2020 NHL Draft: Complete results, list of picks for Rounds 1-7

The 2020 NHL Draft has come to an end. After a four-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 216 selections were made virtually for the first time ever by all 31 teams.

As expected, Alexis Lafreniere was selected first overall by the New York Rangers, followed by the Los Angeles Kings taking Quinton Byfield at No. 2. The Ottawa Senators had two choices in the first five picks and went with Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson and got a little help from Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

Here are the full results of the 2020 NHL Draft.

2020 NHL Draft

Round 1

1. New York Rangers – Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL)

“Byfield has immense potential, but so does Lafreniere, and Lafreniere is as ready to produce in his first post-draft season as any prospect since Connor McDavid. I see him playing second line left wing behind Artemi Panarin right away. The rebuild on Broadway is over.” – Ryan Wagman, Rotoworld Hockey

2. Los Angeles Kings – Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL)

“In a perfect world, Byfield grows into a face-of-the-franchise level player. In a reasonably disappointing scenario, he matures into a steady 25-30 goal scorer for a decade plus. Byfield may not have any one attributes that is the best in this NHL draft class, but his combination of skills can be argued to be the best. He is a true five-tool player (skating, shot, puck skills, smarts, physicality).” – Ryan Wagman, Rotoworld Hockey

3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS) – Tim Stutzle, C/LW, Mannheim (DEL)

“The dynamic Deutschlander is a natural winger who can play up the middle. Both can play right away, while Stutzle is more certain to play a central role immediately. He has first line puck skills and an incredibly well-refined game, while also holding the distinction of being arguably the best skater in the NHL draft” – Ryan Wagman, Rotoworld Hockey

4. Detroit Red Wings – Lucas Raymond, LW, Frolunda (SHL)

5. Ottawa Senators – Jake Sanderson, D, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

“[Sanderson] is a 25 minute/game player, who plays in all situations, skates like the wind, and moves the puck with grace and skill.” – Ryan Wagman, Rotoworld Hockey

6. Anaheim Ducks – Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie (OHL)

“Drysdale could finally allow the Ducks to move on from the regret of letting Shea Theodore go to Vegas to allow the Ducks to keep Josh Manson and Sami Vaatanen. Drysdale is easily the best skating blueliner in this NHL draft and is right up there with the Quinn Hughes‘ and Cale Makar’s of the world in that regard. Many like Drysdale as much, or more, than Sanderson, but both project as first pairing defenders for a long time to come.” – Ryan Wagman, Rotoworld Hockey

7. New Jersey Devils – Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgardens (SHL)

“Holtz has an NHL frame, and projects to offer a bit of everything at a high end level, even if his shot is currently his best weapon.” – Ryan Wagman, Rotoworld Hockey

8. Buffalo Sabres – Jack Quinn, RW, Ottawa (OHL)

9. Minnesota Wild – Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa (OHL)

“His low center of gravity also helps to diminish concerns about his lack of height. Rossi is very close to NHL ready.” – Ryan Wagman, Rotoworld Hockey

10. Winnipeg Jets – Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw (OHL)

11. Nashville Predators – Yaroslav Askarov, G, St. Petersburg (VHL)

12. Florida Panthers – Anton Lundell, C, HIFK (liiga)

13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR) – Seth Jarvis, C, Portland (WHL)

14. Edmonton Oilers – Dylan Holloway, C/LW, Wisconsin (NCAA)

15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT) – Rodion Amirov, LW, Ufa Salavat Yulayev (KHL)

16. Montreal Canadiens – Kaiden Guhle, D, Prince Albert (WHL)

17. Chicago Blackhawks – Lukas Reichel, LW, Eisbaren Berlin (DEL)

18. New Jersey Devils (from ARZ) – Dawson Mercer, C/RW, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

19. New York Rangers (from CGY) – Braden Schneider, D, Brandon (WHL)

20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TB) – Shakir Mukhamadullin, D, Ufa Salavat Yulayev (KHL)

21. Columbus Blue Jackets – Yegor Chinakhov, RW, Avangard Omsk (KHL)

22. Washington Capitals (from CGY via NYR via CAR) – Hendrix Lapierre, C, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

23. Philadelphia Flyers – Tyson Foerster, RW, Barrie (OHL)

24. Calgary Flames (from WSH) – Connor Zary, C, Kamloops (WHL)

25. Colorado Avalanche – Justin Barron, D, Halifax (QMJHL)

26. St. Louis Blues – Jake Neighbours, LW, Edmonton (WHL)

27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS) – Jacob Perreault, RW, Sarnia (OHL)

28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI) – Ridly Greig, C, Brandon (WHL)

29. Vegas Golden Knights – Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago (USHL)

30. Dallas Stars – Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

31. San Jose Sharks (from TB) – Ozzy Wiesblatt, RW, Prince Albert (WHL)

Round 2

32. Detroit Red Wings – William Wallinder, D, Modo Jr (Sweden Jr)

33. Ottawa Senators – Roby Jarventie, LW, Koovee (Mestis)

34. Buffalo Sabres (from SJS) – J.J. Peterka, RW, Munchen (DEL)

35. Los Angeles Kings – Helge Grans, D, Malmo (SHL)

36. Anaheim Ducks – Sam Colangelo, RW, Chicago (USHL)

37. Minnesota Wild (from NSH via NJ) – Marat Khusnutdinov, C, St. Petersburg (KHL)

38. San Jose Sharks (from BUF) – Thomas Bordeleau, C, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

39. Minnesota Wild – Ryan O’Rourke, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

40. Winnipeg Jets – Daniel Torgersson, LW, Frölunda (Sweden Jr)

41. Carolina Hurricanes (from NYR) – Noel Gunler, RW, Lulea (SHL)

42. Nashville Predators – Luke Evangelista, RW, London (OHL)

43. Florida Panthers – Emil Heineman, LW, Leksand (SHL)

44. Ottawa Senators (from TOR) – Tyler Kleven, D, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

45. Los Angeles Kings (from DET via EDM) – Brock Faber, D, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

46. Chicago Blackhawks (from PIT via VGK) – Drew Commesso, G, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

47. Montreal Canadiens – Luke Tuch, LW, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

48. Montreal Canadiens (from CHI) – Jan Mysak, C, Hamilton (OHL)

49. No selection (Originally Arizona Coyotes*)

50. Calgary Flames – Yan Kuznetsov, D, Connecticut (NCAA)

51. Detroit Red Wings (from LAK via VAN) – Theodore Niederbach, C, Frolunda Jr (Sweden Jr)

52. Pittsburgh Penguins (from OTT via CBJ) – Joel Blomqvist, G, Karpat (liiga)

53. Carolina Hurricanes – Vasiliy Ponomarev, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

54. Philadelphia Flyers – Emil Andrae, D, HV71 (Sweden Jr)

55. Detroit Red Wings (from WSH) – Cross Hanas, LW, Portland (WHL)

56. San Jose Sharks (from COL via WSH) – Tristen Robins, RW, Saskatoon (WHL)

57. Tampa Bay Lightning (from MTL via STL) – Jack Finley, C, Spokane (WHL)

58. Boston Bruins – Mason Lohrei, D, Green Bay (USHL)

59. Toronto Maple Leafs (from OTT via NYI) – Roni Hirvonen, C, Assat (liiga)

60. New York Rangers (from LAK via VGK) – William Cuylle, LW, Windsor (OHL)

61. Ottawa Senators (from DAL via VGK) – Egor Sokolov, LW, Cape Breton (QMJHL)

62. Tampa Bay Lightning – Gage Goncalves, C, Everett (WHL)

*Coyotes forfeit pick No. 49 due to punishment for violating NHL pre-combine testing rules.

Round 3

63. Detroit Red Wings – Donovan Sebrango, D, Kitchener (OHL)

64. Toronto Maple Leafs (from OTT) – Topi Niemela, D, Karpat (liiga)

65. Minnesota Wild (from DET via SJ) – Daemon Hunt, D, Moose Jaw (WHL)

66. Los Angeles Kings – Kasper Simontaival, RW, Tappara Jr (Finland Jr)

67. Anaheim Ducks – Ian Moore, D, St. Mark’s School (USHS)

68. Vegas Golden Knights (from NJ) – Lukas Cormier, D, Charlottetown (QMJHL)

69. Carolina Hurricanes (from BUF) – Alexander Nikishin, D, Spartak (KHL)

70. Detroit Red Wings (from MIN via NSH) – Eemil Viro, D, TPS (liiga)

71. Ottawa Senators (from WPG) – Leevi Merilainen, G, Karpat Jr (Finland Jr)

72. Calgary Flames (from NYR) – Jeremie Poirier, D, Saint John (QMJHL)

73. Nashville Predators – Luke Prokop, D, Calgary (WHL)

74. Florida Panthers – Ty Smilanic, C, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

75. Colorado Avalanche (from TOR) – Jean-Luc Foudy, C, Windsor (OHL)

76. San Jose Sharks (from EDM) – Danil Gushchin, LW, Muskegon (USHL)

77. Pittsburgh Penguins – Calle Clang, G, Kristianstad (Sweden Jr)

78. Columbus Blue Jackets (from MTL) – Samuel Knazko, D, TPS Jr (Finland Jr)

79. Chicago Blackhawks – Landon Slaggert, LW, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

80. Calgary Flames (from WSH via ARI via COL) – Jake Boltmann, D, Edina (USHS)

81. Chicago Blackhawks – Wyatt Kaiser, D, Andover (USHS)

82. Vancouver Canucks – Joni Jurmo, D, Jokerit Jr (Finland Jr)

83. Los Angeles Kings (from CBJ via OTT via TOR) – Alex Laferriere, RW, Des Moines, USHL

84. New Jersey Devils (from CAR) – Nicolas Daws, G, Guelph (OHL)

85. Tampa Bay Lightning (from PHI via SJ) – Maxim Groshev, RW, Nizhnekamsk (KHL)

86. St. Louis Blues (from WSH via MTL) – Dylan Peterson, C, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

87. Florida Panthers (from COL) – Justin Sourdif, RW, Vancouver (WHL)

88. St. Louis Blues – Leo Loof, D, Farjestad Jr (Sweden Jr)

89. Boston Bruins – Trevor Kuntar, C, Boston College (NCAA)

90. New York Islanders – Alexander Ljungkrantz, LW, Brynas Jr (Sweden Jr)

91. Vegas Golden Knights – Jackson Hallum, C, St. Thomas (USHS)

92. New York Rangers (from DAL) – Oliver Tarnstrom, C, AIK Jr (Sweden Jr)

93. Tampa Bay Lightning – Jack Thompson, D, Sudbury (OHL)

Round 4

94. Philadelphia Flyers (from TB via DET) – Zayde Wisdom, RW, Kingston (OHL)

95. Florida Panthers (from OTT) – Michael Benning, D, Sherwood Park (AJHL)

96. Calgary Flames (from SJ via MTL via BUF) – Daniil Chechelev, G, Chekhov-2 (Russia Jr)

97. Detroit Red Wings (from LAK) – Sam Stange, RW, Sioux Falls (USHL)

98. San Jose Sharks (from MTL via ANA) – Brandon Coe, RW, North Bay (OHL)

99. New Jersey Devils – Jaromir Pytlik, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

100. Edmonton Oilers (from SJ via BUF) – Carter Savoie, LW, Sherwood Park (AJHL)

101. Nashville Predators (from MIN) – Adam Wilsby, D, Skelleftea (SHL)

102. Montreal Canadiens (from WPG) – Jack Smith, C, Sioux Falls (USHL)

103. New York Rangers – Dylan Garand, G, Kamloops (WHL)

104. Anaheim Ducks (from NSH via PHI) – Thimo Nickl, D, Drummondville (QMJHL)

105. Florida Panthers – Zachary Uens, D, Merrimack (NCAA)

106. Toronto Maple Leafs – Artur Akhtyamov, G, Irbis Kazan (Russia Jr)

107. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM) – Jan Bednar, G, Sokolov (Czech Rep-2)

108. Pittsburgh Penguins – Lukas Svejkovsky, C, Medicine Hat (WHL)

109. Montreal Canadiens – Blake Biondi, C, Hermantown (USHS)

110. Chicago Blackhawks – Michael Krutil, D, Sparta Jr (Czech Rep Jr)

111. Arizona Coyotes – Mitchell Miller, D, Tri-City (USHL)

112. Los Angeles Kings (from CGY) – Juho Markkanen, G, Kettera (Finland-2)

113. Vancouver Canucks – Jackson Kunz, LW, Shattuck-St. Mary’s (USHS)

114. Columbus Blue Jackets – Mikael Pyyhtia, LW, TPS Jr (Finland Jr)

115. Carolina Hurricanes – Zion Nybeck, LW, HV71 (SHL)

116. Tampa Bay Lightning (from PHI) – Eamon Powell, D, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

117. Washington Capitals – Bogdan Trineyev, RW, Dynamo Moscow-2 (Russia Jr)

118. Colorado Avalanche – Colby Ambrosio, C, Tri-City (USHL)

119. St. Louis Blues – Tanner Dickinson, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

120. New Jersey Devils (from BOS) – Ethan Edwards, D, Spruce Grove (AJHL)

121. New York Islanders – Alex Jefferies, LW, The Gunnery (USHS)

122. Toronto Maple Leafs (from VGK) – William Villeneuve, D, Saint John (QMJHL)

123. Dallas Stars – Antonio Stranges, LW, London (OHL)

124. Montreal Canadiens (from TB) – Sean Farrell, C, Chicago (USHL)

Round 5

125. Vegas Golden Knights (from DET) – Jesper Vikman, G, AIK (Sweden Jr)

126. Edmonton Oilers (from SJ via OTT) – Tyler Tullio, RW, Oshawa (OHL)

127. New York Rangers (from SJ) – Evan Vierling, C, Barrie (OHL)

128. Los Angeles Kings – Martin Chromiak, RW, Kingston (OHL)

129. Anaheim Ducks – Artyom Galimov, LW, Kazan (KHL)

130. New Jersey Devils – Artem Shlaine, C, Shattuck-St. Mary’s (USHS)

131. Buffalo Sabres – Matteo Costantini, C, Buffalo Jr. Sabres (OJHL)

132. Detroit Red Wings (from MIN) – Alex Cotton, D, Lethbridge (WHL)

133. Winnipeg Jets – Anton Johannesson, D, HV71 Jr. (Sweden Jr)

134. New York Rangers – Brett Berard, LW, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

135. Philadelphia Flyers (from NSH) – Elliot Desnoyers, LW, Halifax (QMJHL)

136. Montreal Canadiens (from FLA) – Jakub Dobes, G, Omaha (USHL)

137. Toronto Maple Leafs (from FLA via TOR) – Dmitry Ovchinnikov, C, Novosibirsk-2 (Russia Jr.)

138. Edmonton Oilers – Maksim Berezkin, LW, Yaroslav-2 (Russia Jr.)

139. Colorado Avalanche (from PIT) – Ryder Rolston, RW, Waterloo (USHL)

140. Los Angeles Kings (from CAR via MTL) – Ben Meehan, D, UMass-Lowell (NCAA)

141. Chicago Blackhawks – Isaak Phillips, D, Sudbury (OHL)

142. Arizona Coyotes – Carson Bantle, LW, Michigan Tech (NCAA)

143. Calgary Flames – Ryan Francis, RW, Cape Breton (QMJHL)

144. Vancouver Canucks – Jacob Truscott, D, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

145. Columbus Blue Jackets – Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D, Mississauga (OHL)

146. Minnesota Wild (from STL via CAR) – Pavel Novak, RW, Kelowna (WHL)

147. Tampa Bay Lightning (from PHI) – Jaydon Dureau, LW, Portland (WHL)

148. Washington Capitals – Bear Hughes, C, Spokane (WHL)

149. Pittsburgh Penguins (from COL) – Raivis Ansons, RW, Baie-Comeau (QMJHL)

150. St. Louis Blues – Matthew Kessel, D, UMass (NCAA)

151. Boston Bruins – Mason Langenbrunner, D, Sioux City (USHL)

152. New York Islanders – William Dufour, RW, Drummondville (QMJHL)

153. Florida Panthers (from TOR via VGK) – Kasper Puutio, D, Everett (WHL)

154. Dallas Stars – Daniel Ljungman, C, Linkoping Jr. (Sweden Jr)

155. Ottawa Senators (from TB) – Eric Engstrand, LW, Malmo (SHL)

Round 6

156. Detroit Red Wings – Kyle Aucoin, D, Tri-City (USHL)

157. Tampa Bay Lightning (from OTT) – Nick Capone, RW, Connecticut (NCAA)

158. Ottawa Senators (from SJ) – Philippe Daoust, C, Moncton (QMJHL)

159. Carolina Hurricanes (from LAK) – Lucas Mercuri, C, Des Moines (USHL)

160. Anaheim Ducks – Albin Sundsvik, C, Skelleftea (SHL)

161. New Jersey Devils – Benjamin Baumgartner, C, Davos (Swiss)

162. Dallas Stars (from BUF via CAR via FLA) – Yevgeni Oksentyuk, LW, Flint (OHL)

163. St. Louis Blues (from MIN) – Will Cranley, G, Ottawa (OHL)

164. Winnipeg Jets – Tyrel Bauer, D, Seattle (WHL)

165. New York Rangers – Matt Rempe, C, Seattle (WHL)

166. Nashville Predators – Luke Reid, D, Chicago (USHL)

167. Colorado Avalanche (from FLA) – Nils Aman, C, Leksand (SHL)

168. Toronto Maple Leafs – Veeti Miettinen, RW, K-Espoo Jr. (Finland Jr)

169. Edmonton Oilers – Filip Engaras, C, New Hampshire (NCAA)

170. Pittsburgh Penguins – Chase Yoder, C, USA U-18 (USNTDP)

171. Montreal Canadiens – Alexander Gordin, RW, Neva St. Petersburg (Russia-2)

172. Chicago Blackhawks – Chad Yetman, C, Erie (OHL)

173. Arizona Coyotes – Filip Barklund, C, Örebro Jr. (Sweden Jr)

174. Calgary Flames – Rory Kerins, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

175. Vancouver Canucks – Dmitry Zlodeyev, C, Dynamo Moscow 2 (Russia Jr)

176. Columbus Blue Jackets – Samuel Johannesson, D, Rogle (SHL)

177. Toronto Maple Leafs (from CAR) – Axel Rindell, D, Jukurit (liiga)

178. Philadelphia Flyers – Connor McClennon, RW, Winnipeg (WHL)

179. Washington Capitals – Garin Bjorklund, G, Medicine Hat (WHL)

180. Toronto Maple Leafs (from COL) – Joe Miller, C, Chicago (USHL)

181. Ottawa Senators (from STL via EDM) – Cole Reinhardt, LW, Brandon (WHL)

182. Boston Bruins – Riley Duran, C, Lawrence Academy (USHS)

183. New York Islanders – Matias Rajaniemi, D, Lahti (liiga)

184. Vegas Golden Knights – Noah Ellis, D, Des Moines (USHL)

185. Dallas Stars – Remi Poirier, G, Gatineau (QMJHL)

186. Tampa Bay Lightning – Amir Miftakhov, G, Kazan (KHL)

2020 NHL Draft Round 7

187. Detroit Red Wings – Kienan Draper, RW, Chilliwack (BCHL)

188. Chicago Blackhawks (from MTL via OTT) – Louis Crevier, D, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

189. Toronto Maple Leafs (from SJ) – John Fusco, D, Harvard (NCAA)

190. Los Angeles Kings – Aatu Jamsen, RW, Lahti Jr. (Finland Jr)

191. Vancouver Canucks (from ANA) – Viktor Persson, D, Kamloops (WHL)

192. Arizona Coyotes (from NJD) – Elliot Ekefjard, RW, Malmo Jr. (Sweden Jr)

193. Buffalo Sabres – Albert Lyckasen, D, Vita Hasten (Sweden Jr)

194. St. Louis Blues (from MIN) – Noah Beck, D, Fargo (USHL)

195. Toronto Maple Leafs (from WPG via MIN) – Wyatt Schingoethe, C, Waterloo (USHL)

196. San Jose Sharks (from NYR) – Alex Young, C, Colgate (NCAA)

197. New York Rangers (from NSH) – Hugo Ollas, G, Linkoping Jr. (Sweden Jr)

198. Florida Panthers – Elliot Ekmark, C, Linkoping Jr. (Sweden Jr)

199. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR) – Alexander Pashin, RW, Ufa 2 (Russia Jr)

200. Edmonton Oilers – Jeremias Lindewall, RW, Modo Jr. (Sweden Jr)

201. San Jose Sharks (from PIT) – Adam Rask, RW, Rimouski (QMJHL)

202. Nashville Predators (from PHI via MTL) – Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, LW, Northeastern (NCAA)

203. Detroit Red Wings (from STL via CHI via MTL) – Chase Bradley, LW, Sioux City (USHL)

204. Arizona Coyotes – Ben McCartney, LW, Brandon (WHL)

205. Calgary Flames – Ilya Solovyov, D, Minsk (KHL)

206. San Jose Sharks (from NYR via VAN) – Linus Oberg, C, Örebro (SHL)

207. Anaheim Ducks (from CBJ) – Ethan Bowen, C, Chilliwack (BCHL)

208. Carolina Hurricanes – Ronan Seeley, D, Everett (WHL)

209. Nashville Predators (from PHI) – Chase McLane, C, Penn State (NCAA)

210. San Jose Sharks (from WSH) – Timofey Spitserov, RW, Muskegon (USHL)

211. Washington Capitals (from PIT via COL) – Oskar Magnusson, LW, Malmo (SHL)

212. Florida Panthers (from TOR via STL) – Devon Levi, G, Carleton Place (CCHL)

213. Toronto Maple Leafs (from BOS) – Ryan Tverberg, C, Toronto JC (OJHL)

214. New York Islanders – Henrik Tikkanen, G, IPK (Finland-2)

215. Vegas Golden Knights – Maxim Marushev, C, Bars Kazan (Russia-2)

216. Buffalo Sabres (from DAL) – Jakub Konecny, C, Sparta Jr. (Czech Rep. Jr)

217. Tampa Bay Lightning – Declan McDonnell, RW, Kitchener (OHL)

2020 NHL Draft order procedure

2020 NHL Draft Round 1

Picks 1-15: Determined by Phases 1 and 2 of 2020 NHL Draft Lottery

Picks 16-27: Teams eliminated in Rounds 1 and 2 of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Picks 28-29: Teams eliminated in 2020 Conference Finals, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Pick 30: Team eliminated in 2020 Stanley Cup Final

Pick 31: 2020 Stanley Cup champion

2020 NHL Draft Rounds 2-7

Picks 1-7: Teams who did not participate in the Return To Play, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Picks 8-15: Teams eliminated in 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Picks 16-27: Teams eliminated in Rounds 1 and 2 of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Picks 28-29: Teams eliminated in 2020 Conference Finals, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Pick 30: Team eliminated in 2020 Stanley Cup Final

Pick 31: 2020 Stanley Cup champion