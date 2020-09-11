MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Brayden Point
Brayden Point will not play in Game 3 for Lightning

By Adam Gretz
Sep 11, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning are going to be very shorthanded for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Leading scorer (and Conn Smythe contender) Brayden Point will not be in the lineup after leaving Game 2 of the series on Wednesday with an injury.

He was expected to be a game-time decision but did not participate in pre-game warmups.

In 15 games this postseason he has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and has been one of the league’s best players.

It is another significant loss for a Lightning team that is already playing without some top talent. Steven Stamkos has not played a single game this postseason due to injury and will not play in this series. They will also play Friday’s game without Alex Killorn due to a suspension for boarding Brock Nelson their Game 2 win on Wednesday.

The Lightning enter Friday’s game with a 2-0 series lead.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

Nathan MacKinnon wins 2020 Lady Byng Trophy

Nathan MacKinnon
By Adam Gretz
Sep 11, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT
Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is the winner of the 2020 Lady Byng Trophy.

The award is handed out annually to the player “player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability”

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly were the other two finalists for the award.

This is the first time MacKinnon has won the award.

In 69 games this season for the Avalanche MacKinnon was one of the league’s top players, finishing with 93 total points (35 goals, 58 assists) while recording only 12 penalty minutes.

No other player in the league averaged more time on ice per game (more than 21 minutes per game) and took fewer penalties.

His 12 penalty minutes were also a career-low and the second-lowest among the league’s top-25 scorers.

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean Leahy
Sep 11, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean Leahy
Sep 11, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
USA Network’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Nikita Kucherov scored with nine seconds remaining in the third period to complete a comeback win for the Lightning. Matt Martin gave the Islanders the lead with the first shot of the game 1:24 into the first period before Victor Hedman tied the game later in the first. With the game seemingly headed for overtime, Kucherov scored on a great feed from Ryan McDonagh to give Tampa a 2-0 series lead.

Teams that take a 2-0 lead in the Conference Final have a series record of 31-2. This postseason, teams that reach two wins first in a series are 19-1. Teams that take a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series hold an all-time series record of 192-4 (98.0%). The Islanders are one of four teams in NHL history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit, beating the Penguins in seven games in the 1975 Quarterfinals.

In franchise history, Tampa is 5-0 in best-of-seven series when taking a 2-0 lead, although this is their first time leading a Conference Final 2-0.

Alex Killorn was suspended for Game 3 for a late hit from behind on Brock Nelson.

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Friday, September 11, 8 p.m. ET
TV: USA Network
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports' live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

NHL finalizes dates for 2020 draft, opening of free agency period

By Sean Leahy
Sep 11, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
The NHL has announced official dates for the 2020 draft and the opening of the free agency period this off-season.

As we’ve seen with other sports, the 2020 NHL Draft will be held virtually. Round 1 will take place Tuesday, Oct. 6 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-7 will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Both days will air on NBCSN.

The Rangers won Phase 2 of the 2020 draft lottery last month and will select first overall. Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL) winger Alexis Lafreniere is expected to go No. 1.

[RELATED: Rangers’ rebuild gets another significant piece]

ROUND 1 ORDER
1. New York Rangers
2. Los Angeles Kings
3. Ottawa Senators (via San Jose)
4. Detroit Red Wings
5. Ottawa Senators
6. Anaheim Ducks
7. New Jersey Devils
8. Buffalo Sabres
9. Minnesota Wild
10. Winnipeg Jets
11. Nashville Predators
12. Florida Panthers
13. Carolina Hurricanes (via Toronto)
14. Edmonton Oilers
15. Toronto Maple Leafs (via Pittsburgh)

The final 16 picks will be finalized following the conclusion of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

October Free Agent Frenzy

At 12 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 9, the NHL free agent market will open.

On that day unrestricted free agents like Taylor Hall, Alex Pietrangelo, Torey Krug, Braden Holtby, Jacob Markstrom could find new homes if they don’t sign extensions with their current teams. And if you’re Marc Bergevin, restricted free agents like Mathew Barzal, Dominik Kubalik, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Anthony Cirelli are eligible for offer sheets.

The NHL salary cap ceiling for the 2020-21 season will remain at $81.5M, which will make for an interesting market for teams who need to shed dollars due to raises or to add new players.

[RELATED: Looking at the top 2020 free agents]

For teams looking to create some space and/or have roster decisions to make at certain positions — Hello, Rangers! — the NHL buyout window will open Sept. 25 and close Oct. 8. The closing date could be six days after the Stanley Cup Final concludes if that date is later.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.