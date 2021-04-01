At least four Canucks games (through April 6) postponed due to COVID-19

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After postponing Wednesday’s Flames – Canucks game due to COVID protocol, the NHL announced that three more Canucks contests have been postponed.

In total, at least four Canucks games have now been postponed: Wednesday’s game against the Flames, two against the Jets, and one versus the Oilers.

As of this writing, two Canucks players are in COVID protocol: Adam Gaudette and Travis Hamonic. Along with Gaudette and Hamonic, an unnamed member of their coaching staff also entered protocol.

(Do note that entering said protocol doesn’t guarantee that a person has necessarily tested positive.)

The Canucks hope to resume their schedule on April 8, and cannot practice any sooner than April 6. With these four postponed Canucks games added, the NHL’s now seen 45 games postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.