Pavel Buchnevich suspended one game for high-sticking Capitals’ Mantha

Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich has been suspended one game for high-sticking Anthony Mantha of the Capitals.

During the second period of Wednesday night’s Washington win, Mantha was on the receiving end of a check near the boards by Buchnevich. When the Capitals forward got up he proceeded to tap Buchnevich with his stick several times, which earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct minor. As the play moved down the other end, Mantha attempted to engage with Buchnevich, who in response struck Mantha in the face with force.

Buchnevich was given a major for cross-checking and a game misconduct. Mantha remained in the game, and Buchnevich added to the game’s penalty minutes total, which ended up at 141 combined. The game opened with both sets of forwards squaring off and 72 penalty minutes assessed in the opening four minutes of the first period.

Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Buchnevich will lose $28,017.24 in salary for the one-game ban. The money benefit the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.