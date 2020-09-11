Brayden Point will not play in Game 3 for Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning are going to be very shorthanded for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Islanders on Friday night.
Leading scorer (and Conn Smythe contender) Brayden Point will not be in the lineup after leaving Game 2 of the series on Wednesday with an injury.
He was expected to be a game-time decision but did not participate in pre-game warmups.
[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
In 15 games this postseason he has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and has been one of the league’s best players.
It is another significant loss for a Lightning team that is already playing without some top talent. Steven Stamkos has not played a single game this postseason due to injury and will not play in this series. They will also play Friday’s game without Alex Killorn due to a suspension for boarding Brock Nelson their Game 2 win on Wednesday.
The Lightning enter Friday’s game with a 2-0 series lead.
No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)
Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC
*if necessary
Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.