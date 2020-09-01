The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of Tuesday’s NHL playoff games with the all-important television and live streaming information included.
TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAMES
Game 5: Islanders vs. Flyers (NYI lead 3-1) – 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): The Islanders defeated the Flyers 3-2 on Sunday night, taking both games of the weekend back-to-back. Brock Nelson scored twice and Thomas Greiss started his first game of the postseason, stopping 36 of 38 shots, to help power New York to a win in Game 4.
J-G Pageau, who was acquired from Ottawa in February, scored on a breakaway midway through the third period to give New York a 2-1 lead. The tally was his seventh goal of the playoffs, tying Anthony Beauvillier for the team lead.
New York is one win away from advancing to their first Conference Final since 1993. The winner of this series will play the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Philadelphia has lost back-to-back games for the first time since a four-game losing streak in early January.
The Flyers are 1-17 when trailing 3-1 in a best-of-seven series. Philly’s only win came against the Bruins in the 2010 Conference Semifinals (trailed 3-0 in that series). The Flyers would eventually lose to Chicago in the Stanley Cup Final in six games that same postseason.
Game 5: Golden Knights vs. Canucks (VGK leads 3-1) – 9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): Vegas rallied from a 3-2 third perod deficit to defeat Vancouver 5-3 and take a 3-1 series lead on Sunday night. The Golden Knights scored three goals in a 5:37 span in the third period and veteran Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 11 shots in the final frame to secure the win. Max Pacioretty recorded two goals and an assist, and he has now scored a goal in four of the last five games (five goals in span).
The Golden Knights are a win away from advancing to their second Conference Final in franchise history.
Elias Pettersson tied the game at 1-1 in the first period on a power play marker, his sixth goal of the postseason. The 21-year-old now leads Vancouver with 17 points in the playoffs (6G-11A).
With the Canucks trailing the series 3-1, Vancouver is one loss away from being eliminated. Vancouver is the only Canadian franchise remaining in the playoffs and they are trying to snap a 27-year drought since the last time a team north of the border won the Cup (Montreal – 1993).
WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 6: Avalanche vs. Stars (DAL leads 3-2) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
