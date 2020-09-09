MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL Bubble Wrap: Lehner shuts out Stars, stays hot for Golden Knights

By James O'BrienSep 9, 2020, 12:27 AM EDT
  • Game 2 put the Golden Knights we expected on display, and that resulted in a tied 2020 Western Conference Final with the Stars.
  • Robin Lehner stayed hot for the Golden Knights, earning his fourth shutout of the postseason.
  • Check out some Stunning NHL Numbers from the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (Series tied 1-1)

Now, this looked more like it — more like the Golden Knights.

Following an improved effort in the first period, the Golden Knights took over the second period of Game 2, scoring three times against the Stars. Vegas fired 19 shots on goal during that middle frame alone. Vegas looked dangerous at every level, including on the power play. It seemed like the Stars might get a lifeline when a would-be 3-0 goal was called back on goalie interference. Instead, the Golden Knights scored a prettier 3-0 tally to make up that edge.

From there, the Stars never really tested Robin Lehner. So far, the 2020 Western Conference Final has been the story of two very different games, with a contest apiece working to the Stars’ and Golden Knights’ advantage.

Three Stars

1. Robin Lehner, Vegas Golden Knights

Look, Lehner didn’t need to work that hard. That was especially true when the Golden Knights were surging during the second period.

When the smoke cleared and the flamingos fell, Lehner ended up with a 24-save shutout. He was already coming off of an even lighter shutout (14 saves) to close out the Canucks in a Game 7, making it harder and harder to manufacture any drama with Marc-Andre Fleury.

This puts Lehner at four shutouts during the Golden Knights run in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Whether something interesting works out to keep Lehner with Vegas or he hits the free agent market, it’s hard to imagine Lehner failing to gain the long-term security he craves in free agency.

2. Paul Stastny, Golden Knights

Even when they were scoring against Demko, Shea Theodore was doing most of the damage. So, the great news is that the Golden Knights’ offense exploding, and multiple forwards were involved. That does make it tougher to pick out specific standouts for the three stars, though. It was very much a team effort.

Stastny stands out as having the best night. Thanks to a great pass by Max Pacioretty, Stastny scored the game-winner. In addition to the GWG, Stastny assisted on the 2-0 power-play goal.

3. Zach Whitecloud, Golden Knights

Honestly, you could give Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson, and Tomas Nosek a collective star for that beautiful 3-0 goal. But they didn’t have the strongest overall games, generally speaking.

You know whose numbers pop out when you look at underlying stats at Natural Stat Trick, though? Whitecloud. His possession numbers were bonkers (including 12 shots for and just one shot against at even-strength), and Whitecloud played a role in keeping Tyler Seguin and Denis Gurianov quiet in Game 2.

There’s some evidence that Whitecloud is another sneaky-good Golden Knights defenseman, by the way. Also, if you’re bored, refer to him as “White Claw” for a cheap chuckle.

Golden Knights – Stars Game 2 highlights:

No doubt, these highlights are heavy on the second period:

Golden Knights – Stars Game 2 factoids

  • According to “Stats by STATS,” the Golden Knights are the first team in NHL history to alternate shutouts for four consecutive games. In addition to that, the NHL notes that it’s the first time during the modern era (since 1943-44) that a Conference Final or semifinal round began with each team earning a shutout during the first two games.
  • Also via NHL.com: Robin Lehner’s personal shutout streak reached 131:44. Currently, the Golden Knights’ franchise record stands at 144:04 (set by Marc-Andre Fleury in 2018).
  • Joining Dan Vladar of the Bruins, Jake Oettinger of the Stars made his NHL debut during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. According to Sportsnet Stats, this is the first time two different goalies made their NHL debuts during the same postseason since 1937.

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 2: Islanders vs. Lightning (TB leads 1-0) – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)

 

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Golden Knights flex muscles vs. Stars in Game 2; Series tied 1-1

By James O'BrienSep 8, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT
After a lethargic loss to the Stars to start the series, the Golden Knights found their game (different, or familiar) in Game 2. Thanks to a breakthrough second period, the Golden Knights pulled off a 3-0 win in Game 2, tying their series with the Stars 1-1.

Golden Knights overwhelm Stars in Game 2 to tie series 1-1

During the first period, the Golden Knights looked more like their domineering selves. Attribute that to Ryan Reavesreturn or not, but Vegas had a lot more energy right off the bat.

Even so, the two teams entered the first intermission tied 0-0. Considering how much the Golden Knights struggled to score against Thatcher Demko, the frustration had to be building as Anton Khudobin was looking sharp, too.

In a sequence that started scary with an injury close call for Shea Theodore, the Golden Knights broke through. Max Pacioretty sent a tremendous pass to Paul Stastny for the 1-0 goal, an all-too-rare tally by Golden Knights forwards:

Actually, maybe amend that to “once-too-rare.”

We really got a look at the sort of dominant team the Golden Knights can be during the second period of Game 2, as the Stars struggled to slow them down.

Less than four minutes after that Stastny goal, William Karlsson connected on the power play. (Assisted, promisingly, by Theodore.) It looked like the Golden Knights scored another power-play goal, but Pacioretty’s incidental contact with Khudobin derailed that 3-0 tally.

But only that one.

On an absolutely beautiful display of tic-tac-toe passing, Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson, and Tomas Nosek combined for the 3-0 goal that stood. You normally don’t get this sort of time and space to make such a dizzying sequence of passes, but the Golden Knights were feeling it:

Golden Knights only needed strong second period

Once the third period began, the Stars switched to big, inexperienced goalie Jake Oettinger. This felt less like a mark against Khudobin than it did a chance to change pace (also: to get Oettinger some experience, and grab some needed rest for Khudobin). After all, the Golden Knights fired 19 shots on goal during the second period alone.

Robin Lehner cruised to another shutout after watching Marc-Andre Fleury lose Game 1 allowing just a single goal.

Not much happened during that third period, as the Golden Knights seemed happy with their lead, and the Stars couldn’t get much going. So far during the 2020 Western Conference Final, we’ve seen each team win a game their way. We’ll see if Game 3 looks more like 2 or 1, or a different beast entirely.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 8, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Western Conference Final matchup between the Golden Knights and Stars. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

John Klingberg scored with Dallas’ first shot 2:36 into the first period and the Stars held on for a 1-0 win in Game 1 to take the series lead. Anton Khudobin made 25 saves in the win, his first career playoff shutout. Marc-Andre Fleury started in goal for Vegas and made 24 saves in the loss.

Khudobin served as back-up to Ben Bishop this season and had never started a playoff game prior to this year, but with Bishop often unfit to play this postseason, he has taken over the starting job and ran with it. Khudobin has started 14 of Dallas’ 17 playoff games this year, going 9-5 with a 2.74 GAA and .914 SV%.

After allowing four-plus goals in each of their final five games against Colorado, the Stars had their first shutout of the postseason in Game 1 against Vegas. Dallas held Vegas to just 25 shots, their fewest of this postseason, while Dallas won despite taking just 25 shots, their second-fewest of the playoffs.

Vegas has now lost three of their last four games and have been shutout in two of their last three. In those last three games, they’ve scored just one non-empty net goal.

Since the conference format was adopted ahead of the 1981-82 season, teams that win Game 1 of the Conference Finals win the series 63.5% of the time (47-27). So far this postseason, teams that win Game 1 hold a 17-3 series record (Qualifying Round through Second Round).

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, September 8, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 8, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Stunning numbers: Lightning dominance, surprising offense, and more

By Adam GretzSep 8, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

During the 2019-20 NHL season we will take an occasional look at some stunning numbers from around the league. Here is what has stood out to us from the four teams participating in the Conference Finals. 

Lightning dominance

1 — The number of times the Lightning missed the net with a shot attempt in their Game 1 win over the Islanders on Monday night. Over the past 10 years there has only been one other instance where a team missed the net on just one (or less) shot attempts in a playoff game — Tampa against the Canadiens during the 2015-16 playoffs.

2 — The number of goals against that Tampa’s line of Yanni Gourde, Blake Coleman, and Barclay Goodrow has been on the ice for in close to 200 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time this postseason. Not only has that trio completely shut teams down, they have also made a nice contribution offensively and have given the Lightning an elite third line to further balance out an already great lineup. Two of those players, Coleman and Goodrow, were acquired at the trade deadline for future first-round draft picks. Given how well they have played, as well as their cheap contracts for next season (combined salary cap hit of just $2.7 million for the duo) they are looking like outstanding additions.

63% — The percentage of Tampa’s goals (30 out of 47) that at least one of Brayden Point or Nikita Kucherov has been on the ice for this postseason. As a duo, they have been on the ice together for 24 goals, while Kucherov has been on for three goals without Point, and Point has been on for three without Kucherov. No player still playing in the Conference Finals has more points than them, despite the fact Tampa has played in two less games than each of the other three teams.

Where did this Dallas offense come from?

0.60 — The increase in goals per game for the Stars from the regular season to the playoffs. After averaging just 2.58 goals per game during the regular season (26th in the NHL), the Stars have already averaged 3.18 goals per game in the playoffs, an increase of 0.60 goals per game. More on the Stars’ offensive breakout this postseason here.

27.3% — A big part of that offensive increase has come from the power play, where the Stars enter Game 2 on Tuesday night (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN) converting on 27.3% of their opportunities. A 27.3% power play success rate during the regular season would have been the second best in the league (trailing only Edmonton at 29.5%).

34 — The number of points that defenseman duo of Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg have combined this postseason. Just for comparisons sake, here are how many points all of the defenseman on the other three teams have combined for this postseason: Golden Knights (38), Lightning (37), Islanders (34). Given their usage and the way they each lead their own defense pairing, the Stars have a No. 1, elite point producing defenseman on the ice for at least 45 minutes each and every game.

Making The Right Moves

4 — The number of goals against that the defense duo of Nick Leddy and Andy Greene has been on the ice for in 200 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time. How good is that number? The only defense pairing in the league this postseason that has been on the ice for less goals against (minimum 100 minutes of ice-time together) is the Colorado duo of Cale Makar and Ryan Graves. They were on the ice for three goals against in 156 minutes. Leddy and Greene were only victimized once in nine minutes of ice-time together during Tampa’s eight-goal outburst in Game 1, meaning the Islanders gave up seven goals in the 51 minutes these two did not play. The Islanders added Greene at the trade deadline for some added defensive depth by sending a couple of draft picks to the Devils.

76% — The goals-for percentage for the Islanders when Jean-Gabriel Pageau, their other big trade deadline acquisition, has been on the ice at even-strength. The Islanders have scored 10 of the 13 goals with Pageau on the ice as he continues to be one of their best players this postseason. He has scored big goals and been a lockdown defensive player that has been a perfect fit for their style of play.

0.51 — Like the Stars, the Islanders have also seen a stunning increase in their goal-scoring. After finishing the regular season with an average 2.78 goals per game, one of the lowest marks in the league, the Islanders have averaged 3.29 during the playoffs. They already have four different players with at least seven goals and five different players to hit double digits in points.

The Shea Theodore show

20-9 — The Golden Knights’ goal differential when Theodore is on the ice during 5-on-5 play (290 minutes) this postseason. He is also the team’s leading scorer (16 points) and is tied for second on the team in goals (six) trailing only Alex Tuch (eight).

3 — The number of shutouts recorded by Robin Lehner in the Golden Knights’ Second Round series, making him just the 15th different goalie in NHL history to record three shutouts in a single postseason series. He is the first to do it since Michael Leighton accomplished the feat for the Flyers during the 2009-10 postseason.

59.8 — The Golden Knights total shot attempt percentage for the playoffs as they own a commanding 880-590 lead in that category. How dominant has that territorial edge been? Since the start of the 2007-08 playoffs, only one team that played in at least 10 playoff games in a single postseason has finished with a higher mark — The 2007-08 Red Wings at 60.1%.

Data in this post via Natural Stat Trick

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.