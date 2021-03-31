Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL announced on Wednesday evening that it has postponed the Vancouver Canucks-Calgary Flames game originally scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET due to multiple Canucks players and a member of the coaching staff entering COVID protocol.

Earlier in the day it was confirmed by the Canucks that forward Adam Gaudette had entered the COVID protocol. That was followed by another player and coach entering the protocol after the league’s update was released at 5 p.m. ET.

Gaudette had a positive test result on Tuesday and was removed from practice.

The North Division recently had to reschedule several games following a COVID situation with the Montreal Canadiens.

The league will have more of an update on Thursday.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.