras setting up Sonny Milano with his own take on the lacrosse-style setup?
- What tricks will Zegras have up his sleeves for the upcoming “Breakaway Challenge” during 2022 NHL All-Star weekend?
- Will we see another barrage of lacrosse-style goals? Nice way to shake things up as we’re in the dog days of the NHL season.
It seems like Andrei Svechnikov is asking the same question:
Nice goal!! Let's see who is gonna pull the next one 👀 https://t.co/4UAHmB8ZAE
— Andrei Svechnikov (@ASvechnikov_37) January 28, 2022
With two goals in a 5-4 Ducks win over the Canadiens, Zegras now has 32 points in 40 games this season. While the Canadiens lost, Jake Evans added a great goal of his own, so enjoy this as a bonus:
* – At this rate, defenses probably assume that Zegras can pull off miracles. They just don’t really know how to stop him.
—
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.