Canadiens-Flyers stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s First Round matchup between the Canadiens and Flyers. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream at 7 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Canadiens wasted no time in attacking Game 5, as Joel Armia put the Habs ahead 1-0 with a shorthanded goal less than three minutes into the game. The game swung in the Flyers favor in the second, when Jesperi Kotkaniemi was handed a five-min major and a game misconduct for a hit on Travis Sanheim. Philadelphia scored twice on the ensuing power play – both from Jakub Voracek – to take a 2-1 lead. Montreal quickly responded with two goals in a 1:18 span to carry a 3-2 lead into the third period. The Flyers pulled momentum back with Joel Farabee’s game-tying power play goal, but just 22 seconds later Nick Suzuki put one past Carter Hart to retake the lead for the Canadiens as they went on to win 5-3.
Tempers flared throughout Game 5 – from Kotkaniemi’s hit on Sanheim, to a cross-check from Matt Niskanen to Brendan Gallagher’s mouth and then a late hit from Sean Couturier on Artturi Lehkonen as the empty-net goal went in for Montreal. Plenty of blood was shed in a heated affair.
Gallagher will miss the rest of the series with a broken jaw. Niskanen has been suspended for Game 6.
WHAT: Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Friday, August 20, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2)
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*if necessary