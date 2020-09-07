MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

The Wraparound: Conference Finals continue with Islanders-Lightning

By Sean LeahySep 7, 2020, 9:45 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down Monday’s NHL playoff game with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Check out the NHL Bubble Wrap for details on Sunday’s playoff game.

• Today is the nine-year anniversary of the Lokomotiv plane crash that killed 44 people.

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAME

Game 1: Islanders vs. Lightning – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): These teams traveled for the first time since this postseason began, leaving Toronto for the Edmonton bubble, and will now meet after having not played each other in seven months following three regular- season matchups. The Islanders won the first two before the Lightning took the most recent one on Feb. 8.

Tampa last played a week ago when they eliminated Boston with a double-overtime victory in Game 5 of that series. The Islanders defeated Philadelphia, 4-0, on Saturday night to advance to their first Conference Finals in 27 years.

Steven Stamkos was second on the team in both goals (29) and points (66) this season but has not played yet this postseason. The 2008 first overall pick had core muscle surgery in March and then suffered a lower-body injury during his return to play training. He last played on Feb. 25 and has not been ruled out of returning this postseason, but head coach Jon Cooper said he will not play this series.

After surrendering a 3-1 series lead to Philadelphia in the Second Round, the Islanders responded with a dominant performance in Game 7 and did it in unsurprising fashion – with defense. The hallmark to what Barry Trotz has brought over is the stingy play on the back end for the Isles. Last season, in Trotz’s first go-round with the Islanders, they allowed the fewest goals in the NHL to become the second team in history to allow the most goals in one season and fewest in the next. This season, New York finished ninth in defense (2.79 goals against/game) and this series could very well come down to this end of the ice as Tampa brings the league’s top offense (3.47 goals/gm during reg. season).

While the Islanders have a more storied history in terms of postseason success compared to the Lightning, they have had many more lows than highs over the last few decades. The height of the Isles notable playoff runs came in 1983 when the franchise won its fourth straight Stanley Cup (and reached the Cup Final again in 1984) – no franchise has even won three straight titles since then. Those championships are still the only four titles the club has won, however, and this is their first Conference Finals appearance since 1993.

Tampa is back in the Conference Finals for the second time in the last three years and fourth time in the last six years. Many thought last season was going to be the year after they tied the NHL’s regular-season win mark of 62, but the Bolts not only fell short but were on the wrong end of history, becoming the first Presidents’ Trophy winner to be swept in the opening round of a postseason when they were eliminated by the Blue Jackets.

[Full NHL Conference Finals schedule]

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 2: Golden Knights vs. Stars (DAL leads 1-0) – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 7, 2020, 11:43 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Lightning vs. Islanders 2020 Eastern Conference Final Preview

By Adam GretzSep 7, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders have taken slightly different paths to the 2020 Eastern Conference Final.

The Lightning are the team that is expected to be here. They have been one of the league’s elite teams for six years now and are making their fourth different trip to the Conference Final during that stretch.

How good have they been during that time? Just consider that since the start of the 2014-15 season no team in the league has won more regular season games (297) or playoff games (46) than the Lightning. The only thing they are missing to cement their greatness is the Stanley Cup itself. They have been so close so many times but have not yet been able to finish the job. Is this their year?

The Islanders, meanwhile, are here to crash the party. Last year they were the plucky underdogs and feel good story, unexpectedly making the playoffs after losing their franchise player and going further without him than they ever did with him. While the 2019-20 season has been a bit more of a roller coaster, they have taken that success one step further and reached a point in the season their fans have not experienced in 27 years by convincingly beating two of the East’s best teams. Do they have one more performance like that in them?

We are about to find out.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

OFFENSE

The Islanders were one of the league’s worst offensive teams during the regular season and one of the worst teams to enter the bubbles. But thanks to the addition of Jean-Gabriel Pageau (who really did not get a chance to play much with the team during the season) and some huge contributions from core players Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee, Josh Bailey, and Brock Nelson the Islanders have found a level of offense during these playoffs they have not had at any point over the past two seasons.

Barzal is their franchise player and is always a treat to watch.

But for as good as the Islanders have been in the playoffs offensively, the Lightning still come into this series as the more dangerous team offensively. Even with Steven Stamkos still sidelined due to injury.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season the Lightning’s 562 regular season goals are not only the most in the NHL, they are 39 more than the next closest team (Toronto at 523). Only two other teams (Toronto and Washington) scored more than 500 goals during that two-year stretch.

Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point are constant threats, while they have an absurd level of depth throughout their forward lines especially after the trade deadline additions of Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, giving them an outstanding third line. They also have Victor Hedman, Mikhail Sergachev, and Ryan McDonagh bringing offense from the blue line.

The Islanders’ offense has played great for four weeks, and deserves a ton of credit for that.

The Lightning offense has played great for years and is the better unit.

Advantage: Lightning

DEFENSE

This is an interesting one because even though the Lightning are known for their star power at forward, they still have an outstanding defense as well.

Victor Hedman is a constant contender for the Norris Trophy. Mikhail Sergachev is an emerging star. Ryan McDonagh is still solid as a top-four defender. Kevin Shattenkirk has fit in perfectly as a complementary player instead of having to be “the guy.” They have great individual talent on their blue line, and they turn it into success on the ice. They are far from a one-dimensional team, they can prevent goals almost as well as they score goals.

The Islanders, on the other hand, are a group that is better than the sum of its parts.

That’s not meant to be a slight toward the players on their defense, either. There are a lot of really good, overlooked players here, with Adam Pelech being at the head of that class. His absence in the second half of the season was a big part of their slide, and his presence has been felt in these playoffs. But the key to the Islanders’ success defensively is a disciplined, structured team-wide approach that take away everything from their opponents. They have spent this entire postseason frustrating and shutting down every star player and team that has lined up across from them, and have done so in dominant fashion. This isn’t a team simply getting by on goaltending or luck. They dominated Washington and Philadelphia (two of the top teams in the East).

Advantage: Islanders, but it is close.

Goaltending

Letting Robin Lehner walk in free agency and replacing him with Semyon Varlamov was a huge risk, but it has worked out just fine for the Islanders. Maybe Lehner is still the better goalie, but the duo of Varlamov and Thomas Greiss has given the Islanders what they need. And they have been able to rely on both of them in the playoffs, so much so that starting Greiss (the backup) in a Game 7 resulted in a shutout win. They have both been outstanding at different times in the playoffs.

The Lightning, however, have one of the best goalies in the league in Andrei Vasilevskiy.

He has been a Vezina Trophy finalist in each of the past three seasons and won the award during the 2018-19 season.

Putting a goalie like that behind a team with these forwards and this defense is almost unfair.

The Islanders have two really good goalies, but the Lightning have one great goalie.

Advantage: Lightning

Special teams

On paper the Lightning would seem to have the advantage here on the power play given the talent they have at their disposal. They have not been great on the man-advantage during the playoffs (virtually identical success rate to what the Islanders have done) but it has been the better performing group over the larger sampling of the entire season.

Both penalty kill units have also been identical from the very start of the regular season, which should not be a huge surprise given how well both teams play defensively and the level of goaltending they are capable of getting.

The Lightning might get a slight edge in this department just because the power play is capable of being a little more dangerous with the talent they can put on the ice, but really this matchup is close to being a push.

Advantage: Lightning, but barely

Prediction

Lighting in seven: The Lightning are the better team, but this is not going to be an easy series. Far from it, actually. The Islanders earned their spot here and are a legitimate threat to win it given the way they have played this postseason and the way they completely shut down the Capitals and Flyers (that series may have gone seven games, but the Islanders controlled nearly every game in it). There is no reason to think they can not do it again. But this is going to be the best overall team they have faced yet, and it is a team that does not really have a significant weakness. The Lightning have been so close so many times in recent years, and this is the year they break through. It is their time.

• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

Weary Islanders set to face rested Lightning in East finals

Associated PressSep 7, 2020, 9:55 AM EDT
In an NHL playoff like no other, New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz has grown accustomed to the various unexpected challenges.

There’s been times he’s waited until 10 p.m. to learn when the next day’s practice is scheduled. Game times had been reshuffled after the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets played a five-overtime marathon. And games have postponed due to social justice causes.

It was no different Sunday.

Getting little sleep or time to celebrate a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 7 the night before, the Islanders scrambled to pack up in Toronto and board a flight for Edmonton, Alberta, where they’ll open the Eastern Conference finals against the well-rested Tampa Bay Lightning starting Monday.

”We’ll worry about the moment, and the moment is we’re going to get on a plane in a few minutes,” Trotz said.

”I think we’re getting used to whatever you throw at us. We’ll just deal with it,” he added, beginning to laugh. ”This is a resilient group. There’s no excuses. We’re just going to have to find a way to have each other’s back, prop each other up and pay a very good Tampa team and see if we can get a victory.”

It’s gotten the sixth-seeded Islanders this far, with the team making its first conference final appearance in 27 years.

The challenge is facing a second-seeded Lightning opponent which has lost just twice in the first two rounds, despite being without captain Steven Stamkos, who has been out since having surgery to repair a core muscle injury in March. On Sunday, coach Jon Cooper ruled Stamkos out from playing against the Islanders.

One plus for the Lightning is they arrived in Edmonton on Saturday, and have been off since eliminating the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of their series on Aug. 31.

”I think it’s a little bit nice to have some time to get used to your surroundings,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. ”But it’s not really going to make that much of a difference once game-time happens.”

The Lightning refuse to be distracted from the task at hand in reaching the East finals for the sixth time in team history, and fourth since Cooper took over in 2013-14. Tampa Bay, however, has been eliminated in seven games in each of its past two conference final appearances (2016 and ’18). And then there’s the stinging reminder of last year, when the President’s Trophy-winning Lightning were swept in four games in the first round by Columbus.

”As a group, we’ve learned from tough losses,” defenseman Victor Hedman said. ”It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, you’ve got to look forward to the next game. And that’s going to be a big focal point in our room: Stay in the present.”

Tampa Bay has trailed only once in a series this playoff after 3-2 loss in Game 1 against Boston. The Lightning responded by outscoring the Bruins 17-7 in sweeping the next four games, and closing with a 3-2 double-overtime win.

The Lightning are backed by Vezina Trophy finalist goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has allowed four goals on 101 shots faced in his past three games. Offensively, they’re led by Brayden Point, who is on a six-game point streak (two goals, nine assists), and has a point in 12 of Tampa Bay’s 13 playoff games.

The Lightning have also bulked up their roster from last year by adding numerous players through free-agency – among them, defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk – and trading first-round draft picks to acquire Barclay Goodrow from San Jose and Blake Coleman from New Jersey.

The Islanders have been no pushovers. They’re getting balanced scoring, with nine players – including two defenseman – having two or more goals. Center Mathew Barzal has provided the team a big spark with his dazzling shiftiness.

They lost just once each in eliminating Florida, in the preliminary round, and Washington, before nearly squandering a 3-1 series lead against the Flyers.

The Isles responded with a smothering performance in Game 7, in which they outshot the Flyers 26-16, with backup Thomas Greiss earning his first career playoff shutout. He played in place of Semyon Varlamov, who was showing signs of wearing down after starting 14 of New York’s first 15 playoff games.

Trotz liked what he saw from his team in the face of adversity.

”Our team has grown,” he said.

”We’ll have to dig in,” Trotz added, referring to the short turnaround between games. ”This is the new normal. And we’ll deal with it. And hopefully, we’ll have a good game tomorrow. That’s all we can ask.”

Disappointing Game 7 loss leaves Flyers with major questions

Associated PressSep 7, 2020, 8:15 AM EDT
Long after being the hottest team in the NHL and resembling a Stanley Cup contender in February and March, Philadelphia won its first four games when hockey resumed as if it hadn’t missed a beat.

The Flyers earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference and made it through a tough first-round opponent in Montreal. Then the power went out of the power play, a goal against in Game 7 sank their morale and they were eliminated in the second round by the New York Islanders, leaving more questions than answers about a season that showed promise months and even weeks ago.

”We were playing great hockey there at the start,” goaltender Carter Hart said. ”We came in the bubble hot. Playoff hockey is a different animal. You got to bring it every night. You can’t have off nights. Bounces just didn’t go our way.”

Philadelphia won its first playoff series since 2012 and came back from a 3-1 deficit against New York to force a seventh game. All that despite scoring just four power-play goals in 52 chances in the postseason and going 0 for 13 in the Islanders series.

Center Sean Couturier, who sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in a collision with Mathew Barzal in Game 5, missed Game 6 and played through it in Game 7, said if the Flyers knew what was wrong with the power play, they could’ve fixed it.

On the surface, the power outage was stunning for a team with Couturier, Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek, Travis Konecny and Ivan Provorov usually able to fill the net.

”Our power play wasn’t there this series,” Giroux said. ”Could have gotten us a couple big goals this series, but power play didn’t get the job done.”

Couturier injured the same knee he played on injured in the playoffs two years ago, and it’s unclear how many other players weren’t fully healthy.

The Flyers did get an emotional boost when Oskar Lindblom returned to the lineup for Game 6, just two months after completing treatments for a rare form of bone cancer, but they weren’t able to play long enough for him to help try to end the franchise’s title drought that dates to 1975.

”I just wanted to help the team win some games,” Lindblom said. ”It doesn’t matter if I play or someone else plays. If it helps the team win games, I’m happy. Didn’t do that (in Game 7), so it doesn’t matter really. I just want to get back on track and start a new season here.”

This season ended after the Flyers allowed an Islanders goal midway through the first period and could never muster a response. That seemed to trouble coach Alain Vigneault after his team fought so hard to get back in the series.

”After they scored that first goal, we just never had that same bounce or the same pop,” Vigneault said. ”We were down, we gave ourselves a chance and on a night we needed to be good, we weren’t good enough.”

Despite not being good enough to reach the Eastern Conference final, the playoff experience should benefit Hart, who showed he could be the goalie the organization has been looking for. While turning 23 in the bubble, Hart put up a 2.23 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in his first NHL playoff action.

But for all that hope about Hart comes questions about what general manager Chuck Fletcher will do to shore up some weaknesses and solve some problems. Forward James van Riemsdyk and defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere, each signed for three more seasons, are trade candidates with younger, cheaper players ready to take their places.

With some but not a lot of changes coming, Vigneault and the players weren’t ready to put a happy face on their playoff exit, especially not knowing what the future will bring.

”It’s too early to take any positives out of anything,” Couturier said. ”Every year is a new year. Doesn’t matter what we did this year. We’re all going to start back to zero, to a scratch record. It’s going to be to do it all over again next year. I don’t know if you can take positives or negatives. Just got to go home, recharge the mind and get ready for next year, I guess.”