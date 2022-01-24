Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Despite not being voted into the Pacific Division team, Trevor Zegras is going to the NHL All-Star Game as part of the NHL Skills Breakaway Challenge. [NHL.com]

• P.K. Subban on the incident in the ECHL involving his brother Jordan, and racism in hockey: “What I think about is all the great people and the great things about our game that I love, but the unfortunate thing is it isn’t just the incident. The unfortunate thing is how many kids deal with this every day and it doesn’t come to light.”[Sportsnet]

• On the Capitals’ reported interest in Evander Kane: “The Capitals’ brass has often talked about the importance of having “character” guys in the dressing room, and it’s pretty clear that this has been a priority in building the current roster. Bringing in someone like Kane, who could not only disrupt the team’s chemistry but cause real issues in the locker room, is a bad idea – regardless of how many goals he can score.” [Japers’ Rink]

• A look at 20 women who could be future NHL general managers. [The Hockey News]

• This Maple Leafs team is giving off different vibes this season. [TSN]

As many already know, my father left us Friday evening after a brief, but aggressive battle with cancer. Our hearts are shattered. 💔 To so many he was known as a fierce hockey player who was part of hockey history, but to us, he was a man who devoted his life to taking care of pic.twitter.com/WNr74TZTCL — Brianna Bourne (@brianna_bourne) January 24, 2022

• Get to know the U.S. men’s Paralympic Sled team, who will attempt to win gold for the fourth straight time. [Team USA]

• Russia will look to repeat as men’s gold medal winners with a roster featuring the likes of Slava Voynov, Mikhail Grigorenko, Nikita Gusev, and Vadim Shipachyov. [Olympic Talk]

• The Connecticut Whale are on quite a roll right now in the PHF. [The Ice Garden]

• Val Nichushkin, Gustav Nyquist, and Evgenii Dadonov would be some wise pickups for your fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Why it’s long overdue for the Red Wings to retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91. [Wings Nation]

