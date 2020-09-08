MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Stunning numbers: Lightning dominance, surprising offense, and more

By Adam GretzSep 8, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT
During the 2019-20 NHL season we will take an occasional look at some stunning numbers from around the league. Here is what has stood out to us from the four teams participating in the Conference Finals. 

Lightning dominance

1 — The number of times the Lightning missed the net with a shot attempt in their Game 1 win over the Islanders on Monday night. Over the past 10 years there has only been one other instance where a team missed the net on just one (or less) shot attempts in a playoff game — Tampa against the Canadiens during the 2015-16 playoffs.

2 — The number of goals against that Tampa’s line of Yanni Gourde, Blake Coleman, and Barclay Goodrow has been on the ice for in close to 200 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time this postseason. Not only has that trio completely shut teams down, they have also made a nice contribution offensively and have given the Lightning an elite third line to further balance out an already great lineup. Two of those players, Coleman and Goodrow, were acquired at the trade deadline for future first-round draft picks. Given how well they have played, as well as their cheap contracts for next season (combined salary cap hit of just $2.7 million for the duo) they are looking like outstanding additions.

63% — The percentage of Tampa’s goals (30 out of 47) that at least one of Brayden Point or Nikita Kucherov has been on the ice for this postseason. As a duo, they have been on the ice together for 24 goals, while Kucherov has been on for three goals without Point, and Point has been on for three without Kucherov. No player still playing in the Conference Finals has more points than them, despite the fact Tampa has played in two less games than each of the other three teams.

Where did this Dallas offense come from?

0.60 — The increase in goals per game for the Stars from the regular season to the playoffs. After averaging just 2.58 goals per game during the regular season (26th in the NHL), the Stars have already averaged 3.18 goals per game in the playoffs, an increase of 0.60 goals per game. More on the Stars’ offensive breakout this postseason here.

27.3% — A big part of that offensive increase has come from the power play, where the Stars enter Game 2 on Tuesday night (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN) converting on 27.3% of their opportunities. A 27.3% power play success rate during the regular season would have been the second best in the league (trailing only Edmonton at 29.5%).

34 — The number of points that defenseman duo of Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg have combined this postseason. Just for comparisons sake, here are how many points all of the defenseman on the other three teams have combined for this postseason: Golden Knights (38), Lightning (37), Islanders (34). Given their usage and the way they each lead their own defense pairing, the Stars have a No. 1, elite point producing defenseman on the ice for at least 45 minutes each and every game.

Making The Right Moves

4 — The number of goals against that the defense duo of Nick Leddy and Andy Greene has been on the ice for in 200 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time. How good is that number? The only defense pairing in the league this postseason that has been on the ice for less goals against (minimum 100 minutes of ice-time together) is the Colorado duo of Cale Makar and Ryan Graves. They were on the ice for three goals against in 156 minutes. Leddy and Greene were only victimized once in nine minutes of ice-time together during Tampa’s eight-goal outburst in Game 1, meaning the Islanders gave up seven goals in the 51 minutes these two did not play. The Islanders added Greene at the trade deadline for some added defensive depth by sending a couple of draft picks to the Devils.

76% — The goals-for percentage for the Islanders when Jean-Gabriel Pageau, their other big trade deadline acquisition, has been on the ice at even-strength. The Islanders have scored 10 of the 13 goals with Pageau on the ice as he continues to be one of their best players this postseason. He has scored big goals and been a lockdown defensive player that has been a perfect fit for their style of play.

0.51 — Like the Stars, the Islanders have also seen a stunning increase in their goal-scoring. After finishing the regular season with an average 2.78 goals per game, one of the lowest marks in the league, the Islanders have averaged 3.29 during the playoffs. They already have four different players with at least seven goals and five different players to hit double digits in points.

The Shea Theodore show

20-9 — The Golden Knights’ goal differential when Theodore is on the ice during 5-on-5 play (290 minutes) this postseason. He is also the team’s leading scorer (16 points) and is tied for second on the team in goals (six) trailing only Alex Tuch (eight).

3 — The number of shutouts recorded by Robin Lehner in the Golden Knights’ Second Round series, making him just the 15th different goalie in NHL history to record three shutouts in a single postseason series. He is the first to do it since Michael Leighton accomplished the feat for the Flyers during the 2009-10 postseason.

59.8 — The Golden Knights total shot attempt percentage for the playoffs as they own a commanding 880-590 lead in that category. How dominant has that territorial edge been? Since the start of the 2007-08 playoffs, only one team that played in at least 10 playoff games in a single postseason has finished with a higher mark — The 2007-08 Red Wings at 60.1%.

Data in this post via Natural Stat Trick

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 8, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Western Conference Final matchup between the Golden Knights and Stars. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

John Klingberg scored with Dallas’ first shot 2:36 into the first period and the Stars held on for a 1-0 win in Game 1 to take the series lead. Anton Khudobin made 25 saves in the win, his first career playoff shutout. Marc-Andre Fleury started in goal for Vegas and made 24 saves in the loss.

Khudobin served as back-up to Ben Bishop this season and had never started a playoff game prior to this year, but with Bishop often unfit to play this postseason, he has taken over the starting job and ran with it. Khudobin has started 14 of Dallas’ 17 playoff games this year, going 9-5 with a 2.74 GAA and .914 SV%.

After allowing four-plus goals in each of their final five games against Colorado, the Stars had their first shutout of the postseason in Game 1 against Vegas. Dallas held Vegas to just 25 shots, their fewest of this postseason, while Dallas won despite taking just 25 shots, their second-fewest of the playoffs.

Vegas has now lost three of their last four games and have been shutout in two of their last three. In those last three games, they’ve scored just one non-empty net goal.

Since the conference format was adopted ahead of the 1981-82 season, teams that win Game 1 of the Conference Finals win the series 63.5% of the time (47-27). So far this postseason, teams that win Game 1 hold a 17-3 series record (Qualifying Round through Second Round).

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, September 8, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 8, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Return of Reaves adds more grit to Vegas-Dallas West final

Associated PressSep 8, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta — Ryan Reaves stood in the tunnel outside the locker room, fist-bumping his Vegas teammates as they marched to the ice.

Instead of skates, pads and a jersey, his uniform was made up of jeans, a sweater over top of a button-down shirt and dress shoes.

Reaves then took his spot in the stands, mask on, to watch the start of the Western Conference final. With Reaves suspended for an illegal check to the head last round, the Golden Knights lost Game 1 to the Dallas Stars in the kind of all-out, physical game that fits his style perfectly.

Coach Peter DeBoer insists missing Reaves wasn’t the reason his team lost, but getting the 6-foot-2, 225-pound enforcer back for Game 2 Tuesday is exactly what Vegas needs against a difficult Dallas opponent in a rough and tumble series.

”Having him back, he’s an important part of our team,” DeBoer said Monday. ”Everyone knows what Ryan Reaves brings. He brings physicality, but he brings energy to our group, too, and he creates a certain amount of room for people on the ice. He’s a big piece of our group.”

Even while not excusing Reaves for the hit to the head of Vancouver’s Tyler Motte that drew the one-game suspension, DeBoer defended him for having a clean record and showing an incredible amount of restraint for a player of his size. Reaves has only taken two minor penalties this postseason and is well-respected by teammates for being willing to stand up for them.

But Reaves didn’t earn a full-time lineup spot two years after being a part-timer during the Golden Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup Final just because he’s an intimidating presence. He’s averaging five hits a game, many of which are important for Vegas to get into its style of game.

”Ryan brings a lot to our team: a lot of energy, a lot of juice for us,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said ”Obviously he’s physical, and they’re a heavier team, so having him back in the lineup’s going to be a huge bonus for us and a lot more energy coming from him. If he can get in the forecheck, get some hits, it’s big momentum for our team.”

Reaves will fit right in against the Stars, who dished out 49 hits and absorbed 47 in winning Game 1 Sunday 1-0. Dallas put up a lot of goals last round against Colorado, but its preferred brand of hockey is tight-checking, defensive and predicated on punishing opponents with heavy and frequent contact.

”It’s just fun,” Stars forward Jason Dickinson said. ”I think we’ve got a lot of big guys that play with a lot of edge and a lot of intensity that in order for them to play at their best, they have to be hitting and they have to be on the body because it creates energy for themselves and a little bit more emotion, which often elevates other elements of your game.”

That’s a perfect descriptor for Reaves, though he’s not going to turn the series around by himself. An added benefit: Getting him back might lead DeBoer to start Game 2 with his fourth line so that Vegas can dictate the physical play.

So far, that edge goes to the Stars, who are plenty ready to keep it up all series.

”They’re going to take hits and eventually, that’s going to wear them down,” coach Rick Bowness said. ”It’s another series that has very, very little separating the teams. A puck bounce here or there is going to decide it.”

Golden Knights discover they need to find new ways to win vs. Stars

By Sean LeahySep 8, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
It didn’t take long for the Golden Knights to find themselves on their heels.

John Klingberg took the first Dallas shot 2:36 into the game and it beat Marc-Andre Fleury for a lead that the Stars would not surrender.

From the 1-0 advantage on, Dallas controlled the game. They ended the first period up 23-12 in shots and finished with the possession advantage. For Vegas, it was their second time being shutout in three games. In the Second Round, Thatcher Demko posed the biggest problem late in the series. Right now, Anton Khudobin is their nemesis.

“They pack it in,” said Golden Knights forward Mark Stone. “They’re a good defensive team. They block a lot of shots and they play as a five-man unit. So you’ve got to get two, three guys in on the forecheck and use your defense as a five-man unit. When you can kind of get them spread out, I think that’ll help us offensively.”

According to Nate Schmidt, Vegas took too long to get into the game and didn’t find the proper energy until it was too late. The Golden Knights got to “their game” eventually, but the Stars’ defensive effort to cling to that 1-0 lead was too strong to break.

Game 1 was also a physical battle with 96 combined hits between the teams. The Stars (700) and Golden Knights (620) are first and third, respectively, in that category this postseason.

“Vancouver defended really well but didn’t have that heaviness that Dallas has,” said Vegas head coach Peter DeBoer. “We know now what we’re dealing with, and it’s on us to respond to that. This is going to be a different series, and we’re going to have to get our head around that and find a way to create offense.”

Per Natural Stat Trick, the Stars created 23 even strength scoring chances to the Golden Knights’ 12 in Game 1. That’s a change from the end of Vegas’ series against the Canucks where the opportunities were there, they just couldn’t finish. If Dallas is able to replicate their game from Sunday night, the Golden Knights will have to figure out a different approach in order to find success in the series.

“It’s a much different look, but our team has been able to win a multitude of ways throughout [these playoffs] and throughout the last couple years,” said Schmidt. “And so we know that we have to be a lot better from the start of the game.”

You can watch Game 2 of Golden Knights-Stars Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app. (livestream)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.