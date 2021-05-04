Tom Wilson fined for controversial incident involving Buchnevich, Panarin

By James O'BrienMay 4, 2021, 10:49 AM EDT
1 Comment

The NHL fined Tom Wilson $5K for a controversial incident most prominently involving Rangers forwards Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin. You can watch that violent scene in the video above this post’s headline.

While Rangers coach David Quinn described Panarin as “OK” following the 6-3 Capitals win, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman indicates that Panarin will miss the remainder of the regular season.

Interestingly, the Department of Player Safety tweet only mentions Tom Wilson and Pavel Buchnevich, not Panarin or other Rangers.

Wilson did not get ejected following the incident. Instead, he received four minutes for two roughing penalties, plus a misconduct. He ended up scoring an empty-netter to close out the game.

Rangers, Capitals reacted to incident

Following the contest, Rangers coach David Quinn and forward Mika Zibanejad both called out Tom Wilson for his actions. Quinn said that Tom Wilson crossed the line, while Zibanejad provided this reaction:

Capitals coach Peter Laviolette saw it differently.

“I thought it was just a scrum, like a physical play,” Laviolette said, via The Athletic (sub required). “There was something going on originally with the goalie and they’re jamming at the goalie and a bunch of players jump in there. It happens a lot.”

Tom Wilson suspension history

To review, Tom Wilson has been suspended five times by the NHL. Here’s a rundown of those incidents, including dates.

In addition to those five suspensions, the NHL also fined Tom Wilson three times. The most recent, of course, was this incident involving Panarin and Buchnevich.

Along with that, Tom Wilson received a fine for kneeing (now-current teammate) Conor Sheary back in 2016. Back in March 2015, the NHL fined Wilson for embellishment/diving.

More NHL News

Penguins Flyers
NHL On NBCSN: Jeff Carter has been the right addition for Penguins
NHL Power Rankings
Push for the Playoffs: Carolina looks to lock up home ice
NHL Power Rankings
NHL Power Rankings: Watch out for the Bruins

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.