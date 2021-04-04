Canucks have 16 players on COVID-19 Protocol list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There were two more Vancouver Canucks players added to the COVID-19 Protocol list on Sunday as their outbreak has continued.

The number of active roster players on the list is now 16 players after Jalen Chatfield and Marc Michaelis were added on Sunday.

The complete list now includes Chatfield, Michaelis, Travis Boyd, Thatcher Demko, Alex Edler, Adam Gaudette, Travis Hamonic, Jayce Hawyrluk, Braden Holtby, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwen, Tyler Motte, Tyler Myers, Antoine Roussel, and Brandon Sutter.

The only active roster Canucks players NOT in the protocol are Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller, Jordie Benn, Nate Schmidt, Jake Virtanen, Jimmy Vesey and Nils Hoglander.

Including coaching staff and taxi squad members, it is believed that more than 20 members of the organization are in the COVID protocol.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported on Sunday the league is proceeding with the assumption that essentially the entire team will test positive at some point. LeBrun also reports this outbreak is a variant the league has not seen yet and is experiencing for the first time. Canucks games through April 6 have already been postponed and it is assumed more games will be postponed.

The only other players in the league outside of Vancouver that are on the list as of Sunday are Anton Khudobin (Dallas Stars), Brendan Lemieux and Matt Roy (Los Angeles Kings), and Joel Armia (Montreal Canadiens).

