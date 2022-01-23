ECHL suspends Jacksonville’s Jacob Panetta indefinitely for racist gesture

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jacob Panetta of the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing for a racist gesture made towards South Carolina Stingray defenseman Jordan Subban, who is Black.

Twenty-three seconds into overtime during Jacksonville’s 1-0 win, Panetta and Subban were involved in a post-whistle scrum along the boards. The two continued chirping after being separated and as they skated away Panetta made the gesture towards Subban, which caused the Stingray defenseman to go after Panetta near center ice.

Panetta was assessed two game misconducts — one for “fighting (continuing an altercation)” and one for “inciting” — and a fighting major and an unsportsmanlike minor. Subban was given a game misconduct for “fighting (continuing an altercation)” and an unsportsmanlike minor.

More like @JPanetta12 was too much of a coward to fight me and as soon as I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is. There fixed it 👍🏾 https://t.co/JtPqpN9wwE — Jordan Subban (@jordansubban) January 23, 2022

Panetta’s Twitter account has since been deleted.

Subban’s brother, New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, posted video of the incident to Instagram saying, “I’ll say with all due respect to everyone who has an opinion, this isn’t a mistake. We all know what’s ok and what’s not. Even your own teammates wanted to see you get your clock cleaned.”

In a statement on Sunday, Stingrays team president Rob Concannon said, “The South Carolina Stingrays are disgusted and appalled by last night’s incident involving Jordan Subban. Our organization stands in support of our friend and teammate, Jordan, as well as all other players who continue to deal with racism and discrimination. This behavior is unacceptable and has to stop.”

Too many of these incidents this season

This is the second suspension this week due to a racial gesture made by a player in the minor leagues. On Friday, the American Hockey League suspended Krystof Hrabik of the San Jose Barracuda 30 games for making a monkey gesture towards Tucson Roadrunners forward Boko Imama, who is Black.

In a Ukrainian Hockey League in September, Jalen Smereck was subjected to an opponent’s racist taunt. Andrei Deniskin pantomimed peeling and eating a banana towards Smereck and was later suspended 13 games.

Smereck responded to the incident in the ECHL on Instagram saying, “It’s the first month of 2022 and there has already been two racial gestures in the second and third highest leagues in North America. Just think about how many are happening at the youth level to young kids that we don’t see or ever know about, because the game isn’t being recorded.”

