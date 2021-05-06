Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pavel Buchnevich will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for “high-sticking” Anthony Mantha during Wednesday’s game.

In a feisty affair, Buchnevich was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for cross-checking Mantha up high early in the second period.

Mantha remained in the game, and Buchnevich added to the game’s penalty minutes total, which ended up at 141 combined. The game opened with both sets of forwards squaring off and 72 penalty minutes assessed in the opening four minutes of the first period.

All the tough stuff happened a day after Wilson was fined $5,000 by the NHL for punching Pavel Buchnevich while the Ranger was on the ice during a post-whistle scrum. Wilson then tied up with Artemi Panarin and threw him to the ice. Wilson went unpunished for that and Panarin will miss the rest of the regular season with a lower-body injury. The lack of discipline for that resulted in the Rangers releasing a statement calling for NHL Player Safety head to be removed from the position.

“I definitely think we felt the need to take matters into our own hands a little bit and I thought it was a great response,” said Rangers forward Ryan Strome. “It really showed a lot from our team. We know they’re a big strong group over there, and hats off to them, too, for answering the bell and being up to the challenge because I think they knew our frustration. We solved it. We moved on and played the rest of the game and I was happy with our group.”

