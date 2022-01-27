Trevor Zegras adds ‘Michigan’-style lacrosse goal to highlight reel

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In the most famous goal Trevor Zegras has been involved in (so far), he set up Sonny Milano for an alley-oop goal by essentially remixing the “Michigan” or lacrosse-style goal. But, hey, you have to keep defenses honest by making sure they know* that you can pull off the actual move, right?* During Thursday’s game against the Canadiens, Ducks rising star Trevor Zegras indeed added a “Michigan” lacrosse-style goal to his already-growing highlight reel.

Ducks’ Trevor Zegras scores a ‘Michigan’ lacrosse-style goal

Choose how you want to watch Trevor Zegras pulling off the “Michigan,” really. Just make sure you watch it.

If you prefer, take a look in the video above this post’s headline. If you’d rather go the GIF/Twitter embed route, here you go:

This brings up some burning questions.

Which goal is better, Zegras scoring that “Michigan” goal, or Zegras setting up Sonny Milano with his own take on the lacrosse-style setup?

What tricks will Zegras have up his sleeves for the upcoming “Breakaway Challenge” during 2022 NHL All-Star weekend?

Will we see another barrage of lacrosse-style goals? Nice way to shake things up as we’re in the dog days of the NHL season.

It seems like Andrei Svechnikov is asking the same question:

Nice goal!! Let's see who is gonna pull the next one 👀 https://t.co/4UAHmB8ZAE — Andrei Svechnikov (@ASvechnikov_37) January 28, 2022

With two goals in a 5-4 Ducks win over the Canadiens, Zegras now has 32 points in 40 games this season. While the Canadiens lost, Jake Evans added a great goal of his own, so enjoy this as a bonus:

* – At this rate, defenses probably assume that Zegras can pull off miracles. They just don’t really know how to stop him.

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.