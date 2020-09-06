MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL Bubble Wrap: Anton Khudobin’s time to shine

By Adam GretzSep 6, 2020, 11:49 PM EDT
  • The Dallas Stars take Game 1 of the Western Conference Final playing their brand of hockey.
  • It was a huge night for Stars goalie Anton Khudobin.
  • The Stars continue to get huge contributions from their two No. 1 defensemen.

Dallas Stars 1, Vegas Golden Knights 0 (Stars lead series 1-0)

This was a pretty clinical defensive effort by one of the league’s best defensive teams. After getting through the Second Round on the strength of a surprising offensive performance, the Stars took Game 1 of the Western Conference Final with a recipe that is more in line with their style of play from the regular season. The Stars completely shut down the Golden Knights’ offense, limiting them to just 25 shots on goal and getting a shutout performance from Anton Khudobin to take a 1-0 series lead. John Klingberg scored the game’s only goal on their first shot of the game and then played a key role in protecting it.

Three Stars

1. John Klingberg, Dallas Stars. Miro Heiskanen‘s emergence has made it easy to overlook Klingberg, but do not for one second forget that he is still a top-pairing defenseman in the NHL. He provided all the offense the Stars would need on Sunday night with his third goal of the playoffs, and then played 20 rock-solid minutes to help shut down the Golden Knights. With Klingberg and Heiskanen each running their own defense pairing the Stars make it so they have at least one No. 1 defenseman on the ice for more than two-thirds of the game. That is a huge advantage.

2. Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars. Khudobin has been fantastic in his two seasons with the Stars and along with Ben Bishop has given them one of the league’s best goaltending duos. He finished with a league-best .930 save percentage during the regular season, and then showed up on Sunday night with 25 saves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final to record his first shutout of the season and the first postseason shutout of his career.

3. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars. He did not factor into the scoring tonight — a rarity for him this postseason — but he still played a massive role in this win. He played a game-high 24 minutes and was his usual dominant self, helping to dictate the pace of the game and lock down one of the league’s most dangerous teams. When he was on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Stars held a 23-15 shot attempt advantage.

Highlights of the Night

The only goal of the night was Klingberg’s early goal.

The rest of Sunday’s highlights from the Stars’ Game 1 win.

Factoids

  • Khudobin became the 10th goalie in NHL history to record his first career postseason shutout after the age of 34, achieving that feat just one day after Thomas Greiss did the same for the New York Islanders. [NHL PR]
  • Khudobin is also the fourth Stars goalie to record a postseason shutout since the franchise relocated to Dallas. [NHL PR]
  • Defensemen are becoming a huge part of the Stars’ offense this postseason. [NHL PR]

Monday’s Schedule

Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Dumba honored for by NHL for anti-racism, community efforts

Associated PressSep 6, 2020, 11:31 PM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta — Matt Dumba figured out early in his NHL career that being a minority player in a predominantly white sport carried with it some extra responsibility, so he began doing community outreach in Minnesota.

Dumba’s desire to take that to another level came this year after the killing of Black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police, when friend and fellow player Chris Stewart told a story about his two young, twin sons, one of whom has darker skin than the other.

”Christian asked his dad, ‘Does this mean that Connor would get shot instead of me if we did something wrong?”’ Dumba recalled. ”It’s so heavy hearing that from a 6-year-old who’s just been watching the news and just been around it and is growing up in this world, and that’s where I just took the stand for that generation, this generation coming up and not having to go through what some of us have.”

Dumba helped found the Hockey Diversity Alliance, was called on to give an anti-racism speech when the playoffs began and became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. anthem. On Sunday night, he was revealed as the winner the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded for leading on and off the ice and making humanitarian contributions to his community.

The 26-year-old Minnesota Wild defenseman, who is Filipino-Canadian, hopes this is only the start of his and the league’s efforts to combat racism.

”On a leaguewide scale, I think that’s in the works,” Dumba said. ”I don’t want any of this to get swept under the rug. This for me is not just a singular moment. It’s all part of this journey that I’m committed to. I think I’m going to be committed to this my whole life.”

Dumba took a knee before one of the first games of the playoffs, which he did not play, in after speaking out against racism on behalf of the Hockey Diversity Alliance. He and several current and retired minority players formed the group earlier this summer and has shown he’s comfortable being the face of this movement.

”I spend hours and hours each week on calls with the Hockey Diversity Alliance and talking about these issues,” Dumba said. ”I’m so happy (about) the position we’re in and we’re taking the steps moving forward to making hockey even better than it is now.”

The award finalists and winner are chosen by a committee of senior league executives, led by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. Dumba will receive a $25,000 from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice, while finalists P.K. Subban and Henrik Lundqvist get $5,000 each.

In announcing Dumba as the King Clancy winner, the league highlighted the Aug. 1 speech he gave and his spearheading the ”Rebuild Minnesota” initiative to assist local businesses affected by protests in the wake of Floyd’s death.

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 6, 2020, 11:30 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the opening games of the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule have been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule that has been announced so far.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Stars shut down Golden Knights with impressive Game 1 win

By Adam GretzSep 6, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT
At times this postseason the Vegas Golden Knights have looked like an unstoppable machine that is going to run over and destroy everything and anything that gets in its path. The Dallas Stars did not care about any of that in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday night.

It was there that the Stars put together one of their best defensive efforts of the playoffs in a 1-0 win, taking an early series lead.

Anton Khudobin stopped all 25 shots he faced to record his first career postseason shutout, while defenseman John Klingberg scored the game’s only goal early in the first period.

His goal came on Dallas’ first shot of the game as he beat Marc-Andre Fleury, the surprise Vegas starter, on a wrist shot from the slot. Fleury stopped every shot he faced after that.

From that point on the story was all about Dallas’ defense as it completely disrupted Vegas’ offensive attack, especially through the first two periods.

The Golden Knights were finally able to generate a little more pressure in the third period, especially later in the game when they got into desperation mode, but they were unable to break through the Dallas defense led by Klingberg and current Conn Smythe front-runner Miro Heiskanen.

It was a complete switch from what Vegas was able to do in the Second Round against Vancouver.

It was also probably closer to what we expect to see out of the Stars. Their offense came to life in the first rounds against Calgary and Colorado, but the strength of this team — and the foundation of all of its success this season — has always been in its defensive play and goaltending. Despite what we saw against the Flames and Avalanche this is not a team that is going to consistently get into track meets where it exchanges chances and wins a high-scoring game.

It is a team whose game is built on the ability to shut you down.

On Sunday night they played that game about as well as they could have possibly played it.

Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 6, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Western Conference Final matchup between the Golden Knights and Stars. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the first-ever playoff series between Vegas and Dallas. Both advanced to the West Final with tense Game 7 Second Round victories on Friday, after each led their respective series 3-games-to-1.

Dallas fell behind 4-3 with less than four minutes to go in Game 7 against Colorado, but Joel Kiviranta tied the score 10 seconds later – his second of the game – to force OT. Kiviranta completed his hat trick in overtime, sending Dallas to the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2008. The Stars lost to Detroit in the 2008 Western Conference Final, and last made the Cup Final in 2000.

Though nearly thwarted by the superb play of Thatcher Demko, the Golden Knights finally broke through late in the third period of Game 7 as Shea Theodore’s power play goal gave Vegas a 1-0 lead. They sealed things with a pair of empty netters to advance to the West Final for the second time in their three-year existence. In their inaugural season, the Golden Knights lost the 2018 Cup Final to Washington.

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves will miss Game 1 due to suspension.

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, September 6, 8p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (Recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary