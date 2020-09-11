Lightning’s Alex Killorn suspended for Game 3 vs. Islanders

Alex Killorn has been suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety for boarding New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson during Game 2 Wednesday night.
Early in the first period of Tampa’s 2-1 win, Killorn was ejected for a late hit along the boards in the Islanders’ zone. Nelson would return to the game.
“Thankfully, Brock is OK,” said Islanders forward Matt Martin. “He’s a huge part of our team, plays in all situations, but yeah we didn’t like it, that’s for sure.”
As noted in the video, Nelson’s back is to Killorn in the moments before the hit, with the Tampa Bay Lightning forward seeing Nelson’s numbers the entire way. The lateness of the hit, and the fact that the puck is gone from Nelson doesn’t help Killorn’s case. It is on the hitter to change his angle of approach to eliminate or minimize contact.
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said Thursday he expects Nelson will be able to play in Game 3.
A suspended Killorn may not be the only Lightning player missing Game 3 Friday night (8 p.m. ET; USA Network). Brayden Point was injured and head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on his status. Carter Verhaeghe, Mitchell Stephens, and Mathieu Joseph are now on alert as potential options.
