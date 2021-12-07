Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time in a few years there is real reason to be optimistic if you are an Anaheim Ducks fan.

Not only is the team currently exceeding expectations and putting itself into the Western Conference playoff race, the team has a couple of young stars in Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale that should be the foundation of the team for years to come.

On Tuesday, the former continued his season-long run of creative playmaking when he set up Sonny Milano for an incredible behind-the-net, alley-oop goal.

You can see it in the video above.

As Zegras held onto the puck behind the net, he lifted it up on the blade of his stick and initially looked like he might try to wrap it around for a lacrosse goal attempt. Instead, he flipped it over the net to Milano who was able to bat it behind Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

That is Milano’s eighth goal of the season and Zegras’ 16th assist.

Zegras has been fantastic so far this season for the Ducks and is not only producing at a top-line rate, he is also showing the type of creativity and fearlessness to try new things that is often times missing in the modern NHL game.

We saw a similar goal a few years ago involving Phil Kessel and Patric Hornqvist in Pittsburgh.

Which play do you like better?

