The Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings played an absolutely bonkers game on Thursday night that saw the Tyler Bertuzzi score four goals and the Lightning erase two different three-goal deficits to win in overtime.

It also featured a small melee midway through the second period that is going to result in a discipline hearing for Dylan Larkin on Friday.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Friday that Larkin, the Red Wings’ captain, will face a hearing for roughing Tampa Bay’s Mathieu Joseph.

It all started when Larkin was dangerously hit from behind into the boards by Joseph. As Larkin gathered himself and got up from the hit, he took a swing at Joseph as he skated by. The punch knocked Joseph to the ice and kicked off a mini line brawl along the boards.

Larkin was assessed a match penalty for hit.

You can see the entire sequence here.

Joseph was not penalized for the hit, and as of publication, has no discipline hearing scheduled.

