Brayden Point will not play in Game 3 for Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning are going to be very shorthanded for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Leading scorer (and Conn Smythe contender) Brayden Point will not be in the lineup after leaving Game 2 of the series on Wednesday with an injury.

He was expected to be a game-time decision but did not participate in pre-game warmups.

In 15 games this postseason he has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and has been one of the league’s best players.

It is another significant loss for a Lightning team that is already playing without some top talent. Steven Stamkos has not played a single game this postseason due to injury and will not play in this series. They will also play Friday’s game without Alex Killorn due to a suspension for boarding Brock Nelson their Game 2 win on Wednesday.

The Lightning enter Friday’s game with a 2-0 series lead.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Series preview

Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)

Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)

Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)

Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

