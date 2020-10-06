NHL Draft: Quinton Byfield goes second overall to Kings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Quinton Byfield has been selected with the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 NHL Draft.

“Quinton is an exceptional young man and talented player with a very bright future,” said Kings GM Rob Blake. “We’re proud to be adding him to our organization and look forward to the next stages of his development and a promising career in LA.”

The 18-year-old Byfield played the last two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves. This past season he put up 32 goals and 82 points in 45 games playing for former NHLer Cory Stillman. In 2018-19 the center was named OHL Rookie of the Year after scoring 29 goals and 61 points in 64 games.

Playing for Canada at the 2020 World Junior Championship, Byfield was the youngest player on the gold medal-winning roster and suited up for seven games.

“Powerful skater with breakaway speed,” says Byfield’s NHL Central Scouting report. “Excellent puck possession player with superior vision, creativity and playmaking ability. Heavy, accurate shot that can overpower goaltenders. Physically ready for the pro game. Works hard all over the ice with relentless play and never gives up on a puck. Plays in all situations and can take over a game at any time.”

By being the No. 2 pick, Byfield is now the highest-ever drafted Black player in NHL history. Evander Kane (2009) and Seth Jones (2013) both went fourth overall in their respective drafts.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.