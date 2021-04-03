Canucks now have 14 players on COVID-19 protocol list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Vancouver Canucks had more players added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list on Saturday, bringing the total to 14 players at the moment.

There are also three members of the team’s coaching staff and a Taxi-squad player in the protocol.

The complete list for the NHL roster now includes the following players: Travis Boyd, Thatcher Demko, Alex Edler, Adam Gaudette, Travis Hamonic, Jayce Hawyrluk, Braden Holtby, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwen, Tyler Motte, Tyler Myers, Antoine Roussel, and Brandon Sutter.

The Canucks’ outbreak is one of the most significant the NHL has seen this season and has resulted in the postponement of all Canucks games through at least April 6. Their next scheduled game at the moment is April 8 against the Calgary Flames.

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.