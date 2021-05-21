Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games for hit on Justin Faulk

By James O'BrienMay 21, 2021, 10:35 PM EDT
The NHL suspended Nazem Kadri 8 games for his hit on Justin Faulk. Nazem Kadri’s suspension begins with Game 3 of Blues – Avalanche, which airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on USA Network (stream).

Note that, if the Avalanche are eliminated within those 8 games, then Nazem Kadri’s remaining suspension will carry over to the 2021-22 regular season.

This marks the third playoff suspension for Nazem Kadri in the past four seasons — all in First Round series. It would be difficult for any other player to replicate this pace, as that’s four multi-game suspensions in a window of 23 playoff games.

Here is part of the explanation for the Nazem Kadri suspension via the Department of Player Safety:

Along with Robert Bortuzzo, Justin Faulk will not play in Game 3 for the Blues following that Nazem Kadri hit. The Blues were already facing a tall order in trying to hang with the high-powered Avalanche, and now their defense looks like this:

With Nazem Kadri suspended, Carl Soderberg enters the Avalanche lineup for Game 3 vs. the Blues.

Nazem Kadri’s suspension history

This seems like a pertinent time to note Nazem Kadri’s larger suspension history.

AVALANCHE VS. BLUES (COL leads 2-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Avalanche 4, Blues 1
Game 2: Avalanche 6, Blues 3
Friday, May 21: Avalanche at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (USA Network)
Sunday, May 23: Avalanche at Blues, 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
*Tuesday, May 25: Blues at Avalanche TBD
*Thursday, May 27: Avalanche at Blues TBD
*Saturday, May 29: Blues at Avalanche TBD

