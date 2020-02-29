MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Stamkos Injury
Lightning’s Steven Stamkos to miss 6-8 weeks with core muscle injury

Feb 29, 2020
Some tough injury news for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday as they announced forward Steven Stamkos will undergo a surgical procedure on Monday to repair a core muscle injury.

The injury is expected to sideline him for the next six-to-eight weeks.

Assuming that timeline does not change, that will keep him out for at least the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season and perhaps the early part of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Stamkos, 30, has 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) in 57 games this season for the Lightning.

After a slow start to the regular season the Lightning have been one of the league’s best and most dominant teams since early November and once again look like one of the top Stanley Cup contenders in the NHL. They entered Saturday’s game against Calgary with the second-best record (by points percentage) in the NHL, trailing only the Boston Bruins.

Stamkos has been one of the league’s best goal-scorers for his entire career and is arguably the second-best pure goal scorer of this era, trailing only Alex Ovechkin.

But for as successful as he has been, he has also had some terrible injury luck that has robbed him of some of his prime seasons.

He missed 45 games during the 2013-14 season due to a broken tibia after scoring 25 goals in 37 games, and then missed 65 games during the 2016-17 season due to a torn meniscus (after nine goals in 17 games). He also missed all but one game of the 2015-16 Stanley Cup Playoffs (that saw the Lightning reach Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals) due to a blood clot issue.

Add half of a lockout shortened season (2012-13; 29 goals in 48 games) to all of that and it’s probably taken close to 100 goals away where he could be at this point in his career.

Since the start of the 2014-15 season the Lightning have been one of the league’s most successful teams, reaching a Stanley Cup Final, two additional Eastern Conference Finals, winning a Presidents’ Trophy, and winning more regular season games (294) than any other team in the league. Their 36 playoff wins during that stretch are also the third most in the league. Stamkos has been at the center of most of that success.

Stunning Numbers: Rangers goalies, 100 point scorers, and more

NHL Numbers
Feb 29, 2020
During the 2019-20 NHL season we will take an occasional look at some stunning numbers from around the league. Here is what has stood out to us over the past few weeks. 

100-point scorers

As of Saturday there are nine players in the NHL on pace for at least 100 points this season.

That list…

This stands out because as recently as two years ago the 100-point scorer seemed like it was an extinct species in the NHL.

A year ago six players ended up reaching the century mark. But in the years between 2010-11 and 2017-18 (a span of eight seasons) it was done just eight times by seven different players. In a couple of those years nobody did it.

The last time the NHL had at least nine 100 point scorers in a single season: The 1992-93 season, when 21 players reached it.

Another Golden Knights’ winning streak and another piece of history

The Rangers’ goaltending situation

The two biggest factors in the New York Rangers’ climb back into playoff contention have been the MVP caliber play of free agent acquisition Artemi Panarin, as well as the play of their two young goalies, Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev.

The latter two have been so good that they have almost completely pushed a Rangers legend out of the picture.

As noted by NHL.com’s Pete Jensen on Friday, Henrik Lundqvist has not started a game for the Rangers since February 3 and has only made five starts in the new calendar year. During that time both Shesterkin and Georgiev have started both sets of back-to-back situations.

During that stretch the Rangers are 16-9-0 (the seventh best points percentage in the NHL), while their goaltenders have combined for an all situations .922, a mark that is tied for the second best in the NHL (with Tampa Bay and behind only Colorado).

Shesterkin and Georgiev alone have combined for a .930 mark in those games.

With Shesterkin sidelined for the time being due to injuries suffered in a car accident it seems likely that Lundqvist will at least get a couple of starts here in the coming weeks, but it is pretty clear which direction the Rangers’ net is headed in for the immediate (and long-term) future.

One more David Ayres stat

Carolina’s emergency backup goalie played a little more than 30 minutes and stopped 8 out of 10 shots to get the win exactly one week ago today.

Something to keep in mind: There are 21 goalies in NHL history that have played in at least four NHL games and have recorded zero wins.

Mike O’Neil, a former backup goalie with the Winnipeg Jets in the 1990s, is at the top of this list having appeared in 21 games without recording a single win. Bruce Racine, a backup with the Blues in 1995 and 1996, appeared in 11 games without a win.

Among active goalies Zane McIntyre has made eight appearances (with three starts) without a single win to his credit.

Chicago’s bright spot

It has been another tough year for the Chicago Blackhawks, but they have had one surprising development — the rapid emergence of rookie winger Dominik Kubalik.

With 29 goals in his first 62 games he is already one of the top rookie goal scorers in franchise history (sixth on the list) and is currently on a 38-goal pace.

The only Blackhawks rookies to ever top that mark were Steve Larmer (43 in 1982-83) and Darryl Sutter (40 in 1980-81). Considering the different eras and how different the goal-scoring climate is today, that is a pretty impressive season.

The only rookies with at least 38 goals since 1990 are Teemu Selanne, Alex Ovechkin, Eric Lindros, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, and Mikael Renberg.

Granted, Kubalik still has to reach that mark (I wouldn’t bet against him the way he is going right now) and he is a couple of years older than all of those players were in their rookie seasons, but it remans an impressive performance.

 

The Buzzer: Voracek leads Flyers to fifth straight win; Wild remain in wild-card race

Kevin Hayes #13, Jakub Voracek #93, and Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate
Feb 29, 2020
Three Stars

1) Jakub Voracek, Philadelphia Flyers

Voracek dished out four helpers in the Flyers’ 5-2 win against the New York Rangers Friday. Philadelphia picked up their NHL-leading 23rd home victory and improved its current winning streak to five games in addition. Voracek had several pretty passes throughout the evening to set up his teammates. In the opening period, he fed Sean Couturier while Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith broke his stick and was unable to break up the pass. Late in the second period and early in the third, Voracek helped Claude Giroux score twice to seal the victory in favor of Philadelphia. All of a sudden, the Flyers only trail the Washington Capitals by three points for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

2) Alex Stalock, Minnesota Wild

The odds were stacked against them, but the Wild are not giving up on their pursuit of a spot in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Stalock made 24 saves and picked up his fourth shutout of the season as Minnesota blanked the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-0. Stalock has quietly put together an impressive season with an 18-9-4 record, 2.60 goals against average and a .910 save percentage. Only two points separate the Wild from the top wild card spot in the west.

3) Tyson Jost, Colorado Avalanche

With Mikko Rantanen sidelined, the Avalanche need more offensive production from everyone in the lineup. Jost stepped up with two goals as Colorado defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 and extended its winning streak to five games. The first-round pick from the 2016 NHL Draft opened the scoring 6:34 into the first period when his shot whizzed past Anton Forsberg. Jost took a bouncing puck away from Jake Gardiner prior to the goal. He gave the Avalanche a two-goal lead when he tucked a shot past Forsberg halfway through the middle frame. Colorado has two games in hand on the division-leading St. Louis Blues and only trail by three points. Home-ice advantage in the Western Conference will be awarded to the eventual winner of the Central Division.

Other notable performances from Friday

  • Pavel Francouz made 45 saves and would be in the Calder Trophy conversation if not for the outstanding play of defensemen Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes.
  • Teuvo Teravainen scored twice in the Hurricanes’ 3-2 loss and Sebastian Aho extended his point streak to 14 games.
  • Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala each recorded a goal and an assist as the Minnesota Wild won their third straight game.
  • Jason Zucker recorded two goals but the Penguins fell in regulation for the fifth consecutive game.

Highlights of the Night

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog delivered a pretty cross-ice pass to set up Samuel Girard for the third-period go-ahead goal.

Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to 12 games with this jaw-dropping stretch pass to set up Jesper Fast.

Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy converted this slick deke to even the score at 1-1.

Giroux pushed the Flyers lead to two goals with this one-timer that clanked off the crossbar before finding the back of the net.

Stats of the Night

https://twitter.com/PR_NHL/status/1233588561666039809

Scores

Philadelphia Flyers 5, New York Rangers 2

Minnesota Wild 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 0

Colorado Avalanche 3, Carolina Hurricanes 2

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Buffalo Sabres 2

Anaheim Ducks 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2


Rangers’ Kreider fractures foot vs. Flyers

Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers
Feb 28, 2020
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider suffered a fractured foot against the Philadelphia Flyers Friday.

The alternate captain blocked a shot from Philippe Myers with 7:40 remaining in the opening period. He played one more shift for 10 seconds before heading to the locker room. The Rangers have not provided a timeline for the injury.

“We’ve proven we can overcome losing one of our top players and we’re going to have to do it again,” Rangers coach David Quinn told reporters after the 5-2 loss. “Listen, teams throughout the League are handling injuries, and we’ve been pretty fortunate for the most part this season for injuries.”

New York signed Chris Kreider to a $45.5 million, seven-year extension prior to the trade deadline. The 28-year-old power forward has 24 goals and 21 assists in 63 games this season.


Robin Lehner to make Golden Knights debut; Mark Stone injured

Golden Knights
Feb 28, 2020
The Vegas Golden Knights have been one of the league’s hottest teams over the past month and will be looking to extend their current winning streak to eight games on Friday night when they host the Buffalo Sabres.

Coach Pete DeBoer had some significant lineup news ahead of the game on Friday afternoon, including a potentially significant injury.

First, is the news that big trade deadline acquisition Robin Lehner will be making his first start in goal for the team. The Golden Knights acquired Lehner from the Chicago Blackhawks just ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Monday for a draft pick and a prospect. Lehner has been one of the league’s best goalies for the past two years and alongside Marc-Andre Fleury should give them one of the league’s best goaltending duos.

The far more serious news, though, was the announcement that forward Mark Stone will not play on Friday due to a lower-body injury.

DeBoer had no immediate information on how long Stone could be out, only to say that he is still being evaluated.

When asked if it could potentially be a long-term injury DeBoer said “There’s always fear. We don’t know, but we’ll see,” via NHL.com.

Stone is one of the league’s best all-around forwards and has not only been a point-per-game player for the past three seasons, he is also one of the best defensive forwards in the league. He finished the 2018-19 season as the top runner-up for the Selke Trophy, something that has become almost unheard of for a winger.

The Golden Knights enter Friday’s game in first place in the Pacific Division, four points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 