Dylan Larkin suspended one game for roughing Mathieu Joseph

The NHL suspended Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin one game for roughing Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph.

As the suspension explanation video notes, part of the reason for the punishment is the “retaliatory nature” of Larkin’s punch on Joseph. When watching the video, you’ll of course note Joseph’s hit on Larkin before that reaction. It doesn’t sound like Joseph will receive supplemental discipline for his check on Larkin.

Between retaliation and the “forceful” punch, the NHL determined that Larkin deserved a one-game suspension. It’s the first time the 25-year-old’s been fined or suspended by the NHL.

Larkin received a match penalty as a result of the play, as well.

This was midway through a wild game where the Red Wings squandered 4-1 and 6-3 leads to the Lightning, who won 7-6 in OT.

Red Wings react more to Joseph hit than Larkin suspension

Generally, it seems like the Red Wings wished Larkin didn’t retaliate against Joseph in the way he did. That said, the team clearly wasn’t happy with the hit Joseph delivered.

“As a hockey observer in general, whether I’m watching my 11-year-old play hockey or watching us play hockey, I personally think the most dangerous play in hockey is anything where you’re pushing somebody head first into the boards,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I get there’s times when people turn, but (Thursday night) clearly wasn’t the case. You can say, well, he put himself in a vulnerable position — I don’t know, he’s going to get the puck. I think none of us want to be in a position where it’s OK to have high hits on the back, on numbers. That’s my personal opinion.”

Most simply, Red Wings teammate Robby Fabbri said he “didn’t like the hit at all.”

Due to that suspension, Larkin will miss Saturday’s Red Wings – Canucks game. He’s eligible to return against the Blue Jackets in Detroit on Tuesday.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.