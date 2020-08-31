MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL Power Rankings: Heiskanen takes over top spot in Conn Smythe Watch

By Adam GretzAug 31, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT
In this week’s Conn Smythe Trophy edition of the NHL Power Rankings we have a new name at the top.

Miro Heiskanen climbs into our No. 1 spot as he has helped the Stars jump out to a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Avalanche.

Heiskanen is driving an offense that has stunned everyone this postseason, while also being their go-to player defensively. He has made a noticeable impact in every phase of the game and has been one of the postseason’s most consistently impressive players.

The Stars are a win away from reaching the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2008, and Heiskanen’s rise to superstardom is one of the biggest reasons why.

Who else makes the list this week?

To this week’s NHL Power Rankings!

1. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars. Already highly regarded coming into this season, his performance so far is not only putting him in the running for the Conn Smythe, it is also going to help make him one of the favorites for the 2020-21 Norris Trophy.

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche. The Avs are in a world of trouble against the Stars, but you can not blame MacKinnon. His play is one of the reasons why you should not immediately dismiss the possibility of a comeback. He has been the most dynamic offensive player in the playoffs and a constant force every single time he is on the ice. He has four goals and eight points through four games against Dallas.

3. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights. His line, which also features Max Pacioretty and William Karlsson, is just steamrolling the Canucks right now. Stone is at the center of all of it. They paid a steep price to get him and made a huge financial commitment ($9.5M per year), but he is absolutely worth it.

4. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. Point’s play is a big reason the Lightning have been able to overcome the absence of Steven Stamkos and keep winning. He has recorded at least one point in all but one of Tampa’s games, has three multi-point games, and two overtime goals. He may not be the biggest star in the lineup, but he is one of their most important players.

5. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, New York Islanders. What a pickup he has turned out to be. Pageau is a new name on this list and has really helped jumpstart the Islanders offense with seven goals. He has also played a huge role defensively for a team that has shut down and frustrated every star player it has faced.

6. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights. Another new name this week, Theodore has been one of the most overlooked components to this Golden Knights team. He is one of their big-minute eaters on the blue line, helps drive possession, and has been a huge offensive driving force. Another of their expansion draft steals three years ago.

7. Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders. He has a .935 save percentage and two shutouts in his first 12 starts this postseason. The combination of their defensive play and his play in net has made every Islanders game seem like a “first goal wins” kind of event.

8. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks. If I had more confidence in the Canucks’ ability to come back I would have him higher because he has been one of the most impactful players in the playoffs. But I am having a hard time seeing the Vancouver being able to win three in a row against Vegas, which means Pettersson’s run might end this week.

9. Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars. This postseason has been somewhat of an resurgence for Benn, and it is helping to drive the Stars’ offensive turnaround. They have been the best offensive team since the playoffs began, with Benn being especially hot over his past 10 games.

10. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. Point’s performance has kind of overshadowed what Kucherov has been able to do, but he is still one of the main cogs in the Tampa machine. He has 10 points over the past five games, including eight points in the first four games against the Bruins.

NHL Power Rankings honorable mentions: Quinn Hughes (Canucks), Carter Hart (Flyers), David Krejci (Bruins), Josh Bailey (Islanders), Anthony Beauvillier (Islanders), Bo Horvat (Canucks).

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 31, 2020, 12:40 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins need stars to lead facing elimination vs. Lightning

By Sean LeahyAug 31, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The Boston Bruins will be playing for their season against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday night in Game 5 (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream). Down 3-1 in their Second Round series, Boston is hoping to avoid being yet another Presidents’ Trophy winning team to fall short of winning the Stanley Cup.

While some players might grip the stick too hard and be scared to make mistakes when facing elimination, Bruins forward David Pastrnak is up for the challenge.

“That’s where hockey gets beautiful. This is the time why we play hockey, right?,” Pastrnak said. “To be honest, personally, I love it. I’m really excited for it and can’t wait for puck drop.”

The Bruins as a franchise have been in this spot many times (0-for-24), but they’ve never come back from a 3-1 series deficit. The odds aren’t in their favor, but this postseason has shown us many unpredictable things so far.

“We obviously hope to flip the script on that one,” said Bruins defenseman Torey Krug. “I can give you a bunch of cliches, but it truly is one game at a time here. We’re just focusing on [Monday]. Trying not to let things spiral out of control within a hockey game is a big part of it.”

Game 3 spun out of control quickly and ended 7-1 in Tampa’s favor. Game 4 on Saturday started out well again for the Lightning, but the Bruins never had a chance to get back into it after Nick Ritchie‘s controversial major penalty. Already down 2-0, Victor Hedman scored at the tail end of the power play to make it 3-0 and effectively, game over.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has frustrated Boston and they need to solve that issue quick. Of their eight goals, Brad Marchand has four of them. Pastrnak, Krug, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Ondrej Kase have all combined for a single goal against Tampa. Meanwhile eight different Lightning players have scored their 16 goals in the series.

It’s not just the lack of offense. The Bruins’ need to be better defensively. Jaroslav Halak has an .891 5-on-5 save percentage in the series and Boston has a 21-shot deficit at even strength. The Lightning have controlled play, and while both teams have done well to get to the net and create opportunities, it’s been Tampa that’s been more successful at capitalizing on those chances.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is confident his stars will show up, using the old “your best players need to be your best players” line. The Lightning have received contributions from up and down their roster, even without captain Steven Stamkos. The Bruins also need to look back only a year ago at how they reached the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. It wasn’t just their big names leading the way; their secondary scorers played big roles — something that will need to happen again.

“You need your core guys,” Cassidy said. “I believe they’ll lead us. But defense needs to be good, especially against this club. We need to help Jaro out with the quality of shots we’re giving him. So that part of the message – and it was [Saturday], I think we were better at it. Not good enough obviously. We had some breakdowns early with odd man rushes. The [Ondrej] Palat goal in front of our net where we’re usually terrific, we have to clean that up. We have to.

“To sit there and go into the game and say, ok we need that player, that player, and end up trying to score five goals is not the formula. That’s our goal [Monday]. Core, lead the way. Support guys, follow. Leaders and followers. That’s typically how we’ve been good and it won’t change [in Game 5].”

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB leads 3-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Wraparound: Lightning, Stars can move on to Conference Finals

By Sean LeahyAug 31, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of Monday’s NHL playoff games with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Check out NHL Bubble Wrap for the details on Sunday’s three playoff games.

• While he didn’t play, it was great to see Oskar Lindblom take warmups with the Flyers before Game 4.

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAMES

Game 5: Bruins vs. Lightning (TB leads 3-1) – 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): After thumping the Bruins 7-1 in Game 3, the Lightning picked up right where they left off in Game 4 of this Second Round series. Ondrej Palat tallied two goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves to give the Bolts a 3-1 win and a 3-1 series lead over Boston.

Boston has never won a series after trailing 3-1 (0-24 all-time), while Tampa has never lost a series when leading 3-1 (7-0 all-time)

The Bruins are on the cusp of becoming the latest club to win the Presidents’ Trophy in the regular season and fall short in the playoffs. No Presidents’ Trophy winner has won the Stanley Cup since the Blackhawks in the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season. The last team to pull off the feat in a full season was the 2007-08 Red Wings.

Between the pipes, Andrei Vasilevskiy has held up his end of the bargain. After struggling in last spring’s stunning First Round loss at the hands of the Blue Jackets, the 26-year-old netminder has won 9 of 12 starts this postseason with a .927 save percentage and 1.98 GAA. He’s seen plenty of rubber too – his 344 saves are 2nd-most in these playoffs.

Game 5: Stars vs. Avalanche (DAL leads 3-1) – 9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): The Stars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening 11 minutes of Game 4 and kept the Avalanche at bay to win 5-4. Dallas is now a win away from their first trip to the Western Conference Final since 2008.

How prolific has the Stars’ offense been of late? During the regular season they scored five-plus goals in a game five times. Through 13 postseason games they’ve scored five or more goals six times, including four times in their last five games.

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen continued his stellar play with an assist to record his 16th point of the playoffs. That helper allowed him to set the franchise record for most points in a single playoff by a defenseman.

The one positive for the Avs was Nathan MacKinnon extended his franchise record playoff point streak to 12 games. The last NHL player to start the playoffs with a similar streak was Red Wings forward Johan Franzen in 2010.

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 5: Islanders vs. Flyers (NYI lead 3-1) – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Canucks vs. Golden Knights (VGK leads 3-1) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews
Bruins vs. Lightning
Flyers vs. Islanders
Stars vs. Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
PHT predictions

NHL Bubble Wrap: Stars, Islanders, Golden Knights take control

NHL Scores
Getty
By Adam GretzAug 31, 2020, 2:02 AM EDT
  • After Sunday’s games every Second Round series is now in a 3-1 situation.
  • The Dallas Stars scored three goals in the first 10 minutes to take control against the Colorado Avalanche.
  • A couple of goaltending switches paid off on Sunday night for the New York Islanders and Vegas Golden Knights.

Dallas Stars 5, Colorado Avalanche 4 (Stars lead series 3-1)

The Stars dominated the first period of their 5-4 win, scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes and holding the Avalanche to zero shots on goal through the first 19 minutes of the game. They scored three power play goals and continued their stunning offensive surge in the playoffs to take a 3-1 series lead over the Avalanche. The Stars can win the series on Monday night and punch their ticket to the Western Conference Final for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

New York Islanders 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2 (Islanders lead series 3-1)

Barry Trotz called this the worst game the Islanders have played this postseason, but they were still able to get the win. Brock Nelson scored a pair of goals, Jean-Gabriel Pageau continued his incredible postseason, and Thomas Greiss came off the bench and played a sensational game in goal to help the Islanders pick up a 3-2 win to take a 3-1 series lead over the Flyers. With one more win the Islanders will reach the Eastern Conference Final. They have not played in a Conference Final since the 1992-93 season when it was still known as the Wales Conference.

Vegas Golden Knights 5, Vancouver Canucks 3 (Golden Knights lead series 3-1)

The Golden Knights entered the third period trailing by a goal. They ended up winning the game by two goals. That is because they scored three goals during a six-minute stretch early in the third period to take control of the game and the series against the Vancouver Canucks. Marc-Andre Fleury got the start in their 5-3 win and stopped 30 shots, while Max Pacioretty finished with three points (two goals and an assist). The Canucks had no answer for the line of Pacioretty, William Karlsson, and Mark Stone.

Three Stars

1. Thomas Greiss, New York Islanders. The Islanders turned to Greiss on Sunday night in the second half of the back-to-back and it worked out about as well as it possibly could have. Greiss stopped 36 out of 38 shots in the Islanders’ win and was the single biggest difference maker on the night. This was only his second appearance in the Return To Play and has looked outstanding in both games, allowing just three total goals on 59 shots. Having two good goalies is a pretty nice luxury.

2. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights. Pacioretty can still be one of the league’s top goal scorers and he is starting to get on an absolute roll right now for the Golden Knights. With his two goals on Sunday night he has now scored five goals in his past five games, while also generating a ton of shots on goals.

3. Radek Faksa, Dallas Stars. Huge game for Faksa on Sunday as he finished with three points in the Stars’ win. He played a central role in the opening 10 minutes when the Stars scored their first three goals of the game, setting up John Klingberg‘s goal to open the scoring and then scoring on the power play just a few minutes later.

Highlights Of The Night

The Stars score two goals in 32 seconds, including Denis Gurianov‘s goal off of a bad Cale Makar turnover.

Marc-Andre Fleury can still flash the leather.

Nelson’s second goal of the game for the Islanders was made possible by some slick passing.

Factoids

  • This is the 11th time the Islanders have had a 3-1 lead in a postseason series. They won each of the previous 10 series. [NHL PR]
  • Marc-Andre Fleury is now in sole possession of sixth place on the NHL’s all-time postseason wins list. [Vegas Golden Knights]
  • Miro Heiskanen has already set a Dallas Stars franchise record for most points in a single postseason by a defenseman. [NHL PR]

Monday Schedule

Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Livestream (Lightning lead series 3-1)
Game 5: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, 9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Livestream (Stars lead series 3-1)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.