Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games for hit on Justin Faulk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NHL suspended Nazem Kadri 8 games for his hit on Justin Faulk. Nazem Kadri’s suspension begins with Game 3 of Blues – Avalanche, which airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on USA Network (stream).

Note that, if the Avalanche are eliminated within those 8 games, then Nazem Kadri’s remaining suspension will carry over to the 2021-22 regular season.

This marks the third playoff suspension for Nazem Kadri in the past four seasons — all in First Round series. It would be difficult for any other player to replicate this pace, as that’s four multi-game suspensions in a window of 23 playoff games.

Here is part of the explanation for the Nazem Kadri suspension via the Department of Player Safety:

League explanation: "While we expect Kadri's argument that he was attempting to deliver a full body check, the head was the main point of contact on this hit." They said the hit was avoidable. The league cited his disciplinary record in giving him eight games. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 22, 2021

Along with Robert Bortuzzo, Justin Faulk will not play in Game 3 for the Blues following that Nazem Kadri hit. The Blues were already facing a tall order in trying to hang with the high-powered Avalanche, and now their defense looks like this:

So with Faulk/Bortuzzo out for Game 3, and Dunn (who stayed on the ice late after practice) not expected to play, here are the #stlblues potential D pairs: Krug-Parayko

Scandella-Santini

Mikkola-Reinke — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) May 21, 2021

With Nazem Kadri suspended, Carl Soderberg enters the Avalanche lineup for Game 3 vs. the Blues.

Nazem Kadri’s suspension history

This seems like a pertinent time to note Nazem Kadri’s larger suspension history.

[NBC 2021 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

AVALANCHE VS. BLUES (COL leads 2-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Avalanche 4, Blues 1

Game 2: Avalanche 6, Blues 3

Friday, May 21: Avalanche at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Sunday, May 23: Avalanche at Blues, 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Tuesday, May 25: Blues at Avalanche TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Avalanche at Blues TBD

*Saturday, May 29: Blues at Avalanche TBD