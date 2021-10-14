Lightning shock Red Wings by storming back from big deficit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Look, sometimes people go too far making weather-related puns regarding the Tampa Bay Lightning. Yet, if someone decided to discuss “striking quickly” (or *cough* storms), the Lightning’s stunning 7-6 comeback OT win over the Red Wings would be an appropriate place for a few groaners.

For much of Thursday’s game, it seemed like the Lightning – Red Wings stories would revolve around:

Tyler Bertuzzi erupting with a four-goal game.

And/or the Lightning snoozing their way through a Stanley Cup hangover.

Like a sleeping lion, the Lightning sure woke up.

Lightning rally for shocking overtime win against Red Wings

In hindsight, you might point to two big surges from the Bolts.

The Red Wings finished the first period up 1-0, then rode a second-period Tyler Bertuzzi hat trick to a 4-1 lead. Thanks to two power-play goals from Steven Stamkos, the Lightning restored some hope, shrinking the Red Wings’ lead to 4-3 heading into the third.

Just 4:35 into that third period, Bertuzzi scored his fourth goal to make it 5-3. If that wasn’t stunning enough, former Lightning forward Vladislav Namestnikov pushed the Red Wings’ lead to 6-3 just a few minutes later.

Honestly, two games — worrisome or not — would prompt worries that would be too hasty. But anxiety was still building a bit for the repeat champions.

And then the real comeback happened.

With 6:17 left in the third period, Ross Colton made it 6-4. Less than two minutes later, Nikita Kucherov struck on the power play. Just moments after emptying their net, the Lightning tied it 6-6 on an Alex Killorn goal.

Those three goals happened just 3:58 of game time. Hence … an appropriate time for weather puns. They really did strike fast.

The remaining 2:19 of regulation went without a goal. Once overtime kicked in, the Lightning dominated, culminating with Ondrej Palat‘s OT-winner.

In the end, Tampa Bay needed four points from Kucherov, and four assists from Victor Hedman. But the repeat defending champions provided a lesson to the rebuilding Red Wings, and the rest of the NHL.

This team can make your lead disappear quicker than a flash flood.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.