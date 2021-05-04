Tom Wilson fined for controversial incident involving Buchnevich, Panarin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL fined Tom Wilson $5K for a controversial incident most prominently involving Rangers forwards Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin. You can watch that violent scene in the video above this post’s headline.

While Rangers coach David Quinn described Panarin as “OK” following the 6-3 Capitals win, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman indicates that Panarin will miss the remainder of the regular season.

Interestingly, the Department of Player Safety tweet only mentions Tom Wilson and Pavel Buchnevich, not Panarin or other Rangers.

Washington’s Tom Wilson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing NY Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 4, 2021

Wilson did not get ejected following the incident. Instead, he received four minutes for two roughing penalties, plus a misconduct. He ended up scoring an empty-netter to close out the game.

Rangers, Capitals reacted to incident

Following the contest, Rangers coach David Quinn and forward Mika Zibanejad both called out Tom Wilson for his actions. Quinn said that Tom Wilson crossed the line, while Zibanejad provided this reaction:

"I figured you should have some more respect for the game and for the players…it's just horrible. Zero respect. I don't know why I'm surprised" – Mika Zibanejad on the Tom Wilson incident tonight pic.twitter.com/f1veh5G3af — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) May 4, 2021

Capitals coach Peter Laviolette saw it differently.

“I thought it was just a scrum, like a physical play,” Laviolette said, via The Athletic (sub required). “There was something going on originally with the goalie and they’re jamming at the goalie and a bunch of players jump in there. It happens a lot.”

Tom Wilson suspension history

To review, Tom Wilson has been suspended five times by the NHL. Here’s a rundown of those incidents, including dates.

In addition to those five suspensions, the NHL also fined Tom Wilson three times. The most recent, of course, was this incident involving Panarin and Buchnevich.

Along with that, Tom Wilson received a fine for kneeing (now-current teammate) Conor Sheary back in 2016. Back in March 2015, the NHL fined Wilson for embellishment/diving.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.