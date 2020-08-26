MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL strips Coyotes of two draft picks for violating combine testing rules

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Coyotes will forfeit their 2020 second-round draft pick and their 2021 first-round draft pick for violating the NHL’s Combine Testing Policy.

The league announced the sanctions after Commissioner Gary Bettman held a hearing with representatives from the Coyotes and NHL earlier this month.

According to the NHL, the Coyotes admitted to the violation, which forbids physical testing of draft-eligible players before the scouting combine. The investigation centered on the team fitness-testing Canadian Hockey League players.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Coyotes spared big money fine

“While the Combine Testing Policy Memoranda reference a fine of ‘no less than $250,000 for each violation’ of the Policy, I exercise my discretion to impose the aforementioned discipline—which I consider to be more appropriate given the specific circumstances of this case,” said Bettman in a statement.

“As for the Club personnel who participated in, or may have contributed to, the Club’s violation of the Policy, I have decided that no discipline shall be imposed on these individuals. While I conclude that certain Club personnel acted in a grossly negligent manner at best, which was conceded by the Club, I ultimately conclude that the record does not establish—to a standard with which I am comfortable—that those individuals engaged in intentional wrongdoing, as opposed to grossly negligent behavior.”

John Chayka was general manager of the Coyotes from 2016 until he resigned in July. Steve Sullivan is currently serving in an interim role.

“Under new leadership, we have added thorough internal controls and compliance measures to prevent this type of occurrence from happening again in the future,” said the Coyotes in a statement. “We will have no further comment.”

The Coyotes will now be without a pick in the first three rounds of the 2020 draft. For 2021, they currently don’t have a first or third rounder. Should they re-sign Taylor Hall, that third-round pick becomes a second rounder, which will go to the Devils.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Flyers-Islanders stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flyers-Islanders stream at 3 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders blanked the top-seeded Flyers 4-0 in Game 1 behind a strong defensive performance. Semyon Varlamov recorded 29 saves to pick up his second consecutive postseason shutout, while trade deadline acquisitions Andy Greene and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the first two goals of the game. Captain Anders Lee provided an insurance marker midway through the third period before Devon Toews put the game away with an empty net tally.

The Flyers were shut out for the second time this postseason in their Game 1 loss. Philly’s top five goal scorers from the regular season have combined to tally one goal in the playoffs, which has been a major concern. Philadelphia had 11 goals in their three-game round robin but have only 11 goals through seven games over the first and second round.

The Islanders have won eight of their first 10 games in the bubble this postseason. They entered the playoffs after losing 11 of their final 13 games before the pause and finished the regular season on a seven-game losing streak.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Wednesday, August 26, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL:  John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 1-0)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Second Round predictions

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Vladimir Tarasenko needs another shoulder surgery, out at least five months

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
1 Comment

Vladimir Tarasenko‘s shoulder problems will not go away.

The Blues forward left the Edmonton bubble during their First Round series with Vancouver to get his surgically-repaired shoulder looked after it was bothering him. On Wednesday, GM Doug Armstrong said that Tarasenko will require another procedure and won’t be re-evaluated for five months.

Tarasenko played only 10 games during the regular season after injuring his shoulder in late October. He required surgery and did not return to the Blues’ lineup until their exhibition game against the Blackhawks July 29. He played all three Round-Robin games and the first two against the Canucks before exiting the lineup.

“That surgery [in October] didn’t take the way that we had hoped,” Armstrong said. “It wasn’t successful. He’s going to go back in and have more surgery next week, and it’s serious in the sense that he won’t be with us and he won’t be re-evaluated until five months after the date of the surgery.”

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

That would take this situation into 2021 where the 2020-21 NHL season could be under way. The league has set Dec. 1 as a tentative start date but that could be pushed back depending on the global COVID-19 situation.

Another shoulder surgery is a troubling sign for Tarasenko, who will turn 29 in December. He’d only missed 15 games between the 2014-15 and 2018-19 NHL seasons. The team is confident that whenever he returns to the lineup he’ll be back to his old goal-scoring self.

“I’m not concerned about the work ethic and the approach he’s going to take to put himself in a great spot,” Armstrong added, “but time is going to tell on how quickly and the impact he can have when he gets back.”

MORE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

What will the 2020-21 NHL season look like?

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 12:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NHL’s Return to Play has gone smoothly after one month. The games have been compelling and sometimes make you forget that there are no fans in attendance. Most importantly, the league has reported four consecutive weeks with zero positive COVID-19 tests.

There are still three rounds to go and another month-plus of the playoffs before we can look at it as a total success. While we wait to see how this NHL season finishes, what about next season?

We don’t know what the world will look like when the league’s tentative Nov. 17 start date for training camps arrives. Opening the 2020-21 NHL regular season on Dec. 1 is written in pencil, but it’s a target.

But how will next season look? Will teams be flying across North America for games in empty arenas? Is there a scenario where we see multiple bubbles in order to complete a schedule with all 31 teams?

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

“I don’t want to rule out anything because I think there are so many alternatives and possibilities and ways this might play out,” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told NHL.com’s Dan Rosen. “I can’t tell you we’ve thought necessarily about a divisional bubble. I don’t think our current format for bubbles would work for the regular season, particularly because our objective is to play a full season and I’m not sure how we do that in the format we’re currently utilizing. It’s already a significant amount of time just to complete our playoffs in that type of bubble format. I don’t think it’s going to look like what we’re currently doing, but could it be a variation of what we’re currently doing. I wouldn’t rule that out any more than I would rule out any number of other alternatives.”

There also would be the question of whether the U.S.-Canada border is still closed come November and if a bubble proposal would feature games in both countries or only one. We won’t have answers for some time and the league has the flexibility to adjust given the global COVID-19 situation.

Daly added that the tentative Dec. 1 start date could be pushed back depending on a number of factors. The NHL will be observing what happens in sports at various levels globally before going forward with next season.

“We don’t have to make that decision today, similar to other decisions we make along the way in this process,” he said. “We want to inform ourselves to the greatest extent possible before making definitive judgments and decisions on things that don’t need to be decided today. We’ll use all those information points, all those data points to make those decisions at an appropriate time.”

NHL Critical Dates calendar (subject to change)

Sept. 22: Stanley Cup Final begins
Oct 4: Last possible date to award Stanley Cup
Oct. 9-10: 2020 NHL Draft (must follow end of Cup Final and take place before free agency)
Mid-Oct.: Free agent period opens
Nov. 17: Training camps open for 2020-21 season
Dec. 1: 2020-21 NHL season begins

MORE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.